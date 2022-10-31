Read full article on original website
Auburn students react to school’s decision to fire Coach Bryan Harsin
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn making a change of leadership for its football program. Coach Bryan Harsin is out. The school announced it Monday, saying the university president made the decision. Students at Auburn say they are excited for an opportunity for their team to thrive. They just want games...
Fired Auburn coach Bryan Harsin ‘incredibly disappointed’
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin released a statement a day after getting fired amid his second season expressing his disappointment. But he praised the team for staying together despite what he called “considerable challenges and outside noise.”. Auburn fired Harsin after a tenure in...
Auburn names John Cohen director of athletics
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - John Cohen has been named Auburn University’s new director of athletics. The university made the announcement Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” Auburn President Chris Roberts said. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
