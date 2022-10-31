NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly wandering around a Naples car dealership with a rifle, officials say. According to a news release from Naples Police Department, on Friday just after 4 p.m., officers received a 911 call about a person walking around the Naples Jaguar dealership with a rifle and a camouflage tarp. NPD later identified the person as Micah Weiss Bennett. Bennett allegedly approached multiple employees as well as customers while having a rifle in his hand, which led to “mass panic at the dealership.” NPD said both employees and customers ran from the area in fear for their lives.

NAPLES, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO