Bengals vs. Browns preview: Everything you need to know for Halloween Monday Night Football

Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
What went wrong in the Bengals’ 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals were dominated by the Browns in a 32-13 loss on Monday Night Football. Jacoby Brissett and Nick Chubb had their way, while the Bengals’ offense was stagnant without Ja’Marr Chase. Not many people expected a Browns blowout win, as the two teams had...
Three Thoughts on Cincinnati Bengals' 32-13 Loss to Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati is 4-4 following the loss
Browns' Myles Garrett dresses as Vecna of 'Stranger Things' before 'MNF' vs. Bengals
CLEVELAND ― Browns fans have seen some strange things, but All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett wearing a Vecna costume to FirstEnergy Stadium is a first. A Halloween fanatic, Garrett dressed as the big bad from the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” before the Browns (2-5) faced the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) on “Monday Night...
‘The Browns just own Joe Burrow’: What they said on social media after the Browns beat the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns needed a win to keep any hopes of a late-season playoff push alive and got it with a 32-13 rout of the Bengals on Monday night. The defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow five times and held him to 25 of 35 passing for 232 yards. He had two touchdown passes when the outcome was decided, and he threw an interception on the opening drive. They also forced a Burrow fumble.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'played to all of their potential' in blowout of Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Well, it finally happened. It finally happened. The Browns played to all of their potential in a Monday-night wipeout of the Bengals, dominating Joe Burrow and Cincinnati — who came into Cleveland red-hot — 32-13. That four-game losing streak is over. That losing streak at...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game
Cleveland Browns have made some roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Denzel Ward out, the Browns have added two cornerbacks to the active roster. Both Herb Miller and Thomas Graham Jr. were sent to the active roster. Miller has appeared in 12 games with...
WKYC
Social media reacts to Cleveland Browns' resounding win over the Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Who's ready for "Victory Tuesday"??. The Browns earned (and we mean "earned") their biggest win of the season Monday night, pelting the in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 32-13. The much-needed victory snaps a four-game losing streak and keeps Cleveland very much alive in the AFC North race.
What they said on 'ManningCast' about Browns beating Bengals on 'Monday Night Football'
CLEVELAND ― The Browns snapping a four-game losing streak by routing the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on a Halloween edition of "Monday Night Football" at FirstEnergy Stadium proved to be quite a treat for Northeast Ohio. The Browns also tricked a notable Pro Football Hall of Famer by blowing out the Bengals...
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Bengals vs. Browns (Fade Amari Cooper on Halloween)
It's a divisional rivalry on Halloween when the Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals this evening as the Browns look to stop a four-game skid. Cincinnati comes off their bye week winners of two straight games. They lead the division in net points at +41 after a rough start to the season, while also allowing the second-fewest points in the AFC behind only the Buffalo Bills.
brownsnation.com
3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals
The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
Why Evan McPherson’s missed 47-yard field goal was the turning point in the Browns’ win vs. the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Late in the first half on Monday night, Joe Burrow and the Bengals looked certain to get on the board vs. the Browns. Down 8-0 with less than a minute until halftime, Evan McPherson, who has missed two field goals all season, came on for a 47-yard field goal.
Does Ohio State football expect Jaxon Smith-Njigba to play again this season?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football receivers coach Brian Hartline said Jaxon Smith-Nijgba has done his best not to be a distraction despite the constant unpredictability of his hamstring injury. Smith-Njigba made a FaceTime call to the receivers prior to last Saturday’s game at Penn State. He has been...
Can this be the start of something big for the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook while thinking about the Browns’ 32-13 victory over Cincinnati:. 1. Jacoby Brissett said: “We really needed to get back to playing our style of football. That is running and throwing it on our terms. Running plays on our terms.”
cleveland.com photographers’ favorite photos from thrilling Browns win over Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No nightmares for Cleveland Browns fans Monday night when they drifted off to sleep, if they were able to sleep at all, after watching their team dominate the Cincinnati Bengals during a Halloween night prime time game at home. Some Browns players strutted into FirstEnergy Stadium in...
Steelers Land Former Bengals First Round Pick in Trade With Commanders
The veteran is coming back to the AFC North
Browns Top Bengals In Key AFC North Battle
Tyler Sullivan joins Zach Aldridge to discuss the Browns topping the Bengals in a key AFC North battle.
Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins, who will be the Browns’ next opponent after the bye week
The Browns’ next opponent is the latest to make a massive move before the NFL trade deadline hits. The Broncos traded edge rusher Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins in a blockbuster deal. Miami is sending a first-round pick in 2023 which belonged to San Francisco as part of the Trey Lance trade as part of the deal.
Yardbarker
Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Lopsided Loss to Browns on Monday Night
The Bengals lost to the Browns 32-13 on Monday night. They fell to 4-4 on the season and 0-3 in the AFC North. They also dropped five spots in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings. Cincinnati fell from 7th to 12th after getting crushed in Cleveland. "The Bengals dropped a costly...
Browns GM Andrew Berry came close to trading for a player; praises Kareem Hunt for his attitude and effort
BEREA, Ohio — Browns GM Andrew Berry revealed Wednesday that he almost bolstered the team’s talent before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline. “We came close to one deal in terms of acquiring a player,” he said during his bye week press conference Wednesday. “It didn’t come to fruition from a compensation package. We feel really good about the team we have and feel really good about the guys in the locker room.”
Cavaliers vs. Celtics: Live updates as Cleveland looks to continue win streak
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers and Celtics play for the second time in six days tonight. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Cavs (5-1) have won their last five straight after dropping the opener to the Toronto Raptors, including getting a win over Boston on Friday. Clevealnd rallied from seven points down in the fourth quarter in Boston in that game, handing the Celtics (4-2) their first home loss, 132-123, in overtime.
