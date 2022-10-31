Read full article on original website
oc-breeze.com
Trisha Murphy appointed to the Los Alamitos City Council
Welcome our newest Council Member, Trisha Murphy. Mrs. Murphy was appointed as the District 2 Council Member at a Special meeting on October 24, 2022. The Council voted to appoint a member to fill the vacancy until the next General Municipal Election on November 5, 2024. Per the Council’s direction, the City Clerk’s Office coordinated an open recruitment from September 27 through October 18, 2022. City Council interviewed three applicants all of which were current City Commissioners, Gary Loe, Trisha Murphy, and Daniel Patz, on October 24, 2022, at a Special meeting open to the public. Council voted to appoint Trisha Murphy. Mrs. Murphy was sworn in the same evening by City Clerk Quintanar. Her first meeting as a seated Council Member will be November 14, 2022.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, November 1, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. A chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest...
oc-breeze.com
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club celebrated Halloween with treats and Kanikapila music
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club gathered at the Cerritos Senior Center on Thursday, October 27, 2022, to celebrate Halloween with surprise bags of candy treats, word games, and a pumpkin decorating activity prepared by Program Co-VP’s Sherrie Dixon and Donna Ray. After Larry Anduha led the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America, Frank Yoshii led the singing of “Hawaii Pono ‘I, and Hedy Anduha led club members in singing “Happy Birthday” in English and Hawaiian to the club’s October birthday celebrants.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress Soroptimist celebrates 40 years of service to the community
It’s our birthday! Join us as we celebrate our 40th year of service to the community. The celebration will take place Wednesday, November 16, 2022. 6:15pm – 7:30pm at the Boys & Girls Club of Cypress, 10161 Moody Street, Cypress, CA 90630. We are learning cake decorating! Refreshments included. RSVP to Catherine Youngerman Hernandez at 714-321-9501.
oc-breeze.com
OCTA alerts bus passengers of potential strike beginning as soon as today, Nov. 2
Bus passengers should plan alternate ways to travel as soon as tomorrow Nov. 3, after the Orange County Transportation Authority was notified this afternoon that its maintenance employees intend to go on strike as soon as today, Wednesday, Nov. 2. If a strike is called by the union, bus service...
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley Releases Statement in Response to OCTA Mechanic Strike
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement in response to news that Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) mechanics, represented by Teamsters Local 952, went on strike today as a result of an impasse in negotiations. “I am disappointed that OCTA and Teamsters could not reach an agreement to ensure...
oc-breeze.com
Doing Good Works – local business spotlight
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris honored Doing Good Works for the monthly business spotlight. Doing Good Works, is a small business that does things differently. They hire, train and mentor foster youth. This model is incredibly unique and full of impact as half of foster youth ending up homeless and 4 out of 5 incarcerated Californians were in the foster system.
oc-breeze.com
Upcoming demolition at Avery Parkway bridge along I-5 November 1-3, 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) will be performing demolition work along the I-5 freeway at Avery Parkway. This work is necessary for the I-5 South County Improvements Project. For the safety of crews and motorist, nighttime operations are required for this work activity. The demolition will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1 to Thursday, Nov. 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tentatively scheduled Friday, Nov. 4 to Thursday, Nov. 10, if needed for additional work. The southbound I-5 off-ramp and on-ramp at Avery Pkwy will be closed nightly. In addition, Avery Pkwy under the I-5 will be closed nightly, no through traffic. Lane reductions will begin at 8 p.m.
oc-breeze.com
Musical Theatre West presents Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, December 2-18, 2022
History’s most famous fairytale will make its Musical Theatre West (MTW) debut with a magical modern twist this December! Long Beach’s premier theater company is excited to announce its final show of the season, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, will premiere for select nights December 2 – 18, 2022. With the help of a fairy godmother and an amazing cast, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella will enchant dreamers of all ages ahead of the holidays. Ladies and Gentlemen of the Court are invited to join Musical Theatre West for an enchanted evening at the Opening Night Ball pre-party to celebrate the official premiere on December 3. Tickets range from $20 – $120 each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.
oc-breeze.com
La Palma police blotter, October 22 to October 27, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. October 22, 2022. Disturbance...
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach native serves with the next generation of U.S. Naval Aviation Warfighters
A Huntington Beach, California, native is serving in the U.S. Navy where naval aviators learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world. Lt. Michael Stengel, a 2010 graduate of Edison High School and 2014 University of Arizona graduate, joined the Navy eight years ago. “I joined the...
oc-breeze.com
Federal prosecutor to serve as District Election Officer for seven California counties during November 8 general election period
United States Attorney Martin Estrada announced that Assistant United States Attorney Thomas F. Rybarczyk will serve as District Election Officer for the Central District of California during the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 8 general election. As District Election Officer, AUSA Rybarczyk will oversee...
oc-breeze.com
LBPD investigating murder at 700 block of East Wardlow Road
On Oct. 31, 2022, at approximately 7:50 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road regarding a woman bleeding next to a vehicle, which resulted in the death a female adult. Upon arrival, officers located a female adult victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper...
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach Police Department awarded grant from the Office of Traffic Safety for bicycle and pedestrian safety program
The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) received a $44,035.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) that will fund activities emphasizing the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians. “Every bicyclist and pedestrian should feel safe on the road,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “Education is one of many important...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Camerata Singers announces “Considering Matthew Shepard”
The Long Beach Camerata Singers continue their 57th season on Sunday November 13, 2022 with a special performance of the iconic contemporary oratorio, “Considering Matthew Shepard.” This performance continues the conversation started in October with Peace Project 6: Community, which featured works by LGBTQ composers, arrangers and lyricists. The concert will be the inaugural performance of Camerata’s new all professional group, The Catalyst Chamber Ensemble. The concert will be presented in the Beverly O’Neill Theater beginning at 4:30pm. A pre-concert lecture will be presented by Jeff Mack from the Matthew Shepard Foundation. The Catalyst Ensemble is led by 2021 Grammy-award winning Artistic Director, Dr. James K. Bass.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress police blotter, October 24 to October 30, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. October 24, 2022. Pedestrian Check –...
oc-breeze.com
County Health Officer issues Declaration of Health Emergency and Proclamation of Local Emergency
The County Health Officer issued a Declaration of Health Emergency in Orange County due to rapidly spreading virus infections causing record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits. Additionally, a Proclamation of Local Emergency has been declared, which allows the County to access State and Federal resources to address the situation and seek mutual aid from surrounding counties.
