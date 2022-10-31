ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andy Murray advises hiring-and-firing Emma Raducanu to “spend more time” with her coaches for more success on the tour

By Ashish Maggo
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
atptour.com

After A Final Magical Moment, Gilles Simon Bids Adieu

Frenchman, who climbed as high as World No. 6, retires after 20-year career. Before walking on Court Central Monday evening to play Andy Murray at the Rolex Paris Masters, Gilles Simon felt the same pressure he had before each of his 895 previous tour-level matches. “I feel the exact same...
tennisuptodate.com

"Some of the results have been aided by Novak not being able to play in Australia this year" - Murray believes Next Gen rise aided by Djokovic absenc

2022 saw several young players make huge steps in their young careers and Andy Murray thinks it had to do with the absence of Novak Djokovic. Djokovic missed a huge chunk of the year unable to play in Australia or North America. The Serbian missed the Sunshine Double earlier in the year and the two other Masters events as well as the Australian Open and US Open.
BBC

Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow 'an opportunity to thank the Murrays'

Billie Jean King says Glasgow hosting the event named after her is a chance to thank Judy, Andy and Jamie Murray for their contribution to tennis. Dubbed the 'World Cup of women's tennis', the Billie Jean King Cup Finals - formerly the Fed Cup - starts on Tuesday at the Emirates Arena.
WPXI

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
tennisuptodate.com

"My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on court" - Wawrinka seething at Rune during post match handshake at Paris Masters

Stan Wawrinka could not hold back a few choice words after Holger Rune defeated him in round one of the Paris Masters. They started their match rather late and Rune was nervous all match long complaining frequently and being annoyed many times. The Danish player was also celebrating heavily every major point which is in line with his usual self as he is quite passionate and plays with a lot of emotion.
tennisuptodate.com

Madison Keys reflects on successful 2022 season - "The whole year has been really positive and I'm so proud of how hard I worked"

American tennis star Madison Keys recently revealed her favorite memory of her 2022 season through a Q&A session she hosted on Instagram through Thorne Health. The World No.11 cited winning Adelaide and reaching the Australian Open semifinals at the start of the year as special moments, adding that she was very proud of how hard she worked throughout the year.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
golfmagic.com

Norman teases "easy" PGA fix as he reveals LIV players have made a confession

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman still hasn't given up on opening up a dialogue with the PGA Tour as he teased an "easy fix" between the warring tours. Norman, 67, remained curiously silent during LIV Golf's team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral last week which was won by Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC side.
Porterville Recorder

Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose

PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
tennisuptodate.com

Swiatek joins Henin, Venus Williams, Graf and Navratilova with interesting stat after latest win

Iga Swiatek's 2022 season has been a glorious one in many ways as she achieved several milestones indicating how dominant she was. Swiatek established herself as the best player in the world following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty in January. She took over the Tour winning several Premier WTA 1000 events including two grand slam events. She won over 30 matches in a row and now she added another brilliant milestone to her career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy