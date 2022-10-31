ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTLA

This is how much it costs to own a car in California

Owning a car doesn’t come at a low price, especially in some states. As record inflation increased the costs of necessities — from groceries to clothing — a study from Insurify analyzed how much it costs to own a car in each state. The study, published in August and before the recent gas price spike, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTEN.com

States where wages are growing fastest in America

Did you receive a pay raise this year? If so, and it was enough to offset the increasing prices amid record inflation, polling suggests you're in the minority. Only 17% of Americans said their wages had kept up with record rates of inflation in early 2022, according to a poll commissioned by The New York Times. The prices of all goods and services went from increasing at a 2% rate annually in March 2021 to 8.5% by March 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Wages Will Rise the Most by 2060

In the first 20 years of the 21st century, real per capita income rose from $33,645 in 2000 to $47,241 in 2020. Income growth was not distributed evenly across the country, rising the most in fast-growing tech hubs like San Jose and San Francisco, while declining in a handful of Southern and Midwestern cities. The […]
FLORIDA STATE
money.com

Prices Would Have to Fall 25% for Homes to Be Affordable Again: Study

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. It’s unlikely that the cost of purchasing a home will return to a normal level of affordability anytime soon. To buy the typical U.S. home at today’s mortgage rates, the median household would need to...
Refinery29

A Week In Seattle, WA, On A $136,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Do you have any questions about how Money Diaries is made? Anything you’ve always...
SEATTLE, WA
GOBankingRates

How Does Marriage Impact Student Loan Debt?

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes…reassessing you and your spouse’s student loan debt. It’s not the most romantic process, but it’s paramount, particularly when considering that the majority of college graduates carry student loan debt. Find: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam’s...
WISCONSIN STATE

