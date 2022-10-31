Read full article on original website
Gov. Baker unsure how many workers fired over vaccine mandate took their jobs back
Nearly 50 former Massachusetts state workers faced a Monday deadline to reclaim their old posts in the aftermath of Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate last year that led to the firings or voluntary resignations of about 1,000 Executive Department employees. But Baker told reporters Wednesday afternoon he didn’t...
WBUR
Patients face delays as hospitals struggle to fill 19,000 jobs, report finds
Massachusetts hospitals are struggling to fill an estimated 19,000 job openings, and the staffing shortages are forcing long waits for patients, according to a new report. The analysis from the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association describes a health system in crisis, with too many sick patients and not enough workers to take care of them.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
High job vacancy rates spread across Massachusetts hospitals
Massachusetts hospitals are short on workers to the tune of 19,000 full-time positions statewide and the shortage, combined with hospital financial losses, has created "an unprecedented crisis" for providers that affects both access and cost for patients, a new report concluded.
Hospital wait times soar with 19K unfilled positions in Mass., report says
Wait times are increasing for hundreds of patients in hospitals across Massachusetts due to an estimated 19,000 unfilled acute care positions, according to a healthcare advocacy group. The Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association found in a recent survey that hospitals are seeing “unprecedented backups” in getting patients out of severe...
Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?
You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
REAL ID Deadline: How to get a REAL ID in Massachusetts
Beginning May 3, 2023, domestic travelers will need a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, or a valid passport to comply with federal identification requirements. It was extended from October 1, 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
westernmassnews.com
Governor Baker reacts to Biden Administration’s energy reduction cost plan
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Baker made a stop in western Mass. Wednesday to speak with students at Westfield State University. Western Mass News brought questions to him about the potential natural gas shortage. Wednesday afternoon, Governor Baker discussed his new book called “Results: Getting Beyond Politics to Get Important...
WCVB
Gov. Baker signs new Massachusetts law on 'step therapy' practices
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday signed a bill to restrict the practice in which some patients are made to try and fail on insurance-preferred treatments before their insurer will approve a more expensive option prescribed by a doctor. "On behalf of the dozens of patient groups who...
thescopeboston.org
What Question 4, the right to a driver’s license regardless of legal status, means for Boston’s undocumented communities
This May, Massachusetts passed the Work and Family Mobility Act, which would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. This November, however, that same law which has been supported by Massachusetts democrats like Attorney General Maura Healey and Rep. Ayanna Presley, is threatened by a ballot initiative, Question 4, which aims to repeal it.
Auditor’s investigators found over $13.5 million in public benefit fraud
A new report from the Office of the State Auditor has found that public assistance fraud more than doubled between FY21 ($6,139,720.51) and FY22 ($13,519,349.55) in Massachusetts.
Attorney General Maura Healey announces $1.7 million rate reduction for Berkshire Gas customers
PITTSFIELD — The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday an agreement with Berkshire Gas Co. reducing its proposed distribution rate increase for 40,000 residential, commercial and industrial gas customers by more than $1.7 million. The deal announced by Attorney General Maura T. Healey also prevents the utility from...
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
WCVB
Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter
BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
A new inspection sticker rule takes effect Nov. 1. What to know.
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has said the change is being made to ensure that all vehicles are inspected every year. A new process for vehicle inspection stickers in Massachusetts goes into effect Tuesday. Starting Tuesday, any vehicles with an expired inspection sticker, after they pass inspection, will be...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts residents to see increase in electricity rates
(WJAR) — Residents in Massachusetts are expected to see a spike in their electrical bills this winter. National Grid customers in Massachusetts could see a 64% increase in their electricity rates. Eversource also expects to raise rates. Their CEO is warning of a natural gas shortage. The rate increases...
National Grid's higher gas and electric rates now in effect in Massachusetts
BOSTON – Skyrocketing energy costs are now in effect for many people in Massachusetts.National Grid and Eversource moved from summer to winter rates Tuesday as the new month began.As a result, National Grid's monthly electric bills are going up about 60% compared to last winter. Natural gas is going up around 20%."Sixty percent is incredible. My salary is not rising up like that, so it's really unfair for people," one woman told WBZ-TV.According to the company, the increase is a result of global conflict, inflation, and high demand.Eversource also warned its customers to anticipate rate increases this winter. A spokesman...
Mass. tax refund formula flawed, checks will be too high, new report claims
With the distribution of nearly $3 billion in tax refunds to Bay Staters now underway, a troubling new analysis into Chapter 62F claims Massachusetts officials are contending with a “mirage of ‘excess’ tax revenue” that triggered the controversial tax cap law to take effect for the first time since the 1980s.
FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I saw some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays. Massachusetts...
