Yardbarker
Liverpool looking to add Bayern Munich target to their midfield in January
Liverpool’s midfield has been heavily criticised this season but the Merseyside club are now working to sign a central midfielder in the winter transfer window. The Reds’ midfield line has ageing stars, has too many players out of form and some are very injury prone. To address this,...
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more
Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
FOX Sports
Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham advanced in the Champions League the hard way on Tuesday. With manager Antonio Conte serving a suspension in the stands and one of its star players, Son Heung-min, forced off the field with a head injury, Tottenham was trailing 1-0 at halftime against Marseille and heading out of the competition.
Soccer-Netherlands at the World Cup
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Statbox on the Netherlands at the World Cup:. The Netherlands have been runners-up at three World Cups, coming close to being crowned world champions but missing out on each occasion. They were ahead against West Germany in the 1974 final in Munich before losing 2-1 and four years later took hosts Argentina to extra time in the final in Buenos Aires before going down 3-1. They also reached the final in Johannesburg in 2010 where Spain defeated them 1-0 in extra time. Qatar will mark the 11th time the Dutch have competed at the finals. After finishing third in Brazil in 2014, they did not qualify for the last tournament in Russia.
Former Liverpool Manager Confident Liverpool Will Still Make Premier League Top Four
Liverpool's Premier League struggles are well-documented. With only 16 points from 12 Premier League games and 20 points dropped it would be easy to write them off. A former Liverpool manager though is confident they will still make the Top Four.
ESPN
Rangers condemned to worst-ever UCL record with loss to Ajax
Ajax made sure of a place in the Europa League by beating Rangers 3-1 away at Ibrox on Tuesday to heap further Champions League misery on the Scottish club. Ajax finished third in Group A, behind Napoli and Liverpool, and will compete in the Europa League knockout round playoffs as Rangers finished bottom after losing all six group games -- the first Scottish side to suffer the fate -- and returned the worst figures in the three decades of Champions League group competition.
ESPN
Tottenham's Son Heung-Min helped off pitch after nasty collision against Marseille
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field...
BBC
Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. Walker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
Luciano Spalletti's Napoli 'are like my iconic AC Milan of the 1980s, or Pep Guardiola's Barcelona', according to Arrigo Sacchi, as the Serie A league leaders prepare to pile more pressure on Liverpool in Champions League clash
Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi has compared Napoli's playing style to that of his late 80s side at the San Siro. Sacchi, 76, helmed the fort at AC Milan twice, and his side at the end of the 1980s won the European Cup twice. Now he has compared Luciano...
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Gundogan, Aarons, Danilo, Gakpo, Semedo, De Jong, Tielemans, Saka
Manchester City fear Ilkay Gundogan will leave the club on a free transfer next summer. The Germany midfielder, 32, is yet to agree a new contract, with his current deal expiring in June. (Football Insider) Manchester United want to secure Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford before the end of...
James Tavernier apologises to fans after Rangers lose to Ajax to finish their group with zero points... marking their worst Champions League group-stage campaign of all time
Rangers captain James Tavernier apologised to fans after the Ibrox club recorded the worst Champions League group-stage campaign of all time. A 3-1 home defeat to Ajax means the Glasgow giants lost all six Group A matches to finish with zero points and a goal difference of minus 20. That...
Massimiliano Allegri 'angry' about Juventus Champions League exit
Massimiliano Allegri has spoken about his anger at Juventus' failure to reach the Champions League knockout stage.
Liverpool halts Napoli to provide Champions League warning
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Not for the first time, the Champions League is proving a haven for Liverpool. A 2-0 win against Napoli on Tuesday ended the Italians’ unbeaten start to the season and served as a reminder of what Jurgen Klopp’s team is still capable of.
Yardbarker
Barcelona Coach Xavi Still Bitter Over Inter Loss: “We Didn’t Qualify From Champions League Group Also Because Of Refereeing Decisions”
Former Barcelona player and current Blaugrana manager Xavi still holds bitterness towards the refereeing decisions made in their Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan on October 4. After Barcelona’s victory against Viktoria Plzen yesterday, which concluded their Champions League campaign this season, their manager Xavi spoke to Spanish...
Yardbarker
Alessandro Bastoni & Lautaro Martinez To Be Rested In Inter’s Champions League Clash With Bayern Munich, Italian Media Report
Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni and striker Lautaro Martinez are set to be rested in tomorrow evening’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that neither of the duo will be part of the starting eleven to face the German champions.
BBC
Rangers 1-3 Ajax: 'Ibrox side look lost at Champions League level'
Rangers have been battered and bruised by a tortuous Champions League run that leaves them in the record books for all the wrong reasons. The Ibrox club were seeded fourth in a brutal group and duly finished fourth. This is the fifth time Rangers have been last in 11 group...
Yardbarker
Real Madrid v Celtic: Joe Hart named Captain in light of CCV absence
Celtic have confirmed to the supporters through social media that goalkeeper Joe Hart will captain the side in lew of both Callum McGregor and Cameron Carter-Vickers being sidelined by injury. USA international Carter-Vickers had been standing in for the boyhood Celtic fan McGregor before he suffered from a malady of his own following an intense tussle with Livingston’s Joel Nouble last Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.
BBC
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille
Tottenham went through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition.
Yardbarker
Real Madrid v Celtic: “They have been brave and haven’t feared anybody,” Ange Postecoglou
Ange Postecoglou has backed his players to handle the wonderful experience this evening playing the European Champions Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the Spanish capital, the first time Celtic have played there since Billy McNeill’s Celtic side on 19 March 1980 lost the second leg of the European Cup quarter-final 3-0 after achieving a sensational 2-0 win at Celtic Park in the first leg.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Had Three Occasions Where We Could’ve Opened The Scoring Against Bayern Munich Before Going Behind”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team had some good chances to open up the scoring in their Champions League group stage loss to Bayern Munich this evening before they ultimately conceded. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, the coach noted that his team had some...
