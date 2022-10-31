Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Festival of Lights to bring crafts, fireworks, Christmas festivities to La Roche
La Roche University will bring a variety of festive activities to its McCandless campus with its annual Festival of Lights celebration. Slated for Dec. 2, the event will begin with a craft show from 3 to 9 p.m. at Zappala Campus Center and end with a fireworks display over the campus at 8:30 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Art events, spaghetti dinners, craft shows, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer
Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
tablemagazine.com
Lamb Fest 2022
Could we have ordered a more beautiful day? It was sunshine and blue skies over the SouthSide Works as 11 all-star chef teams brought creativity and heart to Pittsburgh’s favorite food competition. Lamb Fest 2022 was bigger and better than ever with over 800 lamb enthusiasts tasting their way down 27th Street. Some new features at this year’s event were the addition of a mini farmers’ market as well the inclusion of the brand new SouthSide Works Town Square into the festival footprint.
Pie tasting, 'pie'-ing faces at Latrobe's Fall Fest Pie Walk
With leaves falling and temperatures dropping, pie season is officially here. Latrobe’s final Shop Hop Night of 2022 will allow locals to sample pies and “pie” the faces of notable community members on Wednesday. The Fall Fest Pie Walk, which kicks off at 4 p.m., will feature...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Monopoly is here!
PITTSBURGH — There's a new Pittsburgh-themed Monopoly board on the shelves. In February, Pittsburghers were asked to submit their suggestions for all of the landmarks to include. The full game includes places like the Benedum Center, Carnegie Science Center, Duquesne Incline, Pittsburgh International Airport, Roberto Clemente Bridge and Point...
wtae.com
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' honors a Pittsburgh organization in "Good Neighbors" segment
The Pittsburgh group, the Homeless Children's Education Fund, is making a difference in the lives of some of our youngest community members. The group was featured Wednesday on an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." WTAE nominated HCEF as part of Clarkson’s “Good Neighbors” series. Pittsburgh’s Action...
pghcitypaper.com
Chicken wings, Thanksgiving things, and more Pittsburgh food news
Halloween is over, let the Thanksgiving season commence! And if the Mad Mex Gobblerito isn't your thing, try heading to Burgatory for the return of their Thanksgiving Burger and Pumpkin Pie Shake. The burger comes with a turkey patty, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn gravy, and cranberry jam. The shake comes with vanilla bean ice cream and homemade pumpkin pie, all topped with whipped cream and caramel.
Rally’s Drive-In Restaurant beginning construction on new location in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — A new Rally’s location is coming to Allegheny County!. According to a press release, the drive-in restaurant will be located at 906 E. 8th Avenue in Munhall. The building will be modular and is set to be delivered, placed and secured to the lot from...
cranberryeagle.com
Farkleberry Craft Show returns to Cranberry
Fans of homemade goods won’t have to travel far to see the work of crafters and artisans from around Pennsylvania this weekend. The annual Farkleberry Craft Show returns to the Cranberry Township Municipal Center on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., bringing about 100 crafters together to show off and sell their handmade wares.
Bier’s Pub and War Streets Brewing closing, but new pub to take its place
PITTSBURGH — Bier’s Pub and War Streets Brewery is closing on the North Side. Owners Jake Bier and Abbey Surrena made the announcement Friday on Facebook. “As the saying goes, all good things must pass,” the announcement said. “After more than five dedicated years of owning and operating Bier’s Pub & War Streets Brewery with my partners in crime, we have decided to close this chapter in the pursuit of a new one. While this is a bittersweet decision, and we will miss being a part of a truly vibrant neighborhood, we look forward to the adventures that lie ahead of us.”
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Zeppelin
This handsome guy came to us via our humane investigations department. Zeppelin would do best in a home with children over the age of 13 years old, and no other dogs. He is a fun, high-energy young dog. He would benefit from positive reinforcement training in his new home. Zeppelin is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pittsburgh, PA
Experience an adventure of a lifetime without breaking the bank in Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania!. Known as Steel City, Pittsburgh is situated in the southwest portion of Pennsylvania and is just a two-hour drive away from Cleveland. With stunning historic architecture, old-fashioned restaurants, and more bridges than Venice, it...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Thanksgiving reunion luncheon, psychic fair and more in Penn Hills, Verona
WBN offers numerous opportunities to network and partner with like-minded business, ongoing professional education and leadership development opportunities. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Nov. 15 at 817 Main St., in Sharpsburg. For more information contact Kelly Motter at 717-659-0323. The Monroeville Chapter meets...
wtae.com
A few isolated showers into Tuesday
PITTSBURGH — Lingering clouds this evening for trick or treat, spotty shower possible but most places will get through the candy gathering festivities just fine. Tomorrow will again feature more clouds than sun, an isolated shower could pop in a select few locations. Sun returns Wednesday through the weekend with well above average temps the first 7-10 days of November.
Pittsburgh woman competing on ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — Who is Margaret Shelton?. That’s the answer to the name of the Pittsburgh woman on “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions tonight on WPXI at 7:30 p.m. She and only a handful of others made it to the Tournament of Champions that is airing this week.
wtae.com
Local organization works to create master plan for Saw Mill Run improvements
PITTSBURGH — The Watersheds of South Pittsburgh and its partners hopped on a bus and took a tour along Saw Mill Run to look at possible sites for improvements along the urban stream. Watersheds of South Pittsburgh Executive Director Lisa Brown said they received a grant from the Department...
