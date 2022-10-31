Read full article on original website
Firefighter killed in Watauga Co. crash; suspect charged with DWI, authorities say
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own who was taken in a deadly crash north of Boone. The man accused of causing it has been charged with driving while impaired, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened at 8:15...
Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
School bus driver accused of driving while high on meth charged in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman accused of driving a school bus in Sullivan County while high on methamphetamine was charged last week, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Authorities responded to Tilthammer Drive in Kingsport on October 26. The location is a bus depot. A Kingsport patrolman...
Speed investigated as contributing factor in fatal Scott County crash
One person is dead and another was seriously injured during a crash that happened in Scott County on Friday evening. According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Route 713 just a mile West of Route 637. A vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the road, struck...
Affidavits: Pair ‘packaged’ body of overdose victim, dumped at South Holston Lake
The man whose body was found at South Holston Lake Thursday died of a heroin overdose at a hotel and his body was "packaged" and taken to the lake, according to affidavits charging the people allegedly involved.
Driver charged after crash kills 1, critically injures another in Watauga County, troopers say
VILAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing several charges after a crash killed one person and critically injured another on a Watauga County highway Monday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2008 Ford F250 was traveling north on US 321 near Phillips Branch Road around 8:15 […]
Police trying to find missing Damascus woman
The Damascus Police Department is seeking tips in the case of a missing woman.
PHOTOS: JCPD seeking persons of interest following downtown shooting
The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of four persons of interest following a shooting that took place in downtown Johnson City Sunday.
2 alleged burglars arrested at Bristol home
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a man and woman on burglary-related charges after deputies reportedly found them with a tarp of stolen items. According to a news release from authorities, police responded to the 10000 block of Oak Grove Road in Bristol when a caller reported trespassers on […]
Two Eastern Ky. elementary schools on lockdown
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two elementary schools that were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Harlan County Public Schools officials said Black Mountain and Evarts Elementary schools are on lockdown. The schools were placed under lockdown due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.
New signs will soon guide visitors in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Visitors and residents of Carter County will soon see new wayfinding signs going up over the next few months. Former commissioner and vice president of Keep Carter County beautiful, Ross Garland, spearheaded the grant to help pay for the signage. The signs will point...
Man dies after shooting in Greeneville, investigation remains ongoing
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — One man is dead following a shooting in Greeneville early Sunday morning. The Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 hundred block of old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers found two people who had sustained gunshot wounds....
Crews respond to fire at Pike County Detention Center
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are receiving reports that the Pike County Detention Center caught fire earlier Tuesday. Pikeville Fire Department Public Information Officer Nick Fleming said the fire department was called out around 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday to the Pike County Detention Center. A dryer had caught fire and...
Hawkins Co. Jail: Don Wells released early Sunday morning
The father of missing Summer Wells was released from Hawkins County Jail early Sunday morning, according to workers at the facility.
Healing Hands Health Center expanding in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Healing Hands Health Center is expanding thanks to a large donation. On Wednesday, a check for $400,000 was presented to the Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol, Tennessee. Construction began Monday on the clinic's new expansion. The project will increase the number of dental operatories...
Johnson City police release photos of 'persons of interest' in Sunday shooting
Johnson City police on Tuesday released photos of “persons of interest” in the Sunday morning shooting in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals in the photographs.
10 fires in 10 days in parts of Southwest Virginia, the American Red Cross responds
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Workers at the American Red Cross in Bristol, Virginia told News 5 they've responded to 10 house fires in the past 10 days. They said 20 adults and 13 children were victims of these fires, which took place all across Southwest Virginia. Now, Red Cross...
Authorities investigating Masonic Lodge fire, leading member says he received an anti-Mason letter prior
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they are assisting the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office after a fire broke out at the Powell Valley Masonic Lodge and Mountain View United Methodist Church Sunday morning in Speedwell. No one died or was injured, according to...
Community led meeting to answer questions related to the Bristol landfill
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Are you a Bristol resident and have questions about the landfill?. The Bristol Area Ministerial Alliance and HOPE for Bristol are hosting a community meeting Thursday night at the Bristol Train Station. News 5 was told the purpose of the meeting is for the public...
Man arrested after vandalizing multiple vehicles in Johnson City bar parking lot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was arrested after investigators say multiple vehicles were vandalized in a Johnson City bar parking lot on Sunday. According to police, officers responded to New Beginnings on Bristol Highway at around 1 a.m. Police say 37-year-old Joshua Williams was highly intoxicated and...
