Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
NBA Fans React To Grizzlies Getting Blown Out By Jazz: "Says More About Memphis Than Utah."
Fans had a lot to say about the Grizzlies losing to the Jazz.
Ja Morant's Finalized Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game
Ja Morant is available for Monday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
Jazz beat Grizzlies for second time in three days
Lauri Markkanen compiled a season-high 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Utah Jazz to a
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones not in Grizzlies' starting lineup Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Tyus Jones in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will move to the bench Monday as Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) returns to the lineup. Our models project Jones, who has a $6,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 22 fantasy...
Memphis Grizzlies score updates vs. Utah Jazz: Is Ja Morant in the lineup?
The Memphis Grizzlies had a five-point lead with under three minutes left on Saturday against the Utah Jazz before losing 124-123. Now they'll get their chance at revenge. Utah (5-2) and Memphis will meet again at Vivint Arena for the final time this regular season. Memphis (4-2) allowed a season-high...
Unpacking all the problems with the Memphis Grizzlies' defense
How can a team be fourth in the NBA in scoring and still have a negative point differential?. That's the case for the Memphis Grizzlies — and the answer is defense. First it was Jalen Green's big night, then Luka Doncic put up his season averages in three quarters, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving scored 37 points apiece and Lauri Markkanen looked like modern day Dirk Nowitzki.
numberfire.com
Collin Sexton coming off Utah's bench Monday night
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mike Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
Yardbarker
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Rematch: 4 Keys to Victory
The Utah Jazz look to get back-to-back wins in a rematch with the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena on Monday night. Utah took the first game Saturday night 124-123 in a see-saw battle that came down to the last possession. Can the Jazz make it two in a row? Let's...
numberfire.com
Jake LaRavia (illness) cleared to play Wednesday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will suit up Wednesday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. LaRavia has missed time recently due to a non-COVID illness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received clearance from the medical staff to take the court. Our models...
Ja Morant shows solidarity with Jordan Poole about dribbling violations
Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant shared an honest reaction to referees calling three dribbling violations on Jordan Poole in Tuesday night’s contest vs. the Heat.
UCF vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 10
The No. 25 UCF Knights worked their way into the CFP Top 25 with a win over Cincinnati last week, potentially reestablishing themselves as the Group of Five top dog. Of course there is still a matchup with No. 19 Tulane looming, but for now, UCF is 6-2 heading into Memphis.
Central Florida-Memphis Week 10 Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet
Best for Central Florida vs. Memphis. The UCF Knights have won six of their last eight as favorites this season.
CBS Sports
Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
The Memphis Grizzlies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 121.43 points per game before their contest Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 10 p.m. ET to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers. They will be strutting in after a victory while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a defeat.
ESPN
Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
Is Nico Collins Playing Tonight? (Latest Injury Update for Eagles vs. Texans in NFL Week 9)
The Houston Texans were already facing an uphill battle in Week 9 against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, and now they'll have to do it without wide receiver Nico Collins, who is listed as out with a groin injury. Collins' injury puts a major focus on the status of Brandin Cooks...
Texas-Kansas State Week 10 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet
A best bet for Saturday’s Texas-Kansas State matchup. The Longhorns are small road favorites.
Is Brandin Cooks Playing Tonight? (Latest Injury Update for Eagles vs. Texans in NFL Week 9)
The Houston Texans may be without both of their top wide receivers on Thursday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Nico Collins has already been ruled out for this game, and Brandin Cooks appears to be on the wrong side of questionable after not being traded at this week's trade deadline. Cooks has been excused from practice this week for personal reasons but was also listed on the team's injury report with a wrist injury.
3 underrated games you need to watch in College Football Week 10
Man oh man, college football Week 10 looks to be fun. While there isn’t a cornucopia of ranked matchups at hand, we’ve got a few massive games with massive playoff implications. The first of the big games is #6 Alabama effectively facing the SEC title and playoff elimination traveling to Death Valley to take on a potentially underrated #10 LSU.
FanSided
