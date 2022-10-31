ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

One killed in stabbing in Lehigh Acres

Deputies are investigating a stabbing homicide in Lehigh Acres. One victim was found dead in the 1500 block of Sunniland Boulevard on Wednesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Many deputies are there and crime scene tape is up. The sheriff’s office said this is an isolated event....
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Florida man arrested for allegedly wandering around car dealership with rifle

NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly wandering around a Naples car dealership with a rifle, officials say. According to a news release from Naples Police Department, on Friday just after 4 p.m., officers received a 911 call about a person walking around the Naples Jaguar dealership with a rifle and a camouflage tarp. NPD later identified the person as Micah Weiss Bennett. Bennett allegedly approached multiple employees as well as customers while having a rifle in his hand, which led to “mass panic at the dealership.” NPD said both employees and customers ran from the area in fear for their lives.
NAPLES, FL
Cape Coral man accused of manslaughter after unintentional shooting in car

A Cape Coral man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he shot a man with a handgun he didn’t realize was loaded. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Giordanni Vidal Castro, 18, was arrested after police responded to a call from Cape Coral Hospital at around 12:15 a.m. The call said a man, later identified as Damian Michael Gonzalez, 23, arrived at the hospital after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his upper chest. Gonzalez was later pronounced dead.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Fort Myers motorcyclist killed in Midpoint Bridge crash

A Fort Myers motorcyclist was killed in an early Tuesday morning crash on the Midpoint Bridge. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was traveling east on the Midpoint Bridge at a high rate of speed around 12:20 a.m. He lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a center light post. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the westbound paved apron of the road.
FORT MYERS, FL
Deadly crash on Livingston Road in Collier County

A deadly Tuesday evening crash occurred on Livingston Road in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man from Naples driving a Toyota Supra south on Livingston Road around 7:10 p.m., approaching Ridgeway Road. He lost control of the car, which crashed into a tree and burst into flames.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
People are back dancing in the street in Cape Coral

A lack of lighting and storm debris wasn’t stopping a group of people from putting on their dancing shoes in Cape Coral on Wednesday. Cork Soakers in downtown Cape Coral brought back a popular event that got people up and moving. A lot of people came out to watch Deb & the Dynamics perform.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Lee County to reopen Gulf Coast Landfill for Hurricane Ian debris

Lee County Commissioners voted Tuesday to reopen Gulf Coast Landfill for Hurricane Ian debris. The landfill is off State Road 82 in Fort Myers and has been closed for 15 years. The use of the site is exclusively for debris related to Lee County’s hurricane response. The first stage...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Detectives investigate shooting in Bonita Springs

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Detectives are investigating a homicide in connection to a shooting that happened overnight in Bonita Springs. Multiple units with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting Sunday night around 11 p.m. at the 27000 block of Matheson Avenue. When NBC2 crews arrived...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Lee County commissioners vote to create Ian recovery task force

Recovery will take years, a grim yet realistic admission at the Lee County Board of Commissioners meeting earlier on Tuesday. Facing a long rebuild after Hurricane Ian, county officials have approved a new task force that should help Southwest Florida down the road. The county is projecting recovery efforts as...
LEE COUNTY, FL

