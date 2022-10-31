ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Program Spotlight 2022: Krieger Schechter Day School

In the Abramoff Makerspace at Krieger Schechter Day School, students in kindergarten through eighth grade are challenged to use their creativity while diving into a wide range of hands-on activities. Each time they come to the makerspace, students have the opportunity to combine prior knowledge and interests with new skills to solve challenges presented to them.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Program Spotlight 2022: Jemicy School

At Jemicy School, project-based applied engineering and design open doors for future study. Beginning in lower and middle school, basic engineering, design, and construction concepts are integrated throughout the curriculum. Upper school students have the opportunity to hone those skills, investigate new fields of study, and work creatively in multiple...
baltimorefishbowl.com

BmoreArt’s Picks: November 1-7

This Week: Reading Douglass opening reception at the Lewis Museum, Día de los Muertos at the Peale, UMBC hosts an artist talk with Sonya Clark, Stoop Storytelling at the BMA, Highlandtown First Friday Art Walk, BROS’ Love & ROAR! opens, Claire/McCardell opening party at Maryland Center for History and Culture, Amy Dang at Creative Alliance, and the Baltimore Jazz Society at Stony Friends Meeting — PLUS MAP UNDER $500 call for entry and more featured opportunities!
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Safety Warning Issued At Johns Hopkins University

(Baltimore, MD) -- A safety warning is being issued for students and staff at Johns Hopkins University. The warning comes following an increase of violence in and around the school's Baltimore campus. The warning is cautioning students and staff to be more aware of their surroundings and use the university's...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Questions for the Candidates: Howard County Board of Education

The Local News Network at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism sent a questionnaire to all 155 school board candidates to get their views on important issues. The results are compiled in the Capital News Service Board of Education Voter Guide. Below are the responses from...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Audio exhibit inspired by Chesapeake Bay to premiere at National Aquarium

The National Aquarium is presenting a new audiovisual event, “Voyages: Chapter 2,” where art meets science and inspires a celebration of Baltimore and nature. Attendees will take an audio-focused tour of Aquarium exhibits, played through individual headphones. The event will feature live performances by Jessica Keyes and Patrick McMinn. Keyes is a performer and composer, and McMinn is a composer and multimedia artist whose work is based around acoustic and electronic sound.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed

Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
BOWIE, MD
Hilltop

Howard Bookstore Manager Communicates Passion For Running Business

For Alexander “Alex” Bamfo, working at Howard University is a full-circle opportunity. Though 45-year-old Bamfo was raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, he was born in the Howard University Hospital. With roots in the University and in recognition of Howard’s rich legacy, Bamfo takes great pride in being the general manager for the Barnes & Noble Bookstore at Howard University.
SILVER SPRING, MD
passengerterminaltoday.com

Baltimore/Washington International opens two ACDBE-certified restaurants

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Marshall Airport in Maryland has opened two Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) businesses in Concourse C and the Main Terminal – Rita’s Italian Ice and Brothers BBQ Pitstop. Making its airport debut, Rita’s Italian Ice concession marks its 547th store. The Italian Ice business’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Sip Local Brews, Taste Local Eats & Enjoy Local Music at the 5th Annual Patterson Park BrewFest

This annual event will be hosted in Patterson Park, Baltimore’s best backyard. Friends of Patterson Park presents the 5th Annual Patterson Park BrewFest, which will take place Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 12pm to 4:30pm at the Patterson Park Bull Circle. New this year – an Early Access Ticket, which will include early entry at 11am along with an assortment of breakfast stouts and bites.
BALTIMORE, MD
themsuspokesman.com

Morgan State prepares to open its new Public Safety Building

Morgan State University’s new Public Safety Building is in its last phase of construction until it turns over to the university’s ownership. The new department will replace the Washington Service Center as the official Morgan State police station. Lance Hatcher, chief of the Morgan State University Police Department...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Tomorrow – Thread Speakers Series with Dr. Letitia Dzirasa and Dr. Joshua Sharfstein

Join Thread for a special in-person Thread Speakers Series event on November 2 featuring thoughtful conversation with current and former Baltimore City Health Commissioners Dr. Letitia Dzirasa and Dr. Joshua Sharfstein. The event will be held at Church of the Redeemer from 6:00-7:00 pm with the option for virtual streaming via Zoom.
baltimorefishbowl.com

Questions for the Candidates: Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners

The Local News Network at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism sent a questionnaire to all 155 school board candidates to get their views on important issues. The results are compiled in the Capital News Service Board of Education Voter Guide. Below are the responses from...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

An Architectural Masterpiece • Sense of Arrival is Piqued as You Journey In • Poetry in Motion

Live authentically. An architectural masterpiece. Sense of arrival is piqued as you journey in. Poetry in motion. Two dwellings equivalent in their depth and sensory magnitude. The chestnut barn reimagined into living sculpture. The New York State Organization for Architecture has given the barn an architectural “Award of Excellence.” The play of light dancing through the worn chestnut planks dappling through the structure is mesmerizing. Loft style living at its zenith. A storied, stone farmhouse steeped in history. Old soul intact. Two sleek glass and steel appendages allow for maximum connectivity with the eighty-five acres of glorious surrounds. Spectacular, mature specimen trees abound. Panoramic views of rolling farm land in the horizon. It is as if you are living in a landscape painting. The modernized farmhouse has been praised in the Baltimore Sun as a “Modernist Masterpiece.” The American Institute of Architecture has honored the farm with a nation wide “Award” for “Excellence In Architectural Design.” The American Institute of Architecture for Maryland has given the residence an award for “Excellence.” The property has been praised in books and magazines, including House Beautiful, Architectural Record, and The New Modern House, published by Princeton Architectural Press. Enduring design affects us all. To live amongst such beauty will change you. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home.
UPPERCO, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Cathedral Hill townhome features high ceilings, 11 fireplaces, and other stunning details

510 Cathedral Street, Baltimore. Hot House: Unique townhouse on Cathedral Hill, beautifully renovated. 7 beds/10 baths. 8,250 square feet. Asking price: $1,375,000. What: While most people can’t quite place Cathedral Hill, if you think for a second, you might realize it’s the neighborhood immediately surrounding the Basilica on Cathedral Street (get it?) and the Central Branch of the Pratt Library. This beautifully restored and renovated townhouse is on the “up-hill” block of Cathedral Street, between Centre and Franklin Streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Development updates: Progress at Port Covington; other key projects

Today, it’s Midday on Development. Every so often, we talk to the folks who are involved in some of Baltimore’s commercial and residential projects that in many cases are game changers for the neighborhoods in which they are being built, and for the city at large. Certainly, there...
BALTIMORE, MD
signsofthetimes.com

Crab Wrap Becomes a Selfie Sensation for Seafood Restaurant

JOAQUÍN ANDÚJAR, AN MLB pitcher in the ’70s and ’80s from the Dominican Republic, once said that you can sum up life in one word: “Youneverknow.”. That “one word” came to mind when I learned about a restaurant generator-turned landmark in Annapolis, MD. Cantler’s Riverside Inn, a crab house highlighting Maryland-style seafood specialties in an old-school environment, is owned by its local founders, Jimmy and Linda Cantler. A five-generation family in the seafood industry — including Jimmy originally working as a waterman on Chesapeake Bay — the couple opened Cantler’s Riverside Inn in 1974.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy