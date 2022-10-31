Read full article on original website
Charlotte Christina Ludwig
Mrs. Charlotte Christina Ludwig, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Mena, Arkansas. She was born November 24, 1961, to William Franklin Ritter, and Wanda Christine Cecil, in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Mrs. Ludwig was a homemaker by profession, however she also maintained “Wanda’s Pet Shop” with her mother for...
Helen Earnestine Britton Fortner
Helen Earnestine Britton Fortner, 91 years of age, of De Queen, passed away October 28, 2022, in Little River Nursing and Rehab with her son John by her side. She was born December 20, 1930, to John and Callie Hasley Britton. Helen had two brothers John and Billy Ray and four sisters Eva Jean, Ella June, Jeannie, and Midge. Helen married the love of her life Owen Fortner on May 13, 1949, to this union they raised four children Mike, John, Patti, and Billy Fortner.
Mena Police Reports
Blake Hanson, 31, was charged with DWI, Possessing of Drug Paraphernalia, and Speeding after a traffic stop on Highway 375 East. A report of criminal mischief was taken at a residence on Grandview Heights. A report of theft was taken from Walmart. A report of theft of motor fuel was...
