ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 1

Related
2news.com

New Poll: Lombardo Leads by 4 Points in Nevada Governor's Race

(November 2, 2022) A new poll conducted by Emerson College Polling, The Hill and KLAS Las Vegas (KTVN's CBS Affiliate in Southern Nevada) and released today shows Joe Lombardo with a four point lead over incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak. They stand at 49% and 45% respectively. Three percent are undecided....
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Mail-in voting trending in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in May of 2021, Nevada’s legislature passed AB 321 which changed the way Nevadans could vote here in the Silver State. Lawmakers cited COVID, and its threat to voting in person. The law required all county registrars to send mail in ballots to all active registered voters. Early voting and same day voting were still intact, but lawmakers believed mail-in balloting would set many voters’ minds at ease.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in Nevada

Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to get $21 million for energy costs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration will send the state of Nevada $21 million to deal with higher energy costs this winter. As we reported earlier Wednesday, Biden will be sending $4.5 billion to states around the nation in a bid to lower their energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a winter plagued by higher energy costs.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Polls show races remain tight in campaign’s final week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New polls show races remaining tight in the final week of the campaign. A USA Today/Suffolk poll shows Democratic Gov. Steve Siolak and Republican challenger Joe Lombardo tied. Each candidate was backed by 43% of respondents. The poll showed Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto holding an...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Emerson Poll Shows Lombardo in Lead for Governor

He’s ahead of incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak by four points. The new poll shows how voters feel about candidates for Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General as well as Question 3 on the ballot.
NEVADA STATE
sparkstrib.com

Grand Opening set for Nov. 4 for Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony next Friday, November 4 at 3 p.m. on the west side of the Sparks Marina to celebrate the completion of the years-in-the-making project. The mission of Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is to preserve and honor the...
SPARKS, NV
news3lv.com

What is Nevada 211?

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Everything you need is right in the palm of your hand. Joining us now with more is director, Lisa Martin.
NEVADA STATE
resourceworld.com

Getchell drills 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres at Fondaway Canyon, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. [GTCH-CSE; GGLDF-OTCQB] reported assay results for drill holes FCG22-20 and FCG22-21, which successfully intersected and extended the Colorado Southwest gold mineralization at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada. Highlights: FCG22-20 intersected four significant gold-mineralized intervals starting from surface, including 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres, extending...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Respiratory Infections Increase in Washoe County

The Washoe County Health District is seeing an increase in respiratory infections in Washoe County. In regards to COVID-19, health officials say COVID-19 cases are steady, but they anticipate more cases in the coming weeks. According to Health District, officials the 7-day moving average for new cases per day sits...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy