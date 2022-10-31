Read full article on original website
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Gisele Bündchen Seen In 1st Photos Without Her Wedding Band As She Spends Time With Kids
The ring-free outing is only intensifying the breakup gossip. Earlier, it was reported the pair both hired divorce lawyers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gisele Bündchen Appears To Hint At Cause Of Split From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen seems to have hinted at a cause for her and Tom Brady’s marital troubles on Instagram. Gisele Bündchen may have shared a hint as to what caused the downfall of her relationship with Tom Brady on Instagram, earlier this week. Bündchen commented on a post from author Jay Shetty, featuring a quote about relationships.
ETOnline.com
Gisele Bündchen Purchased a $1.2M Art-Deco Cottage Months Prior to Tom Brady Split
Gisele Bündchen has a new place to call home. ET has learned that the 42-year-old model purchased an Art-Deco style cottage for $1.25 million on Feb. 28, months before she and Tom Brady announced their split. Located in Surfside, Florida, Bündchen's new pad has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and...
Women's Health
What Is Gisele Bündchen's Net Worth In 2022? Here’s How The Supermodel Made Her Millions
Gisele Bündchen has been a household name for years, and that's a status she worked really hard to achieve. Not only did she curate a super successful modeling career for over a decade, but she continued to build her empire with a lot of heart, hard work, hustle, and, of course, super lucrative endorsement deals. And, together with her (soon-to-be ex) husband and football star Tom Brady, the two have built up an empire of wealth together.
The Internet Thinks Gisele Bündchen Fired Shots at Tom Brady in Her Divorce Announcement
People can’t help but notice that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s divorce statements have entirely different tones. And some think that Bündchen carefully worded hers to specifically throw shade at her ex. The Victoria Secret model filed for divorce on Oct. 28 following a slue of...
Who Gets The House? Construction Resumes On Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Mega-Mansion Days After Exes Settle $400 Million Divorce
Construction is back in full swing at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's mega-mansion just days after the two finalized their divorce settlement, marking the end of their 13-year marriage.In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, more than a dozen construction workers were seen arriving at the exes' ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island property on Monday.The pictures also showed a large crane, which had been on standby since construction halted last month, being moved to the back of the lot where a luxurious infinity pool and spa will be created, and nearly 20 vehicles parked on Tom and Gisele's land.The NFL quarterback, 45, and...
Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele
Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
Tom Brady Was 'Really Trying to Fix' Marriage to Gisele Bündchen But It Was 'Too Little, Too Late'
"She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn't," a source tells PEOPLE Before their swift divorce on Friday, Tom Brady was "really trying to fix" his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. But at that point it was "too little, too late," a source tells PEOPLE. The insider says that "near the end" of their marriage, Brady, 45, "was trying to make things work, and to make things right." "But at that point, it was a little bit too little, too late," for Bündchen, 42, the source close to...
Tom Brady Spends Weekend with Kids amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Source Says They Have 'Same Goal'
"She thinks he is a great dad," a source tells PEOPLE of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's co-parenting style amid the pair's divorce after 13 years of marriage Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are committed to amicably co-parenting amid their speedy divorce. A source tells PEOPLE the seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, is spending the weekend in Tampa, Fla. with their kids as he practices with the Buccaneers, following Friday's news that the pair was filing for divorce, which was quickly finalized later that day. "He is always happy when he is with...
TODAY.com
How Tom and Gisele filed and finalized divorce in one day
After 13 years of marriage and months of speculation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce was filed and finalized on Friday. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Oct. 31, 2022.
Tom Brady steps out with kids following divorce from Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady has been spending quality time with his kids following news of his divorce from Gisele Bündchen . A source told PEOPLE that the football star and his 12-year-old son Benjamin and nine-year-old daughter Vivian worked with the non-profit organization Operation BBQ Relief in Port Charlotte, Florida...
Tom Brady Brings His Kids to Hand Out Meals at Florida Food Bank After Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have agreed to joint custody of their kids following their divorce Tom Brady and his kids spent their weekend helping out those in need after the football pro and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce. On Saturday, one day after Brady and Bündchen's divorce was quickly finalized, the quarterback, 45, was spotted with their kids at a food bank in Port Charlotte, Florida, a source tells PEOPLE. Brady and his kids, son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, worked with Operation BBQ Relief, a non-profit organization that provides hot...
At What Cost? Tom Brady's Football Career Declines As Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Shakes Their Family
First he messed up his marriage, now he's fumbling his football career. Tom Brady lost his third consecutive game for the first time since 2022 as his divorce from Gisele Bündchen became finalized.On Thursday, October 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suffered a looming defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, landing his team's overall record under .500 for the season thus far. In addition to his other lousy statistics, this is the first time Brady has lost five out of his six first games for the first time in his legendary career.Many critics of the professional athlete have assumed Brady’s declining...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors: Expert Believes NFL Icon's Inconsistency Affects 13-Year Marriage
A relationship expert weighs in on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors, theorizing the possible reason behind their alleged split. The professional believes the model feels "neglected and unloved," while the NFL icon seems confused.
Gisele Bündchen Explains Decision for Tom Brady Divorce: 'We Have Grown Apart'
Gisele Bündchen is explaining the reasoning behind her and Tom Brady's divorce. The couple, who have been married for 13 years, were filing for divorce on Friday morning, sources confirmed to PEOPLE. Bündchen, 42, later shared an Instagram Story addressing the split. "With much gratitude for our time...
Heidi Klum Makes Epic Halloween Comeback in Head-Turning Worm Costume Alongside Tom Kaulitz
After two years off, Heidi Klum's iconic Halloween party is back on — and the Making the Cut host went all out with her head-to-toe costume The Queen of Halloween has returned. After two years of not having her iconic Halloween party, Heidi Klum was back in action with a spooky fête in New York City this year. On Monday night, the 49-year-old model marked her return in a head-to-toe worm costume. The realistic piece featured ridges and was made complete with a curved head and long tail. She was accompanied by husband...
Tom Brady Jokes About Being Grim Reaper, Shares Photo Trick-or-Treating with Kids After Divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen filed and finalized their divorce on Friday, following 13 years of marriage Tom Brady is getting in the Halloween spirit with his kids. On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a photo on Instagram with daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12, as the trio went trick-or-treating together on Halloween. For the holiday, Brady dressed as the Grim Reaper, concealing his identity with a hood that hid his face. "Insert grim reaper joke here... Happy Halloween! 👻😂," Brady captioned...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Divorce: Here's Why The Ex-Power Couple Chose To Delay Their Divorce Filing
After much speculation and tabloid headlines, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have officially announced their divorce in separate posts on their respective Instagram accounts. However, one divorce lawyer sees these two's move as "smart," giving them the privacy they want.
