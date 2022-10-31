A Fort Myers motorcyclist was killed in an early Tuesday morning crash on the Midpoint Bridge. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was traveling east on the Midpoint Bridge at a high rate of speed around 12:20 a.m. He lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a center light post. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the westbound paved apron of the road.

