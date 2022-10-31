Read full article on original website
Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling
Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
3 Chiefs players who could be traded away at NFL deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs have been exclusively considered as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Do they have any value to gain as sellers instead?. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs are knotted up with their next opponent—the Tennessee Titans—for the second-best record in the AFC and have only been considered as buyers in the weeks leading up to the deadline. The Kadarius Toney trade was a move to improve the offensive efficiency from the perspective of wide receiver scoring. All of the buzz around adding to the offense, and the further potential it offers to the club in the short term, begs the question of what else the front office will do before the deadline arrives.
Irv Smith Jr. May Have Seen the End of His Vikings Career
With the news that the Minnesota Vikings have traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson, it’s also been reported that Irv Smith Jr. will miss the next 8-10 weeks due to a high ankle sprain. For those playing along at home, that puts him on track to miss the rest of the regular season. Effectively, it could end his Vikings career.
Latest firing is more proof that the Colts have absolutely no idea what they’re doing
At this point, we have no earthly idea what is going on with the Indianapolis Colts these days. The Indianapolis Colts firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will surely solve all of their issues. After benching Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger, the Colts lost another dumb one, this time...
Yardbarker
Saints Sign WR Keith Kirkwood To Practice Squad
Kirkwood, 27, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2018 but was released after a few days and was added by the Saints. He was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before re-signing to their practice squad.
Predicting the rest of the KC Chiefs 2022 schedule
The Kansas City Chiefs have completed the first seven games of their 2022 regular season schedule and are 5-2. They earned victories over the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers while suffering defeats at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.
Bears Reportedly Beat Out Packers For Chase Claypool
One of the most surprising deals in an action-packed final day before the NFL trade deadline came when the Chicago Bears traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. It turns out, the Bears not only bolstered their own offense with the move, but played some defense against a ...
TE T.J. Hockenson excited to join Vikings after trade with Lions: "There's nowhere I'd rather be"
EAGAN, Minn. -- Tight end T.J. Hockenson's enthusiasm to join the Vikings - a now-former division rival - is palpable.Hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, the Vikings acquired Hockenson from the Detroit Lions in exchange for draft picks. RELATED: Vikings trade for Lions' TE T.J. Hockenson, place Irv Smith Jr. on IRIt means Hockenson is going from a struggling team to a 6-1 team with playoff aspirations. He addressed the media Wednesday. "I'm super excited to be here, excited to have a role, a piece in this puzzle," Hockenson said. "A lot of good guys around here. This facility is...
FOX Sports
NFL RB rankings: Derrick Henry remains king; where do other elite backs land?
The running back position has changed a great deal over the past few decades of NFL history. There were teams that built their identities around one workhorse back running into the middle of an offensive line over and over. There were many that deployed fullbacks as essential cogs of their offense. A steady four-yard average per play was rarely a bad thing; the goal was moving the chains.
WWL-TV
Saints RB Mark Ingram out 3-4 weeks with knee sprain, reports
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will be out for three to four weeks with a grade 2 MCL sprain, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Ingram caught one pass for 2 yards in the team's shutout win against the Oakland Raiders before leaving with a knee injury.
KC Chiefs: What NFL Draft experts said about Kadarius Toney
After the KC Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney, what did scouting reports from before the 2021 NFL Draft have to say about him?. Last Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs traded a compensatory third-round pick as well as a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for disappointing second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
Yardbarker
Falcons trade former Alabama WR Calvin Ridley to Jaguars
Calvin Ridley becomes the second former Alabama wide receiver to leave the Atlanta Falcons. As a former first-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, Ridley will return to South Florida. According to several NFL insiders, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded for the elite playmaker. The deal was done on Tuesday between the Falcons and Jaguars.
Yardbarker
Colts Worked Out Four Running Backs
The team opted to sign RB Jordan Wilkins to their practice squad. Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last month. The Jaguars later...
FanSided
