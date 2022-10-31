SAN FRANCISCO -- Across the divided political landscape, the early morning attack Friday at the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew quick condemnation and also shined a spotlight on the growing threat politicians face across the county.The alleged attacker -- 42-year-old David Wayne DePape -- confronted Pelosi's husband, Paul, during the 2:27 a.m. home invasion shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?"Fortunately, Nancy Pelosi was across the country in Washington, D.C.DePape attacked Paul Pelosi violently with a hammer, inflicting severe head and arm injuries before he was subdued by arriving San Francisco police officers. Paul Pelosi underwent a...

