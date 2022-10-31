Read full article on original website
New helicopter at Cody hospital looks to save time and lives
Cody is known as the gateway to Yellowstone National Park and all of its amazing natural wonders, but it's now going to be home to the first hospital-owned medical helicopter in Wyoming.
buckrail.com
CWD detected in new Wyoming elk hunt areas
CODY, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49. The disease was detected in two hunter-harvested bull elk on Oct. 12 and 15. Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49 are located in the Cody Region and are bordered by areas that previously detected CWD in elk. To the east CWD was verified in Hunt Areas 34 in 2015 and 48 in 2017. In 2018 CWD was detected in Hunt Area 66 to the northwest, and in 2020 it was found in Hunt Area 45 to the north.
Two Students Hospitalized After Using Drugs At Billings West High
According to the Billings Police Department, today around 8:21 AM, BPD School Recourse Officers responded to a complaint of three 14-year-old students overdosing after ingesting a substance. Two students were transported by "medical" for treatment, and one was released to their parental guardian. After an initial investigation, the students appeared...
Reflections From a Tomboy Who Became a Montana Beauty Queen
Many Montanans will recognize the face of Becky Hillier, the talented TV broadcaster who anchored the nightly news on both KTVQ and KULR-8 TV stations in Billings. She also anchored a statewide morning show for a time as well. Did you know that she grew up as a tomboy in...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Dr Aaron Billin, Park County Health Officer
Doctor Aaron Billin, Park County Health Officer and medical director of the ER in Powell, spoke about COVID, whether another pandemic could happen and what lessons did we learn from living through the COVID 19 pandemic. He also spoke about this upcoming flu season. What precautions can be taken to help prevent or mitigate getting the flu and should people get vaccinated this year.
NBCMontana
Paving contractor pleads guilty for attempted monopolization
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings paving and asphalt contractor pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming. Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one felony count after attempting to form a "strategic partnership" with a competitor. The U.S. Department of Justice...
Awesome Tiny Home Village Planned for Downtown Billings in 2023
Rental rates have climbed dramatically in Billings in recent years, keeping pace with the skyrocketing price of real estate in the Magic City. It's becoming more and more difficult to find affordable housing. The struggle is very real for lots of people, but imagine if you are someone who is...
KULR8
High school students in Billings taken to hospital for drug related medical emergency
Billings police tell us the medical emergency that had West High School placed in a soft lockdown Wednesday was drug related. School resource officers responded to a complaint of three 14-year-old boys overdosing after ingesting a substance, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reports. Two students were taken to a local...
Billings contractor pleads guilty to federal anti-trust violation
Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one count of attempted monopolization in federal court, which violates the Sherman Act, the country's primary anti-trust law.
Motorcylist killed on Billings West End
Billings police said on social media that the westbound lanes of Broadwater are closed from 19th Street West to 21st Street West.
mybighornbasin.com
Help Us Give a Shout Out to a Veteran!
Veterans Day is coming up on November 11th and we know there are a lot of Vets in Park County and our communities. Let us know if there is a Veteran who is important in your life? Your spouse? Your co-worker? Your sister? Perhaps someone in the community who has been an inspiration to you and others?
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Nite Rodeo Bull Shot Multiple Times within City Limits
A Cody Police Department report, made available through a public records request, indicates that on June 25th of this year a man named Wyatt Lehman, once described by the Cody Enterprise as a “longtime Cody Nite Rodeo stock worker,” shot a bull used for bucking stock multiple times on the Cody Stampede Rodeo grounds.
Billings Man Gets Life In Prison For A Battery of Heinous Crimes
Press Release from Montana DOJ on Oct 27th, 2022, formatted for readability. After two years of investigation and trial, A Billings Man got life in prison for kidnapping minors, transporting a person for illegal sexual activity, drug trafficking and firearms crimes. Angelo Stackhouse, Guilty. Angelo Stackhouse was found guilty in...
KULR8
Billings Clinic ER shooting suspect ID'd, charged
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was shot and arrested after a shooting outside the Billings Clinic Emergency Room Sunday, according to police. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter officers responded to a report of shots fired, and the suspect and police officers exchanged fire. BPD said the suspect fired one round as officers got to the scene.
mybighornbasin.com
Park County: Public Meeting on New Cell Tower Near Wapiti
The proposed 195-foot tower would provide wireless service for several carriers in the Wapiti Valley but would also be a noticeable fixture along the North Fork Highway. The Park County Planning and Zoning Commission is hosting a public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 16. At this hearing, the Board will consider a special use permit for Horizon Tower, L.L.C., to erect a new cell tower in the Wapiti Valley near the North Fork Highway.
mybighornbasin.com
Filly Swim & Dive Heads to State with High Expectations
The Cody Filly Swim team will be in Laramie this Thursday and Friday as they take part in the 2022 Class 3A State Championship swim meet. The Fillies enter the State meet coming off a 2nd place finish at the 3A East Conference meet. Expectations are high for a team who’s finished in the top 6 in their last two showings. As the Fillies prepare for State hear from Head Coach Emily Swett.
Albino deer found dead in Billings
Many were heartbroken to see a post appear on social media Sunday announcing the body of the doe had been found in a ravine with her head removed.
Paul From The Breakfast Flakes Reads Up On Billings High School Psych Curriculum
I had a chance over the weekend to look at a couple more books offered by Billings school district two that your kids use. I wonder sometimes if I'm really doing any good looking at these at letting people know what I think. I really believe that every parent should choose what's best for their child. Some parents may not be as involved as others, and some just leave it up to the district's decision-makers.
Billings trick-or-treaters stay alert for moose on Halloween night
A moose stayed in same place in the backyards of a neighborhood near where people went trick-or-treating on Monday Night.
yourbigsky.com
Where are the most haunted spots in Billings?
With Halloween in two days, now is the perfect time to find haunted spots in Billings! The Magic City is home to several areas around town that are supposedly haunted. One popular haunted spot in the city is the Dude Rancher Lodge, one of the most haunted hotels in Montana. Room 226 is known as the haunted room, with some activity in rooms 224-225. Guests can stay in one of the rooms for the night if they dare. Reservations are still available; call the Dude Rancher Lodge to book your spooky stay!
