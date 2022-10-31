ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glades County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Fiery FedEx truck crash at Fort Myers intersection

A Tuesday afternoon crash involving a FedEx truck turned into a fire at the intersection of Central Avenue and Stella Street in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Fire Department, multiple units responded to the accident around 5:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a FedEx truck on its...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers motorcyclist killed in Midpoint Bridge crash

A Fort Myers motorcyclist was killed in an early Tuesday morning crash on the Midpoint Bridge. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was traveling east on the Midpoint Bridge at a high rate of speed around 12:20 a.m. He lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a center light post. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the westbound paved apron of the road.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LaBelle man hospitalized in crash on SR-80

A man from LaBelle was hospitalized after a Sunday morning crash on SR-80. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 48-year-old man was driving an SUV west in the inside lane of SR-80. He traveled off the roadway, entered the eastbound grass shoulder, collided with a utility pole and overturned.
LABELLE, FL
NBC 2

One dead after fiery crash in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person has died after a fiery crash in Fort Myers overnight. Several authorities arrived at the scene on Metro Parkway at Old Metro Parkway a little after 1:30 a.m. Fort Myers police say they are looking for another driver involved in the crash. Officers...
FORT MYERS, FL
cw34.com

Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

One person flown to trauma center after Wellington construction accident

One person is in the hospital after a construction accident in Wellington on Tuesday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to 50th Street South in Lake Worth at about 4 p.m. In The Headlines: Families speak ahead of Parkland shooter's official sentencing. A roof truss system collapsed, injuring...
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

Vero Beach trying to keep up with growth in Indian River County

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County is growing rapidly - and the cities within it are expanding their infrastructures to keep up. Vero Beach is one of those cities, and there are a number of proposals for development that could be set in motion with two referendums on election day.
VERO BEACH, FL
NBC 2

Woman dies in crash after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-75

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead Friday morning after rear-ending a tractor-trailer Thursday night on I-75 in Lee County. The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. when the Orlando woman driving a sedan collided with the rear portion of a tractor-trailer that was driving in front of her. Her car then rotated and came to rest on the right paved shoulder, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
LEE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach

A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

