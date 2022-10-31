Andy Murray advises hiring-and-firing Emma Raducanu to “spend more time” with her coaches for more success on the tour

Read full article on original website
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: Billie Jean King says former US Open champion would benefit using sports psychotherapist
Tennis pioneer Billie Jean King says Emma Raducanu would benefit using a sports psychotherapist as she bids to regain the form that took her to last year's US Open title. The 19-year-old called an early halt to her WTA Tour season after a problem with her wrist last month in a year plagued by injuries.
Tennis stars slam video of coach striking, kicking teen player: 'I can't believe what I am seeing'
A tennis coach was seen on video hitting and kicking a 14-year-old girl and the clip, posted to social media, garnered a huge reaction in the tennis world.
atptour.com
After A Final Magical Moment, Gilles Simon Bids Adieu
Frenchman, who climbed as high as World No. 6, retires after 20-year career. Before walking on Court Central Monday evening to play Andy Murray at the Rolex Paris Masters, Gilles Simon felt the same pressure he had before each of his 895 previous tour-level matches. “I feel the exact same...
tennisuptodate.com
"Some of the results have been aided by Novak not being able to play in Australia this year" - Murray believes Next Gen rise aided by Djokovic absenc
2022 saw several young players make huge steps in their young careers and Andy Murray thinks it had to do with the absence of Novak Djokovic. Djokovic missed a huge chunk of the year unable to play in Australia or North America. The Serbian missed the Sunshine Double earlier in the year and the two other Masters events as well as the Australian Open and US Open.
BBC
Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow 'an opportunity to thank the Murrays'
Billie Jean King says Glasgow hosting the event named after her is a chance to thank Judy, Andy and Jamie Murray for their contribution to tennis. Dubbed the 'World Cup of women's tennis', the Billie Jean King Cup Finals - formerly the Fed Cup - starts on Tuesday at the Emirates Arena.
WPXI
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
tennisuptodate.com
"My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on court" - Wawrinka seething at Rune during post match handshake at Paris Masters
Stan Wawrinka could not hold back a few choice words after Holger Rune defeated him in round one of the Paris Masters. They started their match rather late and Rune was nervous all match long complaining frequently and being annoyed many times. The Danish player was also celebrating heavily every major point which is in line with his usual self as he is quite passionate and plays with a lot of emotion.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings forced to reassure players while admitting champ Rowan Ward ‘went on a tear’ in stunning win
KEN Jennings was forced to reassure two players as their competitor Rowan Ward scored a stunning win in Wednesday's match. The game show is now airing its special Second Chance competition instead of regular episodes. Writer Rowan from Chicago, Illinois went up against Do Park, a sportswriter from Minneapolis, Minnesota,...
'I got paid behind closed doors to show up at tournaments': Bubba Watson claims to have received guaranteed money from PGA Tour
Bubba Watson, like all players that made the move, received heavy criticism for taking money from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund when he left the PGA Tour behind for the Greg Norman-led LIV Golf Series. The Telegraph reported the two-time Masters champion signed a $50-million contract with the upstart...
tennisuptodate.com
Madison Keys reflects on successful 2022 season - "The whole year has been really positive and I'm so proud of how hard I worked"
American tennis star Madison Keys recently revealed her favorite memory of her 2022 season through a Q&A session she hosted on Instagram through Thorne Health. The World No.11 cited winning Adelaide and reaching the Australian Open semifinals at the start of the year as special moments, adding that she was very proud of how hard she worked throughout the year.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal only able to win majors when 'physically perfect,' says compatriot
Jose Luis Arilla believes Rafael Nadal is still capable of winning Grand Slams – but he needs to be ‘physically perfect’ to do it. Nadal has had a fine season on the ATP Tour, winning both the Australian Open and French Open in the first part of the year.
golfmagic.com
Norman teases "easy" PGA fix as he reveals LIV players have made a confession
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman still hasn't given up on opening up a dialogue with the PGA Tour as he teased an "easy fix" between the warring tours. Norman, 67, remained curiously silent during LIV Golf's team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral last week which was won by Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC side.
tennisuptodate.com
"I have never experienced something like this in my career and my life" - Djokovic on the emotional toll from his Australian Open visa saga
Novak Djokovic has revealed that the scars of his 2022 Australian Open controversy did not end with the tournament, but stayed with him for months after the incident in January. The Serbian tennis great stated that his family also experienced a lot of pressure from the outside world. Djokovic was...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods: The 'single swing thought' that led to one of his best shots ever
Of all the incredible shots Tiger Woods has hit over the course of his career, there are a few that stand out above all else. His 3-wood on the 14th hole during the second round of the 2000 Open Championship at St Andrews, which he would go on to win by eight shots.
Porterville Recorder
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose
PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
Tennis-Alcaraz breezes into Paris quarters, Djokovic also through
PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - World number one Carlos Alcaraz swept aside Grigor Dimitrov 6-1 6-3 to book his place in the Paris Masters quarter-finals on Thursday and reigning champion Novak Djokovic advanced with a 6-4 6-1 win over Karen Khachanov.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek joins Henin, Venus Williams, Graf and Navratilova with interesting stat after latest win
Iga Swiatek's 2022 season has been a glorious one in many ways as she achieved several milestones indicating how dominant she was. Swiatek established herself as the best player in the world following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty in January. She took over the Tour winning several Premier WTA 1000 events including two grand slam events. She won over 30 matches in a row and now she added another brilliant milestone to her career.
