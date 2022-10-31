Read full article on original website
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings
These five Dividend Kings beat third-quarter earnings expectations and look like solid picks for growth and income investors seeking a dependable stream of income as the market wobbles and seems poised to head much lower.
Ternium (TX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
TX - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results ahead of bell on Nov 3. The Luxembourg-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 16.1%. It posted an earnings surprise of roughly 11.2% in the last reported quarter. The impacts of lower steel prices, softer demand and higher costs are likely to reflect on its third-quarter results.
UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings
Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
Global Payments' (GPN) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Grow Y/Y
GPN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. Yet, the bottom line rose 14% year over year. GPN’s adjusted net revenues advanced 3% year over year to $2,058.2 million in the third quarter. The top...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Amazon and Meta stocks have lost roughly $160 billion in market cap after a Big Tech earnings ‘horror show’
The Dow Jones just wrapped its fourth positive week in a row, but don’t let that fool you. Big Tech leaders like Amazon and Meta underperformed in their third-quarter earnings reports this week in a trend that Wedbush’s tech analyst Dan Ives called a Big Tech “horror show.”
5 Technology Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q3
The technology sector had a tough third-quarter 2022 due to challenging global macro-economic conditions, semiconductor chip shortage, supply-chain constraints, raging inflation, unfavorable forex due to a strong U.S. dollar and the increasingly hawkish stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Technology giants like Microsoft and Alphabet reported unenthusiastic earnings results, while...
What Awaits Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) This Earnings Season?
LNTH - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, Lantheus Holdings’ earnings of 89 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average being 54.6%.
Under Armour (UAA) Lined Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
UAA - Free Report) top line is expected to remain almost flat year over year when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Nov 3 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1,555 million, indicating a marginal increase of about 0.6% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.
Can S&T Bancorp (STBA) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
STBA - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
Synchrony Financial's (SYF) Q3 Earnings Beat on Purchase Volume
SYF - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. The bottom line, however, fell 26.5% from the year-ago level. SYF’s net interest income increased 7.4% year over year to $3,928 million for the quarter under review, beating the...
Airbnb (ABNB) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Increase Y/Y
ABNB - Free Report) reported earnings of $1.79 per share for third-quarter 2022, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.8%. Earnings increased 46.7% year over year. The bottom line also surpassed the prior-quarter earnings of 56 cents per share. Revenues of $2.9 billion increased 28.9% year over year and...
CVS Health (CVS) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, View Up
CVS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 improved 6.1% year over year and exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%. The adjusted EPS figure considers opioid litigation charges, certain asset amortization costs, and other adjustments. On a reported basis, the company’s GAAP loss was...
Integer Holdings (ITGR) Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 View Lowered
ITGR - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 95 cents in the third quarter of 2022, which declined 9.5% year over year. The figure, however, topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7%. The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, and restructuring and restructuring-related...
ROKU Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Whats in the Cards?
ROKU - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. For third-quarter 2022, Roku expects total net revenues to be $700 million. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $698.93 million, indicating 2.79% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. For the quarter to...
What's in Store for Welltower (WELL) This Earnings Season?
WELL - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 7, after market close. Its quarterly results are likely to reflect year-over-year growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this Toledo, OH-based healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) delivered a...
NMI Holdings (NMIH) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Estimates
NMI Holdings (. NMIH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating net income per share of 90 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. The bottom line increased 9.8% year over year. The quarterly results reflected significant new business production and increasing persistency, which drove growth in the...
Graco (GGG) Shares Increase 6.9% Since Q3 Earnings Release
GGG - Free Report) shares have gained 6.9% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 26. Better-than-expected results seem to have impressed investors. The company’s adjusted earnings of 66 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line improved 15.8% year over year.
C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Down Y/Y
CHRW - Free Report) reported disappointing third-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 and declined 3.8% year over year. Total revenues of $6,015.4 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,368.2 million and declined 4% year over year. The year-over-year downfall was due to the lower ocean and air pricing, partially offset by higher pricing in less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload.
