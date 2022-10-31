ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones not in Grizzlies' starting lineup Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Tyus Jones in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will move to the bench Monday as Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) returns to the lineup. Our models project Jones, who has a $6,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 22 fantasy...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Unpacking all the problems with the Memphis Grizzlies' defense

How can a team be fourth in the NBA in scoring and still have a negative point differential?. That's the case for the Memphis Grizzlies — and the answer is defense. First it was Jalen Green's big night, then Luka Doncic put up his season averages in three quarters, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving scored 37 points apiece and Lauri Markkanen looked like modern day Dirk Nowitzki.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Collin Sexton coming off Utah's bench Monday night

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mike Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Rematch: 4 Keys to Victory

The Utah Jazz look to get back-to-back wins in a rematch with the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena on Monday night. Utah took the first game Saturday night 124-123 in a see-saw battle that came down to the last possession. Can the Jazz make it two in a row? Let's...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Jake LaRavia (illness) cleared to play Wednesday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will suit up Wednesday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. LaRavia has missed time recently due to a non-COVID illness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received clearance from the medical staff to take the court. Our models...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

The Memphis Grizzlies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 121.43 points per game before their contest Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 10 p.m. ET to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers. They will be strutting in after a victory while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a defeat.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Is Brandin Cooks Playing Tonight? (Latest Injury Update for Eagles vs. Texans in NFL Week 9)

The Houston Texans may be without both of their top wide receivers on Thursday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Nico Collins has already been ruled out for this game, and Brandin Cooks appears to be on the wrong side of questionable after not being traded at this week's trade deadline. Cooks has been excused from practice this week for personal reasons but was also listed on the team's injury report with a wrist injury.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

3 underrated games you need to watch in College Football Week 10

Man oh man, college football Week 10 looks to be fun. While there isn’t a cornucopia of ranked matchups at hand, we’ve got a few massive games with massive playoff implications. The first of the big games is #6 Alabama effectively facing the SEC title and playoff elimination traveling to Death Valley to take on a potentially underrated #10 LSU.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy