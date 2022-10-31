Helen Earnestine Britton Fortner, 91 years of age, of De Queen, passed away October 28, 2022, in Little River Nursing and Rehab with her son John by her side. She was born December 20, 1930, to John and Callie Hasley Britton. Helen had two brothers John and Billy Ray and four sisters Eva Jean, Ella June, Jeannie, and Midge. Helen married the love of her life Owen Fortner on May 13, 1949, to this union they raised four children Mike, John, Patti, and Billy Fortner.

DE QUEEN, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO