Durham, NC

Next Up For Duke Football: Boston College

Date Nov 4 || Time 7 PM || Venue Alumni Stadium || Video ESPN2. Would everybody who thought Duke would have a chance at bowl eligibility eight games in please contact us? We’d like to ask you to buy some PowerBall tickets for Saturday’s big drawing. It’s really...
Blue Devils Tames Broncos, 82-45

Duke fans got their first look at the Jon Scheyer era Wednesday night and we have to say, it was pretty solid. Keep in mind first that the #1 and #2 players in this year’s freshman class (nationally, not just at Duke), Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively, did not play due to injuries.
DBR Podcast #453 - Exhibition Excellence

We all knew that Duke would probably easily handle DII opponent Fayetteville State, but did we know it would be this dominating of a win?. The DBR Podcast crew came away from their first look at Duke playing someone other than Duke extremely impressed with the defense and thrilled with how well Duke was sharing the basketball.
