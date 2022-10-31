Live authentically. An architectural masterpiece. Sense of arrival is piqued as you journey in. Poetry in motion. Two dwellings equivalent in their depth and sensory magnitude. The chestnut barn reimagined into living sculpture. The New York State Organization for Architecture has given the barn an architectural “Award of Excellence.” The play of light dancing through the worn chestnut planks dappling through the structure is mesmerizing. Loft style living at its zenith. A storied, stone farmhouse steeped in history. Old soul intact. Two sleek glass and steel appendages allow for maximum connectivity with the eighty-five acres of glorious surrounds. Spectacular, mature specimen trees abound. Panoramic views of rolling farm land in the horizon. It is as if you are living in a landscape painting. The modernized farmhouse has been praised in the Baltimore Sun as a “Modernist Masterpiece.” The American Institute of Architecture has honored the farm with a nation wide “Award” for “Excellence In Architectural Design.” The American Institute of Architecture for Maryland has given the residence an award for “Excellence.” The property has been praised in books and magazines, including House Beautiful, Architectural Record, and The New Modern House, published by Princeton Architectural Press. Enduring design affects us all. To live amongst such beauty will change you. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home.

UPPERCO, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO