Daviess County, KY

Help the environment – turn roadside trash into cash

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Fiscal Court will start accepting applications for the “Trash for Cash” program, starting November 1.

Officials say approved applicants will receive a minimum of $100 per centerline mile of county roads cleaned. Officials say funding for the program derives from the Kentucky Environmental Remediation Fee of $1.75 per ton of waste received at the Daviess County Landfill & Transfer Station.

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says, “Last year, Daviess County non-profits picked up more than 6.6 tons of trash along 400 miles of right-of-way… They worked hard to benefit their community and earned their donations!”

Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman

Officials say in order to participate in the program, your organization must be from Daviess County, Kentucky and a federally recognized 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit. To apply, download an application from this website .  Completed applications should be returned by December 1.

For any questions, please contact Solid Waste Coordinator Mike Hamilton at (270) 229–4484 or email mhamilton@daviessky.org .

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

