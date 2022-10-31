ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

O’Rourke outraises Abbott in final month of Texas governor’s race

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beto O’Rourke outraised Gov. Greg Abbott for a third consecutive time in October, according to campaign finance reports that came out Tuesday. They were the last major filings due...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Spring feel through Friday

Spring is back in SE Texas this Thursday. A southeasterly wind is pumping in the warmth and humidity. This gives us a 20% chance of rain today with temperatures climbing to the lower 80s this afternoon. Severe weather threat late Friday/early Saturday:. A front pushes through late Friday night into...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texans, this is the Whataburger menu update you want to know about

HOUSTON – “Whata-fiends” there’s a new menu item you can fall head over (cowboy boot) heels for -- Whataburger Chili Cheese Fries. Available for a limited time, the new offering doesn’t require much explanation. They’re “crispy fries layered with Whataburger’s own beef chili and fancy cheddar jack cheese.”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy