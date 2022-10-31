Read full article on original website
One person hurt in Summerville shooting, sheriff’s office says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting injured one person Wednesday night. Deputies were called to the Windgate neighborhood off Musket Lane for reports of a shooting around 10 p.m., Cpl. Carli Drayton said. Officials say the victim was taken to a...
Deputies investigate shooting at Beaufort Co. gas station
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after being called to a reported shooting at a St. Helena gas station. Deputies say they were called to the Parker’s Gas Station on Sea Island Parkway just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. After not locating...
Coroner identifies victim in N. Atlantic Blvd shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a North Charleston shooting early Monday morning. Ray Brown, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs...
Sheriff’s Office on lookout for man involved in Burton shooting
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man wanted for a late-night shooting that injured a man in Burton last week. On Friday, Oct. 25, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Enmark gas station located at 3076 Trask Parkway after a report of gunfire.
Deputies: Teen shot in hand near Hollywood Saturday night
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old was shot in the hand in Hollywood Saturday night. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says the boy showed up just after 8 p.m. Saturday at a fire station on Highway 174 and was transported by EMS to MUSC for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on his left hand.
NCPD seized three dozen illegally carried guns in October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday the seizure of three dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 36 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of October. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than […]
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor at the center of complaints for stealing thousands of dollars was arrested again on Wednesday morning, after a Live 5 investigation. Don Geddes and his wife first told their story back in July. They live on James Island and hired Travis Tardiff to redo their back deck. Geddes said the job was supposed to cost $15,000; they wrote him a check for $7,500 but said the job was never done.
Summerville Hampton Inn shooting victim identified
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old man as the victim of a deadly shooting outside of a hotel Wednesday night. Michael Britt, from California, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.
2nd Georgetown Co. student charged with making school threats
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says another middle school student was charged with making school threats this week. After an investigation, a 13-year-old from Rosemary Middle School in Andrews was charged Wednesday and released to her guardian, according to the sheriff’s office. “Georgetown...
Evidence points to N. Charleston shooting being justified, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one person is dead after a shooting on North Atlantic Boulevard Monday morning. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says an officer was patrolling the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. when he heard a gunshot in the area. Officers found a 46-year-old...
Police make arrest in Allway St. shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers say they have made an arrest in an Oct. 24 shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead. Tyreece Smith, 32, was arrested Monday on one count of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Inspector Michael Gillooly says.
1 killed in shooting on N. Atlantic Avenue in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — At around 12:30 this morning, North Charleston officers responded to a shooting on N. Atlantic Avenue and Leland Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an adult male victim with an injury consistent with a gunshot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In newly filed court documents, the state’s attorney general has provided the Alex Murdaugh defense team with critical information about the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. In a motion filed Tuesday, prosecutors specify that Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were...
Police investigating Saturday shooting in Walterboro
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man was injured by a gunshot to the leg before a deputy was flagged down to his location, just before 2 p.m. The man, located in the area of Wichman and […]
Ravenel bridge exits reopen after ‘major’ crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a “major” crash on the Ravenel bridge Wednesday has been cleared. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes, closing the King Street exit and the I-26 exit. The exits were reopened around 12:20 p.m.
2 dead, child injured in Colleton County crash, highway patrol says
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Colleton County Monday night. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Hiers Corner Road, south of Walterboro, according to Master Trooper James Miller. The highway patrol says a 1999 Ford Mustang was traveling...
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
4 teens shot at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) say just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley where they found four people shot. Neighbors at Orleans Garden Apartments called CPD after hearing gunfire ring out early Sunday morning. “Approximately about 3:20,” CPD Sgt. Lee Mixon said “3:24-ish, […]
Single-vehicle wreck on Hiers Corner Road
Two people died in a single-vehicle wreck in the 1700 block of Hiers Corner Road, Monday evening Oct. 31. 9-1-1 received reports of the accident at 6:17 p.m. A 1999 Ford Mustang was traveling north on Hiers Corner Road and dropped off the shoulder on the southbound side of the road after a curve. The vehicle struck several mailboxes, over-corrected, and crossed back to the northbound side of the road. The car entered the ditch where it flipped over, ejecting the two unrestrained adult occupants. The car then came to rest on top of the two adults.
Caught on camera: Man breaks through glass door, burglarizes Summerville store
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville business owner is picking up the pieces after an early-morning burglary at his store on the Charleston and Dorchester County line. Brandon Askins owns Cross County General Rental on Highway 78. He says an unidentified suspect broke into the business early Monday morning to steal items.
