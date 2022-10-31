Read full article on original website
Treez Acquires Swifter Enhancing Fintech Solutions For Cannabis Industry
Treez, an enterprise commerce technology platform for the cannabis retail and supply chain industry, has reached an agreement to acquire Swifter, a payment solutions platform tailored to meet the needs of the cannabis industry. Swifter’s suite of existing multi-location operating retail cannabis clients, along with their credentials as a Y...
freightwaves.com
Transflo’s new app automates back-office processes
This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Renee Krug talks about her logistics experience, Six Sigma, process improvement and the system that Transflo is using. DETAILS:...
freightwaves.com
Bain, Section Partners see massive opportunity for investment in young logistics companies
This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event taking place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The opportunities and trends in valuations and funding early stage investors see in supply chain markets. DETAILS:...
crowdfundinsider.com
One Inc, Hi Marley to Streamline Payment Processing, Improve Customer Experience
One Inc, the digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced that it has integrated the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud with One Inc’s ClaimsPay platform. This integration “allows carriers to conduct text message conversations with claimants inclusive of digital payment, a unified and modern approach.”. The text-based opt-in...
monitordaily.com
Tiger Group Hires Former Wells Fargo Equipment Finance Group Head
William J. Mayer, a senior finance industry executive responsible for generating billions of dollars in growth during his 33 years at Wells Fargo and GE Capital, joined Tiger Group as executive managing director. He will focus on business development for the asset-valuation, disposition and finance firm. “Bill brings tremendous business...
OSARO Debuts Partners Alliance: a Collaborative Program for E-commerce Robotics Integrators and Vendors
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- OSARO®, a global leader in AI-driven robotics for e-commerce, has launched a partner program that aims to streamline the deployment of robotic solutions for e-commerce and logistics businesses. The OSARO Partners Alliance program provides a range of collaboration and comarketing opportunities for vendors, integrators, distributors, resellers, third-party logistics companies (3PLs), and consultants, to deliver unified solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005370/en/ Working with a FANUC robot and a Pregis automated bagging machine, OSARO staff members collaborate with NPSG Global technicians to construct OSARO® Robotic Bagging System cells at Zenni Optical in Novato, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
Accenture Federal Services Awarded Role on $650M VA Healthcare Innovation Contract
Accenture Federal Services has been awarded a prime spot on a $650M contract in support of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and the Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning (OHIL). The Accelerating VA Innovation and Learning (AVAIL) contract provides VHA and the Office of Healthcare...
thefastmode.com
Ethio Telecom Launches its Cloud Computing Service, 'Telecloud'
As a leading digital solutions provider and its three years LEAD growth strategy, Ethio Telecom has launched its business empowering Cloud Computing Service, telecloud. Cloud Computing Service is a digital solution that allows institutions seeking an efficient off-site data back-up solution and individuals who need larger storage spaces to store, compile and access various services in secure data centers built by digital solution providers without the need to build their own data center or acquire additional infrastructure.
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for System Integration Capabilities on Amazon Web Services
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for System Integration (SI) Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005812/en/ Accenture has been named a Leader in the 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix for System Integration Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS). (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph
World Crypto Conference 2023 connects TradFi with Web3 to debate the future of digital assets
One of Europe’s most exciting blockchain conferences — the World Crypto Conference 2023 — will be held from Jan. 13 to 15 in Switzerland, the global center of traditional finance and one of the world’s most crypto-friendly countries. Fittingly, the WCC2023 takes place just before the...
ceoworld.biz
Jessica Zhang Scaling Stilt with Industry Pioneering Fintech Solution to Envision the Future of Social and Financial Sustainability
One of the biggest highlights of the last decade has been the gigantic adoption of online banking globally. This widespread adoption has also given birth to countless FinTech startups, 75% of which actually fail in a short span, as per a few studies. FinTech, being one of the fastest-growing sectors, also represents complex traditional systems that are tough to crack.
salestechstar.com
Marchex Wins 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Customer Success Award
Company’s Conversation Intelligence Capabilities Generate Second Consecutive APPEALIE Honor. Marchex, the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, announced that it has received APPEALIE’s 2022 SaaS Customer Success Award as part of the 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Awards.
Apple Loses Online Retail VP and CIO
The heads of Apple's online retail and information-systems operations are leaving the company, part of a series of high-profile departures from the tech giant. According to a report Tuesday (Nov. 1) from Bloomberg News, Anna Matthiasson, vice president of online retail, is stepping down, while Mary Demby, Apple's chief information officer, is retiring after 30 years.
salestechstar.com
James and James Fulfilment, Launch an Update for Their Award Winning ControlPort Software
Established in 2010, James and James Fulfilment is a UK based eCommerce fulfilment service that is committed to doing things differently, creating change for the better, and delivering fast results. They have now launched their fulfilment software roadmap and updates for ControlPort, their award winning innovative technology that has been...
Rothy’s Makes Two Executive Hires, Shuffles Additional Roles as Company Continues to Grow
Rothy’s has hired Heather Archibald as its first chief product & merchandising officer and Jamie Gersch as chief marketing officer as the brand enters its next phase of growth. Archibald joins the San Francisco-based company with over 20 years of experience building global product and merchandising strategies at brands like Title Nine, Restoration Hardware and Gap, Inc. Overseeing Rothy’s merchandising, design, inventory planning and allocation departments, Archibald will work to grow the company’s global product development and commercialization strategies. “As a lifelong merchant who is customer and product-obsessed, joining a nimble and vertically-integrated business is a dream,” Archibald said in a statement....
assetservicingtimes.com
AccessPay and Finastra partner on corporate payments solution
AccessPay and Finastra partner on corporate payments solution. Corporate-to-bank integration partner AccessPay and financial software provider Finastra have partnered to improve host-to-host connections in traditional corporate banking. The partnership will automate the connections between corporate clients and banks’ back-office systems, speeding up manual processes and reducing costs, the companies say....
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Rapyd Introduces Multi-Currency Treasury Platform
Rapyd, the fintech platform for global payments, payouts and business everywhere, has announced the launch of a multi-currency Treasury Solution, which is reportedly the “first of its kind” for the APAC area. This solution is described as a collection of cash management features/solutions that optimize the cost and...
salestechstar.com
Deliveright Partners With Elemica to Offer Final-Mile, Heavy Goods Delivery Capabilities, Accelerate Digital Transformation
Supply chain trading partners can access AI-powered delivery platform through its ERP system. Deliveright, the company behind the leading final-mile digital delivery platform, Grasshopper, is announcing a new partnership with digital supply chain network, Elemica. Elemica helps organizations create a more connected, collaborative global supply chain by digitizing and automating supply chain processes through a centralized platform.
Introducing Gloat Hiring: A Landmark Evolution of the Workforce Agility Platform to Support the Future of Internal and External Talent Acquisition
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- Gloat, the leading provider of Workforce Agility and pioneers of the AI-powered Talent Marketplace, today announced the introduction of Gloat Hiring, a signature expansion to the Workforce Agility Platform that enables businesses to integrate internal mobility models with talent acquisition campaigns. Built on the same technology designed to break down functional silos and understand the competencies, skills, and roles of a company’s existing workforce, Gloat Hiring extends these capabilities to efficiently tap into external talent and optimize staffing and recruiting models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005407/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
fintechnexus.com
Fintech Franq raises $12 million in Series A extension
Franq Open Banking has raised $12 million in a Series A round extension led by Quona Capital. Franq is a Brazil-based fintech that connects customers and businesses to financial products through personal bankers. Quona is a venture capital focused on impact fintechs, with a current portfolio of 47 startups in...
