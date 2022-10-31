Read full article on original website
Related
mynews4.com
'Election Night is not results night:' Why it might take longer to count ballots in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As Election Day 2022 approaches, Nevada election officials and watchdog groups are reminding voters and observers to be patient when waiting for results because it may take a few days for tight races to be called. The recent transition to a...
2news.com
New Poll: Lombardo Leads by 4 Points in Nevada Governor's Race
(November 2, 2022) A new poll conducted by Emerson College Polling, The Hill and KLAS Las Vegas (KTVN's CBS Affiliate in Southern Nevada) and released today shows Joe Lombardo with a four point lead over incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak. They stand at 49% and 45% respectively. Three percent are undecided....
KOLO TV Reno
Mail-in voting trending in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in May of 2021, Nevada’s legislature passed AB 321 which changed the way Nevadans could vote here in the Silver State. Lawmakers cited COVID, and its threat to voting in person. The law required all county registrars to send mail in ballots to all active registered voters. Early voting and same day voting were still intact, but lawmakers believed mail-in balloting would set many voters’ minds at ease.
Dangerous Cities in Nevada
Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
Nevada judge mulls Vegas-area vote handler partisanship case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge said Wednesday he’ll decide whether to order Las Vegas-area election officials to hire more Republican poll workers after the GOP national committee argued that the partisan makeup of a 64-member ballot signature verification board was unfair. Clark County District Court Judge...
Planned Parenthood PAC explains how to vote in Nevada, boosts issues at drag show event
With early voting well underway, Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada held a decidedly different get-out-the-vote event: a drag show. The post Planned Parenthood PAC explains how to vote in Nevada, boosts issues at drag show event appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Poll worker security a concern in Nevada ahead of 2022 Midterm Election
As the Midterm Election approaches, so do concerns about poll workers' security as they process your vote. Counties in Nevada have increased security measures at tabulation sites and polling places.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to get $21 million for energy costs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration will send the state of Nevada $21 million to deal with higher energy costs this winter. As we reported earlier Wednesday, Biden will be sending $4.5 billion to states around the nation in a bid to lower their energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a winter plagued by higher energy costs.
KOLO TV Reno
Polls show races remain tight in campaign’s final week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New polls show races remaining tight in the final week of the campaign. A USA Today/Suffolk poll shows Democratic Gov. Steve Siolak and Republican challenger Joe Lombardo tied. Each candidate was backed by 43% of respondents. The poll showed Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto holding an...
2news.com
Emerson Poll Shows Lombardo in Lead for Governor
He’s ahead of incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak by four points. The new poll shows how voters feel about candidates for Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General as well as Question 3 on the ballot.
sparkstrib.com
Grand Opening set for Nov. 4 for Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza
The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony next Friday, November 4 at 3 p.m. on the west side of the Sparks Marina to celebrate the completion of the years-in-the-making project. The mission of Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is to preserve and honor the...
Las Vegas FBI head talks misinformation, voter intimidation ahead of election
Misinformation and voter intimidation are the top threats ahead of next week’s midterm election, the leader of the FBI’s Las Vegas field office said.
SNWA: Nevada residents, businesses to water landscape only one day a week
The Southern Nevada Water Authority is preparing for winter water cuts asking Nevada Residents and Businesses to water landscape one day a week.
news3lv.com
What is Nevada 211?
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Everything you need is right in the palm of your hand. Joining us now with more is director, Lisa Martin.
Company uses Google data to predict how you will vote in Nevada’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- You've probably received the calls, maybe the emails, or even text messages from pollsters trying to get a flavor of how you're going to vote. But while you can tell them one thing, your Google search shows something else.
2news.com
Nevada Housing Division announces first funding awards for Home Means Nevada initiative
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Housing Division announced an initial set of funding awards for the $500 million Home Means Nevada initiative. Funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, this initiative will create lasting and generational change for Nevadans. Awards total $155.7 million in funding, representing about one-third of the initiative.
resourceworld.com
Getchell drills 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres at Fondaway Canyon, Nevada
Getchell Gold Corp. [GTCH-CSE; GGLDF-OTCQB] reported assay results for drill holes FCG22-20 and FCG22-21, which successfully intersected and extended the Colorado Southwest gold mineralization at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada. Highlights: FCG22-20 intersected four significant gold-mineralized intervals starting from surface, including 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres, extending...
mynews4.com
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
2news.com
Respiratory Infections Increase in Washoe County
The Washoe County Health District is seeing an increase in respiratory infections in Washoe County. In regards to COVID-19, health officials say COVID-19 cases are steady, but they anticipate more cases in the coming weeks. According to Health District, officials the 7-day moving average for new cases per day sits...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada corrections officers, other state employees likely to get 3% pay raise next year
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When an inmate escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Facility in September, state leaders said staffing shortages may have contributed to it. Organizations that represent corrections officers in the state told FOX5 finding and retaining officers has been a major issue. The union that represents state...
Comments / 1