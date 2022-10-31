Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Fiery FedEx truck crash at Fort Myers intersection
A Tuesday afternoon crash involving a FedEx truck turned into a fire at the intersection of Central Avenue and Stella Street in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Fire Department, multiple units responded to the accident around 5:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a FedEx truck on its...
FHP: Tesla going at 'careless or negligent manner' at 'high rate of speed'
The driver of the Tesla involved in the quadruple fatal crash on Oct. 18 was going at a "careless or negligent manner" and driving at a "high rate of speed, the Florida Highway Patrol says.
WPBF News 25
Man caught on camera vandalizing memorial for motorcycle crash victim in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie have finally cracked the case of who repeatedly vandalized a memorial for a motorcycle crash victim. The family of that victim, Blake Juntunen, were repeatedly heartbroken when memorial after memorial was dismantled and destroyed. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers motorcyclist killed in Midpoint Bridge crash
A Fort Myers motorcyclist was killed in an early Tuesday morning crash on the Midpoint Bridge. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was traveling east on the Midpoint Bridge at a high rate of speed around 12:20 a.m. He lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a center light post. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the westbound paved apron of the road.
FDOT closes Caloosahatchee Bridge
Florida Department of Transportation closed the north and southbound lanes of the Caloosahatchee Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.
Caloosahatchee Bridge closed for 'emergency repair'
The Caloosahatchee Bridge remains as FDOT crews perform emergency repairs on a road leading to the bridge.
Before-and-After Photos Show Mountain of Cars Trashed by Hurricane Ian
Planet LabsThousands of vehicles damaged by the record-breaking storm have been sent to a huge lot outside of Clewiston, Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
LaBelle man hospitalized in crash on SR-80
A man from LaBelle was hospitalized after a Sunday morning crash on SR-80. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 48-year-old man was driving an SUV west in the inside lane of SR-80. He traveled off the roadway, entered the eastbound grass shoulder, collided with a utility pole and overturned.
NBC 2
One dead after fiery crash in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person has died after a fiery crash in Fort Myers overnight. Several authorities arrived at the scene on Metro Parkway at Old Metro Parkway a little after 1:30 a.m. Fort Myers police say they are looking for another driver involved in the crash. Officers...
Port St. Lucie police put brakes on tire thief, authorities say
A tire thief on the Treasure Coast has been stopped in his tracks, according to Port St. Lucie police.
cw34.com
Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
Off duty FPL worker accused of looting Hurricane hit homes
Deputies in Southwest Florida arrested an off-duty FPL contractor who's accused of looting homes on Fort Myers Beach.
cw34.com
Man caught on camera stealing wheels from car at auto shop in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man stole four limited edition wheels from a car at an auto shop in Port St. Lucie and put them on his own car. In mid-October, police arrested 46-year-old Garrett Stephen Geisz on charges of grand theft and burglary. Investigators...
WPBF News 25
One person flown to trauma center after Wellington construction accident
One person is in the hospital after a construction accident in Wellington on Tuesday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to 50th Street South in Lake Worth at about 4 p.m. In The Headlines: Families speak ahead of Parkland shooter's official sentencing. A roof truss system collapsed, injuring...
Arrest made in fatal Palm Beach Blvd. shooting
Police say video evidence from the scene of a 19-year-old's shooting death led them to obtain a warrant for Kenneth Lynch Sr.
cw34.com
Memorial Mischief: vandal of accident victim's memorial caught, family relieved
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, law enforcement and the family, who set up a memorial for their fallen son, are speaking out - after the memorial was repeatedly vandalized and taken down in September. Now, the vandal, Edenir Lopes, faces five petit theft and criminal mischief charges.
cw34.com
Vero Beach trying to keep up with growth in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County is growing rapidly - and the cities within it are expanding their infrastructures to keep up. Vero Beach is one of those cities, and there are a number of proposals for development that could be set in motion with two referendums on election day.
Off-duty FPL contractor, accomplice charged with burglary
Officials say the taking of a $140 bottle of champagne led to the arrest of two people including a contractor working on behalf of Florida Power & Light on Tuesday.
NBC 2
Woman dies in crash after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-75
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead Friday morning after rear-ending a tractor-trailer Thursday night on I-75 in Lee County. The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. when the Orlando woman driving a sedan collided with the rear portion of a tractor-trailer that was driving in front of her. Her car then rotated and came to rest on the right paved shoulder, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach
A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
