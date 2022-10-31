Read full article on original website
Arrest made in fatal Palm Beach Blvd. shooting
Police say video evidence from the scene of a 19-year-old's shooting death led them to obtain a warrant for Kenneth Lynch Sr.
North Naples man arrested, accused of shooting at neighbor over renovation noise
A North Naples man was arrested and accused of shooting at a neighbor he was upset with for making too much noise. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Black, 55, just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday at an apartment on Ilex Circle after receiving a report of a possibly drunk man who had shot at another person.
One killed in stabbing in Lehigh Acres
Deputies are investigating a stabbing homicide in Lehigh Acres. One victim was found dead in the 1500 block of Sunniland Boulevard on Wednesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Many deputies are there and crime scene tape is up. The sheriff’s office said this is an isolated event....
Florida man arrested for allegedly wandering around car dealership with rifle
NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly wandering around a Naples car dealership with a rifle, officials say. According to a news release from Naples Police Department, on Friday just after 4 p.m., officers received a 911 call about a person walking around the Naples Jaguar dealership with a rifle and a camouflage tarp. NPD later identified the person as Micah Weiss Bennett. Bennett allegedly approached multiple employees as well as customers while having a rifle in his hand, which led to “mass panic at the dealership.” NPD said both employees and customers ran from the area in fear for their lives.
Police looking for car involved in apparent road rage shooting in Cape Coral
The search is on for a driver after an apparent road rage shooting in Cape Coral on Friday night. Cape Coral police say it happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Cultural Park Boulevard and SE 8th Street. The victim claims the shooter was driving a silver four-door sedan...
Off-duty FPL contractor, accomplice charged with burglary
Officials say the taking of a $140 bottle of champagne led to the arrest of two people including a contractor working on behalf of Florida Power & Light on Tuesday.
One person dead after stabbing in Lehigh Acres
Deputies are investigating a stabbing in Lehigh Acres. It happened in the 1500 block of Sunniland Boulevard on Wednesday.
Cape Coral man accused of manslaughter after unintentional shooting in car
A Cape Coral man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he shot a man with a handgun he didn’t realize was loaded. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Giordanni Vidal Castro, 18, was arrested after police responded to a call from Cape Coral Hospital at around 12:15 a.m. The call said a man, later identified as Damian Michael Gonzalez, 23, arrived at the hospital after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his upper chest. Gonzalez was later pronounced dead.
Florida Man Jailed After Selling Acid And Edibles To 11-Year-Old Girl
A Florida man is behind bars after investigators say he sold LSD and marijuana edibles to an 11-year-old child. According to investigators, On July 29, deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home of a juvenile female going in and out
Off duty FPL worker accused of looting Hurricane hit homes
Deputies in Southwest Florida arrested an off-duty FPL contractor who's accused of looting homes on Fort Myers Beach.
Shooting under investigation on Matheson Ave. in Bonita Springs
Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet Monday morning that a shooting was under investigation.
Fort Myers motorcyclist killed in Midpoint Bridge crash
A Fort Myers motorcyclist was killed in an early Tuesday morning crash on the Midpoint Bridge. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was traveling east on the Midpoint Bridge at a high rate of speed around 12:20 a.m. He lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a center light post. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the westbound paved apron of the road.
Deadly crash on Livingston Road in Collier County
A deadly Tuesday evening crash occurred on Livingston Road in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man from Naples driving a Toyota Supra south on Livingston Road around 7:10 p.m., approaching Ridgeway Road. He lost control of the car, which crashed into a tree and burst into flames.
People are back dancing in the street in Cape Coral
A lack of lighting and storm debris wasn’t stopping a group of people from putting on their dancing shoes in Cape Coral on Wednesday. Cork Soakers in downtown Cape Coral brought back a popular event that got people up and moving. A lot of people came out to watch Deb & the Dynamics perform.
Lee County to reopen Gulf Coast Landfill for Hurricane Ian debris
Lee County Commissioners voted Tuesday to reopen Gulf Coast Landfill for Hurricane Ian debris. The landfill is off State Road 82 in Fort Myers and has been closed for 15 years. The use of the site is exclusively for debris related to Lee County’s hurricane response. The first stage...
Detectives investigate shooting in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Detectives are investigating a homicide in connection to a shooting that happened overnight in Bonita Springs. Multiple units with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting Sunday night around 11 p.m. at the 27000 block of Matheson Avenue. When NBC2 crews arrived...
Lee County commissioners vote to create Ian recovery task force
Recovery will take years, a grim yet realistic admission at the Lee County Board of Commissioners meeting earlier on Tuesday. Facing a long rebuild after Hurricane Ian, county officials have approved a new task force that should help Southwest Florida down the road. The county is projecting recovery efforts as...
Police confirm fatal crash on northbound Metro Pkwy.
Fort Myers police reported the crash on social media around 2:45 a.m. Monday. At least one person has been confirmed killed.
90-year-old woman and her dog rescued by neighbors in North Fort Myers during Ian
A 90-year-old woman with no family except her dog survived Hurricane Ian with the help of neighbors she considers family. Evelyn Blakeslee was in her North Fort Myers home when water began seeping in. Her neighbors let her take refuge in their two-story home. Blakeslee says she is so thankful...
Inmate arrested for Fort Myers double homicide in former cold case
The Lee County State Attorney's Office announced that Michael A. Parks has been charged with a double homicide that happened on September 14, 2011.
