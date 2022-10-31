PITTSBURGH — Bier’s Pub and War Streets Brewery is closing on the North Side. Owners Jake Bier and Abbey Surrena made the announcement Friday on Facebook. “As the saying goes, all good things must pass,” the announcement said. “After more than five dedicated years of owning and operating Bier’s Pub & War Streets Brewery with my partners in crime, we have decided to close this chapter in the pursuit of a new one. While this is a bittersweet decision, and we will miss being a part of a truly vibrant neighborhood, we look forward to the adventures that lie ahead of us.”

