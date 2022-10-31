Read full article on original website
Have a Ton of Fun While Getting the #1 Holiday Chore Done!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
How to attend: Kamala Harris will rally for Healey Wednesday in Boston
The statewide Massachusetts Democratic candidate slate will gather in Boston Wednesday alongside Vice President Kamala Harris for a Get Out The Vote Rally in a last-minute bid to boost turnout in communities of color. Doors open to the public at 3:30 p.m. at Roxbury Community College. The rally, which starts...
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
‘It is an absolute disgrace’ Boston city councilor reacts to a ‘personal attack’ over her faith
BOSTON — A Boston City Council hearing on the hot-button issue of redistricting was stopped in its tracks on Wednesday, after one councilor verbally assaulted another councilor, accusing her of an “all-out assault” on Catholics in Boston. It all started when City Councilor Frank Baker, who represents...
Immigrant, refugee advocates condemn Kingston white supremacist protest
A statewide immigrant and refugee advocacy coalition on Monday afternoon blasted a group of white supremacists who protested outside a hotel Sunday where roughly 100 immigrants were sheltered. Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Sweet said the organization “condemn[s] in the strongest possible terms” the members of...
thescopeboston.org
What Question 4, the right to a driver’s license regardless of legal status, means for Boston’s undocumented communities
This May, Massachusetts passed the Work and Family Mobility Act, which would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. This November, however, that same law which has been supported by Massachusetts democrats like Attorney General Maura Healey and Rep. Ayanna Presley, is threatened by a ballot initiative, Question 4, which aims to repeal it.
Manager of Boston’s troubled transit system to step down
Steve Poftak in a letter to employees of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said that his last day on the job will be Jan. 3, just days before a new governor is sworn in.
Massachusetts USPS worker pleaded guilty of bribing supervisor to reroute cocaine packages
A Lowell postal worker pleaded guilty to attempting to bribe a postal supervisor and trying to sell them cocaine.
nbcboston.com
Dunkin' Management Company Facing $145K Fine Over Child Labor Law Violations
A company that manages multiple Dunkin' locations in Massachusetts will pay more than $145,000 in fines over state child labor law violations, the Attorney General's Office said Monday. The Westford Group, Inc., and its president and treasurer, Michael and Brian Marino, face five citations for child labor law violations at...
Management firm of Central Mass. Dunkin' stores cited for child labor law violations
BOSTON — Acting on a complaint from a minor employee at a Dunkin' store, a management company that runs several shops in Central Massachusetts and Lowell is being investigated for violating more than 1,200 child labor laws over a year-and-a-half span, according to an investigation by the state Attorney General's office. Michael and Brian Marino of Concord-based The Westford Group Inc., were issued five citations by Attorney General Maura T. Healey’s office for child labor law...
nbcboston.com
As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'
The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
fallriverreporter.com
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started
Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
huntnewsnu.com
Op-ed: Northeastern transfer students aren’t treated like other students
Transferring colleges is a stressful process as it is — students have to deal with transferring credits, making new friends and being in a new environment — but it is an adjustment that is only made harder with a lack of resources offered to newcomers at Northeastern, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students that transfer to Northeastern do not receive the same experiences and opportunities as those who started as first-years do. Once the acceptance letter excitement wears off, transfers are hit with the harsh reality of finding housing, independently navigating campus and simply meeting friends.
‘People are more fearful than they’ve ever been’: City leaders hoping to stem Boston violence
BOSTON, Ma.---More violence in Boston this weekend. Four people were shot in Dorchester between Saturday night and Sunday morning. No one died. “This violence keeps happening over and over again,” says Rev. Kevin Peterson. Nearly one week after Reverend Kevin Peterson, founder of New Democracy Coalition, wrote a letter...
What would you do with $1 billion?
BOSTON -- With the Powerball jackpot now at $1 billion for just the second time in the history of the game, customers are hopeful luck is on their side. Everyone walking into Ted's Stateline Mobil on Monday was asking themselves the same thing: what could they do with that much money?"Obviously I would buy a big, huge house. A yacht. Take a lot of traveling," said Laura Morgan of Tewksbury."I would buy myself a nice beach house," said Julieta Stone of Hudson, New Hampshire."I'd probably pass out because that's way too much," said George Gonzalez of Lawrence. After taxes are taken...
nbcboston.com
What We Know About Ruth Marie Terry, the ‘Lady of the Dunes'
The Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday that they have identified the "Lady of the Dunes," an previously unidentified murder victim found in Provincetown, Massachusetts, in 1974, as Ruth Marie Terry. The news was delivered to her family on Monday morning. Terry, from Tennessee, was just 37 years old...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Suburbs stymie new housing growth
A new report by the Boston Foundation confirmed what Boston area residents already know: There’s not enough housing in Greater Boston, and the housing is too expensive. Luc Schuster, executive director of Boston Indicators, the Boston Foundation’s research center, said a big part of the problem is there are higher income suburbs, often built near commuter rail stations, that have been reluctant to build more housing, leaving the job to a handful of communities.
This sub shop in Arlington will make a 200-foot sub for poll workers
The giant sandwich will feed hungry poll workers and raise money for a local charity. This sub shop is on a roll — D’Agostino’s Deli in Arlington will build a 200-foot-long sandwich next week to feed poll workers on election day. The Italian sub, billed as “New...
Boston Globe
This is the most annoying behavior on airplanes, according to Boston.com readers
"Anyone doing this should be kicked off the plane and put on the no fly list." Have you experienced someone kicking your seat while traveling on an airplane? If so, you are not alone. When we asked Boston.com readers for the most annoying behavior in the sky, nearly 200 readers...
nbcboston.com
Dorchester Residents Express Concern About Ability to Heat Homes This Winter
People in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood are concerned about rising costs to heat their homes this winter. Beginning this month, many Massachusetts residents are paying more for energy. National Grid's winter price hikes went into effect Tuesday, meaning the average monthly electric bill will go up by 64%, and the average...
universalhub.com
Another apartment building approved on Washington Street in Jamaica Plain
The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved plans to replace a tow lot with a four-story, 29-unit apartment building at 3409 Washington St., between Green Street and Union Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Plans by Jigar Patel's S&H Management of Hyde Park show seven parking spaces and a small commercial unit...
