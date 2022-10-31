Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Son on the Way with Jungle-Themed Baby Shower — See the Photos!
Brittany Mahomes was celebrated by her loved ones as she and Patrick Mahomes prepare to welcome their little boy early next year Brittany Mahomes is celebrating the upcoming addition to her and Patrick Mahomes' family with those closest to them. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner was celebrated by friends and family at a jungle-themed baby shower. Brittany shared some photos from the event, organized by Hunter Orcutt Events, which was beautifully decorated with large balloon displays in neutral colors and some life-sized animal figures. Randi Mahomes, Patrick's...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Husband Patrick Playing with Sterling at the Beach
The couple enjoyed time at the beach with their daughter Sterling, 20 months, as Patrick Mahomes' NFL team has a bye week Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are spending quality time with their little girl as the NFL star has a short break from football season. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a series of sweet photos of husband Patrick playing with their daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, at the beach together. The Kansas City Chiefs star, whose team is currently on a bye week, is seen...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Snaps Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling at Pumpkin Patch
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby, a son, early next year The Mahomes are enjoying some fall festivities with their little girl! On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of sweet family photos of her and husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, during an outing to a pumpkin patch with friends. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner put her baby bump on display in the snaps, wearing an oversized cozy-looking flannel jacket. Sterling matched her mom in a pink version of the...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her 'Family Moved On' without Her While She Was Away at BravoCon
The cookbook author saw a series of cute family photos taken without her during her time away at BravoCon in New York City Chrissy Teigen is feeling a bit of FOMO after her family had a color-coordinated photoshoot while she was away. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, joked on Twitter Sunday that her family had "moved on without [her]" as she saw Legend and their two kids had a photoshoot while she was away in New York City at BravoCon. "Saw...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
Wheel of Fortune fans vow to boycott show & beg Pat Sajak be fired over his ‘unforgivable’ behavior towards contestants
PAT Sajak has angered fans for his actions while hosting Sunday's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Viewers of the program took to Twitter to voice their frustrations about the game show host. It all started after the 75-year-old shut down a contestant for calling him by a strange name...
TMZ.com
NFL's Jonathan Owens Grabs Handful Of Simone Biles In Steamy Halloween Pics
Jonathan Owens had full control of Simone Biles' flames on Halloween ... grabbing a handful of his future wife in some steamy fireman-costumed pics!!. The Olympic gold medalist shared the hot photos on Sunday ... showing the Houston Texans safety getting a little handsy for the October holiday. Biles was...
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'
Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning
It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco 'Couldn't Be Happier' as She Expects Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: Source
Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco can't wait for motherhood. The Flight Attendant star, 36, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, "couldn't be happier" with the Ozark star and is "very ready to be a mom," a source close to Cuoco tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She is so excited that it's happening," adds the insider. "Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy." "Kaley will be an incredible mom," another source adds. "She's funny...
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
Drew Scott Designed the Most Whimsical Nursery for His Son! See Photos of Parker’s Room
After years as a realtor with a booming television career, Drew Scott put his home improvement skills to the test when designing the nursery for his first child. The Property Brothers star and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their son, Parker James, in May 2022. The pair renovated the cutest room for their baby boy and revealed the final product on social media.
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo
Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
People
347K+
Followers
57K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0