South Carolina State

gsabizwire.com

South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation Elects New Members to Its Board of Directors

The South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation announced four new members elected to its board of directors. These new members will assist the foundation to achieve its mission of increasing awareness and raising revenues to ensure excellence in the nation’s premier public residential high school for the arts.
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Governor McMaster requests presidential disaster assistance for cleanup and repair from Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is requesting assistance from President Joe Biden for Hurricane Ian. The request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration comes after damage assessments from local officials, staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA. The reports determined 17 homes were destroyed,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

Four men -- including a Shaw airman -- charged in multi-million dollar scheme to fraudulently acquire coronavirus funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four men -- including a Shaw airman from Sumter -- have been charged in a national multi-million dollar scheme to fraudulently obtain $2 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The scheme involved nearly 100 individuals from across the country, including Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Feds issued warning about Richland Co. elections warehouse in 2021; vulnerabilities remain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has obtained a June 2021 memo from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warning state and Richland County election leadership about the county’s warehouse security vulnerabilities, including lighting, fencing, and cameras. The memo came after a January 2019 letter from the South Carolina State...
wpde.com

4 charged in SC for alleged roles in fraud scheme related to PPP loans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme connected to PPP loans. Nearly a hundred people from across the country were involved including Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of South Carolina.
HOUSTON, TX
countyenews.com

USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

State Fair lost-and-found: Cellphones, dentures, a TV remote

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The day after the South Carolina State Fair ended, dozens of lost-and-found items dropped from rides or left behind all in the excitement of food booths and carnival games are strewn in an office behind a vacant corn dog stand. The leftovers from the 12-day event that attracted some 400,000 visitors […]

