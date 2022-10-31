BOSTON -- With the Powerball jackpot now at $1 billion for just the second time in the history of the game, customers are hopeful luck is on their side. Everyone walking into Ted's Stateline Mobil on Monday was asking themselves the same thing: what could they do with that much money?"Obviously I would buy a big, huge house. A yacht. Take a lot of traveling," said Laura Morgan of Tewksbury."I would buy myself a nice beach house," said Julieta Stone of Hudson, New Hampshire."I'd probably pass out because that's way too much," said George Gonzalez of Lawrence. After taxes are taken...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO