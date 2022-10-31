ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kidsburgh.org

12 things to do with kids in Pittsburgh this weekend, including sensory-friendly fun and free events

Photo above courtesy of Meadowcroft Rockshelter/Heinz History Center. Yes, the (fake) cobwebs have come down and the pumpkin decorations are being tucked away ’til next October. But Pittsburgh is still gearing up for plenty of fun things to do with kids in Pittsburgh during the weekend ahead. Check out this sensory-friendly activity, as well as a road race for the whole family. Along with the whole lineup of fun events listed below, don’t forget to visit our daily events calendar for a full listing of community-submitted events, too.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Art events, spaghetti dinners, craft shows, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer

Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
tablemagazine.com

Lamb Fest 2022

Could we have ordered a more beautiful day? It was sunshine and blue skies over the SouthSide Works as 11 all-star chef teams brought creativity and heart to Pittsburgh’s favorite food competition. Lamb Fest 2022 was bigger and better than ever with over 800 lamb enthusiasts tasting their way down 27th Street. Some new features at this year’s event were the addition of a mini farmers’ market as well the inclusion of the brand new SouthSide Works Town Square into the festival footprint.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Monopoly is here!

PITTSBURGH — There's a new Pittsburgh-themed Monopoly board on the shelves. In February, Pittsburghers were asked to submit their suggestions for all of the landmarks to include. The full game includes places like the Benedum Center, Carnegie Science Center, Duquesne Incline, Pittsburgh International Airport, Roberto Clemente Bridge and Point...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Chicken wings, Thanksgiving things, and more Pittsburgh food news

Halloween is over, let the Thanksgiving season commence! And if the Mad Mex Gobblerito isn't your thing, try heading to Burgatory for the return of their Thanksgiving Burger and Pumpkin Pie Shake. The burger comes with a turkey patty, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn gravy, and cranberry jam. The shake comes with vanilla bean ice cream and homemade pumpkin pie, all topped with whipped cream and caramel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Farkleberry Craft Show returns to Cranberry

Fans of homemade goods won’t have to travel far to see the work of crafters and artisans from around Pennsylvania this weekend. The annual Farkleberry Craft Show returns to the Cranberry Township Municipal Center on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., bringing about 100 crafters together to show off and sell their handmade wares.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bier’s Pub and War Streets Brewing closing, but new pub to take its place

PITTSBURGH — Bier’s Pub and War Streets Brewery is closing on the North Side. Owners Jake Bier and Abbey Surrena made the announcement Friday on Facebook. “As the saying goes, all good things must pass,” the announcement said. “After more than five dedicated years of owning and operating Bier’s Pub & War Streets Brewery with my partners in crime, we have decided to close this chapter in the pursuit of a new one. While this is a bittersweet decision, and we will miss being a part of a truly vibrant neighborhood, we look forward to the adventures that lie ahead of us.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Zeppelin

This handsome guy came to us via our humane investigations department. Zeppelin would do best in a home with children over the age of 13 years old, and no other dogs. He is a fun, high-energy young dog. He would benefit from positive reinforcement training in his new home. Zeppelin is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pittsburgh, PA

Experience an adventure of a lifetime without breaking the bank in Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania!. Known as Steel City, Pittsburgh is situated in the southwest portion of Pennsylvania and is just a two-hour drive away from Cleveland. With stunning historic architecture, old-fashioned restaurants, and more bridges than Venice, it...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Thanksgiving reunion luncheon, psychic fair and more in Penn Hills, Verona

WBN offers numerous opportunities to network and partner with like-minded business, ongoing professional education and leadership development opportunities. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Nov. 15 at 817 Main St., in Sharpsburg. For more information contact Kelly Motter at 717-659-0323. The Monroeville Chapter meets...
VERONA, PA
wtae.com

A few isolated showers into Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Lingering clouds this evening for trick or treat, spotty shower possible but most places will get through the candy gathering festivities just fine. Tomorrow will again feature more clouds than sun, an isolated shower could pop in a select few locations. Sun returns Wednesday through the weekend with well above average temps the first 7-10 days of November.
