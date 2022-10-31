ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sponsored: Kentucky program helps NKY employers train workers

This article was written by Angie Mulberry, Director of Business Retention at Northern Kentucky Tri-ED. As businesses throughout the country face hiring challenges, Northern Kentucky companies should take advantage of all resources available to them. Through the Bluegrass State Skills Corporation, the state of Kentucky offers financial assistance to train...
FEAM AERO arrives in NKY with brand new hangar, creating 250 jobs

Aircraft line maintenance provider FEAM AERO celebrated its brand new three-bay hangar at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport Tuesday afternoon. This new $40.2 million hangar is creating nearly 250 full-time positions, including at least 124 Kentucky-resident jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear announced at the unveiling. Jobs created at the new hangar will...
