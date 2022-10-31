Read full article on original website
Sponsored: Kentucky program helps NKY employers train workers
This article was written by Angie Mulberry, Director of Business Retention at Northern Kentucky Tri-ED. As businesses throughout the country face hiring challenges, Northern Kentucky companies should take advantage of all resources available to them. Through the Bluegrass State Skills Corporation, the state of Kentucky offers financial assistance to train...
FEAM AERO arrives in NKY with brand new hangar, creating 250 jobs
Aircraft line maintenance provider FEAM AERO celebrated its brand new three-bay hangar at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport Tuesday afternoon. This new $40.2 million hangar is creating nearly 250 full-time positions, including at least 124 Kentucky-resident jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear announced at the unveiling. Jobs created at the new hangar will...
Interim education committee hears update on implementing new social studies standards
Kentucky social studies classrooms are now required to teach 24 historical documents, and the Interim Joint Committee on Education heard testimony on Tuesday from the Kentucky Department of Education on how they plan to implement these new standards. Ohio’s conservative Ashbrook Center recommended the documents that are part of Senate...
