Cleveland, OH

Bengals vs. Browns preview: Everything you need to know for Halloween Monday Night Football

By Jonathan X. Simmons, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cleveland.com

‘The Browns just own Joe Burrow’: What they said on social media after the Browns beat the Bengals

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns needed a win to keep any hopes of a late-season playoff push alive and got it with a 32-13 rout of the Bengals on Monday night. The defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow five times and held him to 25 of 35 passing for 232 yards. He had two touchdown passes when the outcome was decided, and he threw an interception on the opening drive. They also forced a Burrow fumble.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Bengals vs. Browns (Fade Amari Cooper on Halloween)

It's a divisional rivalry on Halloween when the Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals this evening as the Browns look to stop a four-game skid. Cincinnati comes off their bye week winners of two straight games. They lead the division in net points at +41 after a rough start to the season, while also allowing the second-fewest points in the AFC behind only the Buffalo Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns GM Andrew Berry came close to trading for a player; praises Kareem Hunt for his attitude and effort

BEREA, Ohio — Browns GM Andrew Berry revealed Wednesday that he almost bolstered the team’s talent before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline. “We came close to one deal in terms of acquiring a player,” he said during his bye week press conference Wednesday. “It didn’t come to fruition from a compensation package. We feel really good about the team we have and feel really good about the guys in the locker room.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cavaliers vs. Celtics: Live updates as Cleveland looks to continue win streak

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers and Celtics play for the second time in six days tonight. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Cavs (5-1) have won their last five straight after dropping the opener to the Toronto Raptors, including getting a win over Boston on Friday. Clevealnd rallied from seven points down in the fourth quarter in Boston in that game, handing the Celtics (4-2) their first home loss, 132-123, in overtime.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

