North Andrew girls XC enjoying return to state
(Rosendale) -- It took some heroics at their district meet, but the North Andrew girls cross country team is in the Class 1 State Meet. "We have a lot of seniors running their last race," Coach Kelly Sybert said. "So it will be a bittersweet race on Saturday. The Cardinals...
Explosive run game, stout defense carrying refocused East Atchison into tilt with Albany
(Tarkio) -- While the regular season may have ended with their first loss of the year, the East Atchison Wolves are primed to redeem themselves on Friday in an 8-player district quarterfinal against Albany. The Wolves (8-1) were riding high at 8-0 heading into their final regular season matchup two...
Explosive offense carrying Worth County into postseason opener with Rock Port
(Grant City) -- A pair of efficient rushing attacks collide Friday night when Worth County hosts Rock Port in a Class 8-Player district quarterfinal. For Worth County, the Tigers come in rested and ready to make another deep postseason run after a 7-2 regular season. "Our kids had high expectations...
Weeping Water leaning on defense during underdog run to state quarterfinals
(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football picked up one of the biggest upsets in the state of Nebraska this past Friday evening. The Indians (6-4) won their third straight game and moved to a D1 state quarterfinal with a 40-22 win over previously unbeaten and No. 2 seed Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. “It...
Lewis Central preps for Glenwood rematch with Dome trip on the line
(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central football team is gearing up for a rematch with district foe Glenwood with a trip to the UNI-Dome on the line. The defending Class 4A state champions are a perfect 10-0 this season following a first-round playoff win last week over LeMars 57-7. "The...
Zembles leading youthful Mound City XC into state
(Mound City) -- The Mound City boys cross country program is state-bound behind one of KMAland Missouri's top runners and an improving group of underclassmen. "It's pretty exciting," Coach Will Haer said. "We've had some freshmen step up. It's been a lot of fun, and everybody is really excited." Mound...
College Volleyball Scoreboard (11/2): Northwest wins first MIAA championship
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State captured their first MIAA volleyball championship while Nebraska rolled and Kansas swept K-State in regional college volleyball on Wednesday. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD. Nebraska 3 Indiana 0. Northwest Missouri State 3 Central Oklahoma 0. Kansas 3 Kansas State 0.
Rock Port enters postseason on three-game win streak
(Rock Port) -- Rock Port football is riding a three-game win streak as they head into the postseason. The Blue Jays (6-3) used this past free week to refine anything and everything while also resting up to nurse any bumps and bruises. At the same time, they wanted to keep their foot on the gas.
Riverside, Missouri Valley, Treynor put 2 on All-WIC First Team
(KMAland) -- Treynor, Riverside and Missouri Valley each put two on the Western Iowa All-Conference Volleyball First Team. Nora Konz (Treynor), Veronica Andrusyshyn (Riverside), Ella Myler (Missouri Valley), Alizabeth Jacobsen (Underwood), Delaney Simpson (Treynor), Meya Wingert (Tri-Center), Maya Contreraz (Missouri Valley) and Madison Baldwin (Riverside) were the first-team nods. Second...
Stanberry readies for second shot at top-ranked North Andrew
(Stanberry) -- The Stanberry football team is looking to keep their season alive and shock the state on Friday night. The Bulldogs (4-5) get a shot at No. 1 North Andrew in a district quarterfinal Friday after a 78-34 first round district win over Nodaway Valley. In the opening round win, Stanberry led 40-34 at halftime before pitching a second-half shutout to get the win.
Northwest men's hoops open season No. 1 in NABC/Division II Poll
(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team is the top-ranked team in the NABC/Division II Preseason Poll. The Bearcats -- the three-time defending national champion -- totaled 386 points and 12 first-place votes. MIAA foe Central Oklahoma is also ranked while Fort Hays State is receiving votes. View...
William C. "Bill" Taylor, 65, Hopkins, MO
Service: FuneralName: William C. "Bill" TaylorPronunciation: Age: 65From: Hopkins, MOPreviou…
Mary Joan Tiemann, 89, Westboro, Missouri
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
Timothy Douglas, age 64, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ November 3, 2022. Memorials:May be directed to: Dog Gone Rescue Inc., 205 S. Sumner Avenue ~ Creston, Iowa 50801. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa. Notes:. Tim passed away at Corning...
Michael Carnes, 70, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the service) Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Waubonsie Cemetery,...
Ed Hill, 92, Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location: Lenox United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. Memorials: in lieu of flowers to the Lenox Booster Club. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery: North Fairview Cemetery, Lenox, Iowa.
Opal Gage, 93, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation Start: 6 PM. Visitation End: 8 PM. Memorials: Emerson Fire and Rescue Association, Emerson United Methodist Church, or the Animal Alliance Rescue and Shelter of Red Oak, Iowa.
Myra Sue (Taylor) Vinton, 71 of Pacific Junction, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
