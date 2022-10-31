ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, VA

WDBJ7.com

Jan 6th. trial against Montgomery County man delayed again

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial against a Montgomery County man charged in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot has been delayed for a second time. Jeremy Groseclose was set to face a jury two weeks from today. In court documents, FBI agents say surveillance video shows Groseclose inside the Capitol, taking pictures of himself and others. Agents also believe he helped prop open a roll-up door police were using to try to keep rioters out.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: A vote for Jim Wood for City Council is a vote for Jan. 6

A vote for Jim Wood in Waynesboro is a vote for the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrectionists, and, sorry if that hurts anybody’s feelings, but it’s the truth. Wood, the manager of a Staunton gun store, first came to be known in local political circles in 2020 as one of the louder voices among the cranks pushing the city to become a Second Amendment sanctuary, who then decided to run for local office after Waynesboro City Council shot down a pro-sanctuary resolution, as it should have.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WDBJ7.com

Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Covington’s city treasurer has pleaded guilty to three felony counts of Possession of Schedule II Narcotics after being arrested in July. Theresa Harrison was in Alleghany County Circuit court Monday. Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul A. McAndrews is the special prosecutor appointed to handle this...
COVINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Trial date set for accused hookah lounge shooter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A trial date is set for the the man police say shot and killed one person and injured others in a Blacksburg hookah lounge. Jamel Flint appeared in Montgomery County Circuit Court Oct. 31. His trial is set for April 17-18, 2023. He’s facing six...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Ground Zero artifacts from 9/11 making stop in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City will host the Ground Zero Flag Team artifacts that have traveled the world since 9/11. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, the department will welcome a U.S. flag that was flown at Ground Zero after the World Trade Center attacks, a small piece of marble believed to have been from the rubble of the South Tower, and a logbook showing the travels of the items over the last 21 years.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke woman charged with reckless driving after fatal crash; VSP

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a woman was charged with reckless driving after a fatal crash in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened on Monday Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road. VSP reports a Ford F250 was travelling north when it entered a curve and ran off the right side of the road. After running off the road the truck went down an embankment, through a creek and then struck a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co. after traffic stop

AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A vehicle spotted in Amherst Co. without proper registration led to the uncovering of bags of drugs on a suspect last week. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle Friday during directed criminal patrols and proceeded to conduct a field investigation. They found a woman who was a passenger and initially provided a false social security number, according to the sheriff’s office. She was identified as Amberlee Maria Kreutzer, 43 of Lynchburg, and had five active warrants on file.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

Botetourt Co. Sheriff fulfills promise to put an SRO in every school

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — From Day 1 in office, Sheriff Ward in Botetourt County promised to put a school resource officer--or SRO--into each school in the county. Now his promise is being fulfilled. On November 1, the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office announced that all the positions for the...
WSLS

One dead, four hurt after crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Franklin County. VSP said the crash happened on Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway, south of Henry Road. A 2008 Ford F250 was going north when it went...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

VSP: One dead, two hurt after crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two people hurt in Campbell County over the weekend. On Saturday. Oct. 29 around 12:17 a.m., police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 501. Authorities said the crash happened when a...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
BRISTOL, VA
wfirnews.com

Update: Homicide suspect from Marshall Avenue SW incident named

Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide in the 900-block of Marshall Avenue SW. Officials say a man was found dead with critical gunshot wounds on the porch of the residence this morning. A suspect of spotted running inside the home and then barricaded himself inside the attic for a little over an hour. The suspect has been taken into custody without incident.
ROANOKE, VA

