WDBJ7.com
Jan 6th. trial against Montgomery County man delayed again
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial against a Montgomery County man charged in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot has been delayed for a second time. Jeremy Groseclose was set to face a jury two weeks from today. In court documents, FBI agents say surveillance video shows Groseclose inside the Capitol, taking pictures of himself and others. Agents also believe he helped prop open a roll-up door police were using to try to keep rioters out.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: A vote for Jim Wood for City Council is a vote for Jan. 6
A vote for Jim Wood in Waynesboro is a vote for the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrectionists, and, sorry if that hurts anybody’s feelings, but it’s the truth. Wood, the manager of a Staunton gun store, first came to be known in local political circles in 2020 as one of the louder voices among the cranks pushing the city to become a Second Amendment sanctuary, who then decided to run for local office after Waynesboro City Council shot down a pro-sanctuary resolution, as it should have.
WDBJ7.com
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Covington’s city treasurer has pleaded guilty to three felony counts of Possession of Schedule II Narcotics after being arrested in July. Theresa Harrison was in Alleghany County Circuit court Monday. Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul A. McAndrews is the special prosecutor appointed to handle this...
WDBJ7.com
Trial date set for accused hookah lounge shooter
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A trial date is set for the the man police say shot and killed one person and injured others in a Blacksburg hookah lounge. Jamel Flint appeared in Montgomery County Circuit Court Oct. 31. His trial is set for April 17-18, 2023. He’s facing six...
WSLS
Bedford County authorities searching for two men in connection with armed carjacking
FOREST, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who they say stole a car at gunpoint on Wednesday morning. Around 12:45 a.m., authorities said they responded to the Forest Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market for the report of an armed robbery and carjacking. The Sheriff’s...
WDBJ7.com
Ground Zero artifacts from 9/11 making stop in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City will host the Ground Zero Flag Team artifacts that have traveled the world since 9/11. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, the department will welcome a U.S. flag that was flown at Ground Zero after the World Trade Center attacks, a small piece of marble believed to have been from the rubble of the South Tower, and a logbook showing the travels of the items over the last 21 years.
WDBJ7.com
Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
Council Candidates Address Joe Cobb’s Controversial $658 Dinner
As reported here, on March 31 Roanoke Council member and candidate Joe Cobb (D) took a still-unnamed group of 16 individuals to a fee-only exhibit at the Taubman Art Museum for $250 and then to Bloom Restaurant and Wine Bar for a dinner costing $658.79, for an average of $41 per diner. Cobb claims he […]
cardinalnews.org
A hedge fund-linked company bought a mobile home park. Many residents were told to pay hundreds more or be evicted.
A company that has been buying mobile home parks across the country has purchased one in Southwest Virginia, and some of the tenants are being asked to leave, or asked to pay unexpected charges. Many residents of a Montgomery County mobile home park, which has been purchased by a company...
WSLS
Lynchburg City Council Candidates: The seven people running for three seats
LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Nov. 8, Lynchburg residents will be voting for three open City Council seats. Lynchburg’s City Council has seven total seats, four of which are elected based on the city’s wards and the other three are at-large seats. All three of the at-large seats...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke woman charged with reckless driving after fatal crash; VSP
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a woman was charged with reckless driving after a fatal crash in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened on Monday Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road. VSP reports a Ford F250 was travelling north when it entered a curve and ran off the right side of the road. After running off the road the truck went down an embankment, through a creek and then struck a tree.
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co. after traffic stop
AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A vehicle spotted in Amherst Co. without proper registration led to the uncovering of bags of drugs on a suspect last week. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle Friday during directed criminal patrols and proceeded to conduct a field investigation. They found a woman who was a passenger and initially provided a false social security number, according to the sheriff’s office. She was identified as Amberlee Maria Kreutzer, 43 of Lynchburg, and had five active warrants on file.
WSET
Botetourt Co. Sheriff fulfills promise to put an SRO in every school
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — From Day 1 in office, Sheriff Ward in Botetourt County promised to put a school resource officer--or SRO--into each school in the county. Now his promise is being fulfilled. On November 1, the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office announced that all the positions for the...
SERWAN ZANGANA: Roanoke City’s Problems Will Not Be Solved From A Restaurant Table
It is the same old drama with the same characters but different actors in different countries. To compare the Roanoke City Council members to the Council members of the City of Sulaymaniyah in Kurdistan (Iraq), it is an unfortunate situation for the hardworking people in both cities to end up with corrupt representatives who abandoned […]
WSLS
One dead, four hurt after crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Franklin County. VSP said the crash happened on Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway, south of Henry Road. A 2008 Ford F250 was going north when it went...
WSLS
VSP: One dead, two hurt after crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two people hurt in Campbell County over the weekend. On Saturday. Oct. 29 around 12:17 a.m., police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 501. Authorities said the crash happened when a...
WSLS
Man accused of killing Radford toddler appears in court for pre-trial hearing
RADFORD, Va. – New details were revealed inside a Radford City General District courtroom on Friday about the murder of a Radford two-year-old, Harper Mitchell. The man charged in the toddler’s death, Andrew Byrd appeared in court Friday for a pre-trial hearing. During the hearing, medical officials testified...
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
WSLS
‘You don’t think it’s going to happen to you’: Family of Roanoke shooting victim speaks out
ROANOKE, Va. – Jeremy Clement, 36, was a father, a brother, and a friend to many before he was gunned down outside of his home Friday. “We will always remember the good times,” shared his sister Kimberly Thompson. “We will remember his smile, who he was!”. Thompson...
wfirnews.com
Update: Homicide suspect from Marshall Avenue SW incident named
Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide in the 900-block of Marshall Avenue SW. Officials say a man was found dead with critical gunshot wounds on the porch of the residence this morning. A suspect of spotted running inside the home and then barricaded himself inside the attic for a little over an hour. The suspect has been taken into custody without incident.
