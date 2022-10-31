Read full article on original website
Related
gsabizwire.com
South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation Elects New Members to Its Board of Directors
The South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation announced four new members elected to its board of directors. These new members will assist the foundation to achieve its mission of increasing awareness and raising revenues to ensure excellence in the nation’s premier public residential high school for the arts.
crbjbizwire.com
The South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind Foundation works with funders to provide a free play zone
A former tennis court at Cedar Springs Academy (CSA) on the campus of the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind has been repaved and repurposed into a free play zone. “Students at CSA face additional challenges, such as limited mobility,” said Sam Hook, Executive Director of the...
Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
WIS-TV
Governor McMaster requests presidential disaster assistance for cleanup and repair from Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is requesting assistance from President Joe Biden for Hurricane Ian. The request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration comes after damage assessments from local officials, staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA. The reports determined 17 homes were destroyed,...
Four men -- including a Shaw airman -- charged in multi-million dollar scheme to fraudulently acquire coronavirus funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four men -- including a Shaw airman from Sumter -- have been charged in a national multi-million dollar scheme to fraudulently obtain $2 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The scheme involved nearly 100 individuals from across the country, including Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina.
thecentersquare.com
Report shows impact of South Carolina's certificate of need laws on neonatal care
(The Center Square) – South Carolina lawmakers discussed ending or limiting the state’s certificate of need laws, to no avail, earlier this year. Another report from Americans for Prosperity, however, continues to show the impact of the laws, which limit new medical facilities and services from opening in a state.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg County School District receives $6.32 million for electric school buses
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s school bus fleet will soon get a fuel-efficient and environmentally-friendly makeover thanks to nearly $60 million in federal funding. The money, which is part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, will help deliver a total of 148 electric school buses...
WIS-TV
South Congaree Town Council denies landlord’s appeal; gives tenants more time to leave
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - In a unanimous 5-0 vote, the South Congaree Town Council voted to deny an appeal from a scrutinized landlord to have her business licenses reinstated. In doing so, the council triggered an ordinance-mandated eviction process for the residents of the four impacted parks. That includes...
WIS-TV
Farmers say bird flu, other issues causing turkey shortage ahead of Thanksgiving
BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) - Chicken might be the bird of choice for some this Thanksgiving. Farmers in Idaho are saying there aren’t enough turkeys to go around this year in their area due to various reasons. “We started off the year as normal with 600 birds. They had not...
WIS-TV
Feds issued warning about Richland Co. elections warehouse in 2021; vulnerabilities remain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has obtained a June 2021 memo from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warning state and Richland County election leadership about the county’s warehouse security vulnerabilities, including lighting, fencing, and cameras. The memo came after a January 2019 letter from the South Carolina State...
WJCL
Gov. McMaster requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina following Hurricane Ian
S.C. — Hurricane Ian relief may soon be on the way for South Carolina. Yesterday, Governor McMaster requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to assist in state and local recovery efforts. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 experienced major damage, and...
wpde.com
4 charged in SC for alleged roles in fraud scheme related to PPP loans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme connected to PPP loans. Nearly a hundred people from across the country were involved including Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of South Carolina.
WIS-TV
SC superintendent of education candidates meet for only debate less than a week before Election Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The two leading candidates for one of the most closely watched statewide races in South Carolina — the state superintendent of education — met for the only time on the debate stage Wednesday. The debate in Columbia, hosted by SCETV and The Post and...
South Carolina pair sentenced to life in prison for crime spree
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the suspects in at least four homicide cases in three states and a week-long manhunt in Chester County, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday morning. Terry was charged in connection with at least four homicides in two states before his arrest...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As Election Day approaches, WYFF News 4 wants to make sure voters are informed and ready when they get to the polls or if they are voting early. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. This guide...
These are the largest Powerball wins in South Carolina history
After no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, Powerball players now have a shot at winning an estimated $1 billion on Halloween.
countyenews.com
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
wunc.org
South Carolina sheriffs say Shaw University bus stop was not racially motivated
Two sheriffs in South Carolina say their deputies did not racially profile Shaw University students during a traffic stop. A charter bus carrying 18 students from the historically Black university in Raleigh was stopped on Interstate 85 on Oct. 5. Deputies allege the bus was weaving in and out of traffic.
State Fair lost-and-found: Cellphones, dentures, a TV remote
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The day after the South Carolina State Fair ended, dozens of lost-and-found items dropped from rides or left behind all in the excitement of food booths and carnival games are strewn in an office behind a vacant corn dog stand. The leftovers from the 12-day event that attracted some 400,000 visitors […]
SC sheriffs refute Shaw University president's account of traffic stop, released
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said the timeline of events is different than what Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard claims.
Comments / 0