ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather to impact Friday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night. The Storm Prediction Center has issued severe weather risks for nearly the entire state. The greatest potential for damaging thunderstorms is in southwest Arkansas, where they have an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5). Most of west and central Arkansas is under a slight risk (level 2 of 5). Eastern Arkansas has the lowest chance of severe weather with just a marginal risk (level 1 of 5).
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Storms, some strong, likely Friday evening

Thunderstorms are likely Friday evening across Arkansas. Outdoor events and high school football could be impacted by these storms as they move quickly from west to east. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, especially between 5 and 10 PM. The main severe weather threat would be high winds embedded within the line of storms, but a few tornadoes can't be ruled out.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Nice Thursday, Stormy Friday Night

TONIGHT: We’ll have another pretty (but not as colorful) sunset this evening at 6:14pm. Tonight will be clear and calm with temperatures dropping to the 60s by 7pm and low 50s near sunrise. Our average low is 44°F in Little Rock for this time of year. THURSDAY: After...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Fog and clouds give way to sunshine Wednesday

WEDNESDAY MORNING: Areas of dense fog will be likely across much of southern Arkansas Wednesday morning. But this, along with any residual cloud coverage, will clear out quickly. That will give way to sunshine by mid and late-morning. Temperatures reach the mid-70s by lunch. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine remains abundant for...
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

What One Word Does Arkansas Have Trouble Spelling?

Can you believe that in the state of Arkansas this is the word they misspell the most?. We spent a lot of our time online, writing things on social media or if you are like me working on stories to share with you. Well between the spellcheck on various plug-ins we have some protection against misspelled words. Right now my plug-in is telling me I have misspelled, I know right?
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Highbar, LLC announces Arkansas site for first rebar mill

November 1, 2022 (Osceola, Arkansas) — Highbar LLC, a newly formed company focused on sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production, announced Tuesday it has selected a greenfield site in northeast Arkansas to build the first of its two rebar steel mini mills. The mills are designed to be world leaders in terms of energy and water efficiency, labor productivity, and carbon emission reductions.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine to start the week

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cooling into the mid-50s overnight tonight as skies slowly clear. TOMORROW: A few clouds will stick around tomorrow morning, with clearing skies by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start to warm up as well with highs in the lower 70s on Monday. EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue...
ARKANSAS STATE
myarklamiss.com

Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston...
BATON ROUGE, LA
onlyinark.com

Native American Heritage Stops in Arkansas

November opens the celebration of Native American Heritage month. Arkansas has deep roots with several Native American tribes, including Quapaw, Caddo, and Osage. November is a great time to explore this history, learn from the past and continue to increase our understanding of the Indigenous people who first called Arkansas home.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, November 1, 2022: No to Issue 3

Who could be against something called the “Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment”? We can. If Issue 3 on the ballot really had to do with religious freedom, that’s one thing. But let’s be frank. The genesis of this amendment, pushed on the people by the Arkansas General Assembly, is that some of the crazier members didn’t like the idea that some municipalities wanted to enforce strict COVID-19 mask wearing and vaccination criteria. The wingnuts who adopted the “God will protect us – we don’t need no stinkin’ masks or vaccines” school of thought came to believe that their fringe view of virus control is valid. There were, at last count, some 12,489 Arkansans who can put the lie to this. That is, they could if they had never been infected by COVID-19, and died. Masks and vaccines work to control the spread of deadly viruses. Many Arkansas communities wanted to do the right thing by imposing strict controls at a time when it would have mattered the most. This amendment is telling those communities that they were wrong. They weren’t – thousands of Arkansans would be alive today if the state had adopted stricter COVID-19 controls. We support local governments that want to protect their citizens. The “Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment” doesn’t do that. Issue 3 should be rejected by voters.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Dry weather, shipping snags compound issues for Arkansas soybean growers

A lack of summer rain in southern and Midwestern states could mean reduced soybean yields in Arkansas this harvest season. Following a wet spring planting season, growers have had to contend with an unusually dry summer with some parts of the state not seeing rain for as many as two months. That, coupled with rising energy prices, has raised input costs for growers of Arkansas’ most common row crop, soybeans.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy