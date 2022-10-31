Help the environment – turn roadside trash into cash
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Fiscal Court will start accepting applications for the “Trash for Cash” program, starting November 1.
Officials say approved applicants will receive a minimum of $100 per centerline mile of county roads cleaned. Officials say funding for the program derives from the Kentucky Environmental Remediation Fee of $1.75 per ton of waste received at the Daviess County Landfill & Transfer Station.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says, "Last year, Daviess County non-profits picked up more than 6.6 tons of trash along 400 miles of right-of-way… They worked hard to benefit their community and earned their donations!"
Officials say in order to participate in the program, your organization must be from Daviess County, Kentucky and a federally recognized 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit. To apply, download an application from this website . Completed applications should be returned by December 1.
For any questions, please contact Solid Waste Coordinator Mike Hamilton at (270) 229–4484 or email mhamilton@daviessky.org .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
