Columbia, MO

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee vs. Georgia Odds and Preview: No. 1 Vols Face UGA as Underdogs

The stakes heading into Saturday's Tennessee-Georgia game were already pretty high before the College Football Playoff committee released its first rankings Tuesday night, but now that Tennessee has been named the No. 1 team in the nation, the stakes are even higher. And most online sportsbooks have the visiting Vols listed as 8-point underdogs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: 5 reasons Dawgs will end Vols' feel-good story

Last week, I did something unthinkable. Especially unthinkable considering I once roamed the University of Georgia campus, grilled burgers and drank (responsibly, of course) at tailgates on North Campus, and then screamed at the top of my lungs from the Bulldogs student section. My crime? I picked against Georgia. Yes,...
ATHENS, GA
rockytopinsider.com

How Former Initial No. 1s Have Fared in the College Football Playoffs

It's official. As of ESPN's College Football Playoff Ranking show on Tuesday night, Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers are officially set in the No. 1 spot in the first initial playoff rankings from the committee. It's been an incredible turnaround in Knoxville considering where Tennessee was during...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia

It'll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
ATHENS, GA
rockytopinsider.com

Georgia Preview, Vegas Disrespects Tennessee, Basketball Recap | RTI Press Pass

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back with another jam-packed episode leading you into Week 10 of the 2022 college football season. Press Pass hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are breaking down all of the recent activity with Tennessee Football including a preview for the upcoming No. 1 vs No. 2 game this weekend in Athens. On the way into that conversation, the guys also talk about Tennessee's recent betting history this year, and how it feels like Vegas continues to overlook the Volunteers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

How to watch No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia

Who's ready for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown between the hedges?. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs look like a team determined to win a second straight national title. While they were expected to be in the running to repeat this season, their next opponent has taken college football by storm while becoming a contender.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Hendon Hooker Betting Favorite To Win Heisman Trophy

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the new Heisman Trophy betting favorite following the Vols' beatdown of Kentucky, according to FanDuel. In what's narrowed into mostly a two-man race, Hooker passed Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud in betting odds following the weekend. The super senior quarterback has even odds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

Security Guard Joins The Tennessee Dance Team For A Dance

KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WBIR) — On top of a big win for the Vols against Kentucky, the Tennessee Dance Team was able to score a big win with the crowd at Neyland Stadium this Saturday by putting on a dynamic and memorable performance featuring an unlikely guest. The crowd lost...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Creepy Rocky Top remix comes to UT's Neyland Stadium

Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news. Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th class. 'Go for it' | The story behind UT's viral dancing 'security guard'. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN

