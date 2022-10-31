Rothy’s has hired Heather Archibald as its first chief product & merchandising officer and Jamie Gersch as chief marketing officer as the brand enters its next phase of growth. Archibald joins the San Francisco-based company with over 20 years of experience building global product and merchandising strategies at brands like Title Nine, Restoration Hardware and Gap, Inc. Overseeing Rothy’s merchandising, design, inventory planning and allocation departments, Archibald will work to grow the company’s global product development and commercialization strategies. “As a lifelong merchant who is customer and product-obsessed, joining a nimble and vertically-integrated business is a dream,” Archibald said in a statement....

