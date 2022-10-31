Read full article on original website
Hoopa Valley Tribe sues US over California water contracts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Hoopa Valley Tribe alleged in a lawsuit Monday that the federal government is violating its sovereignty and failing to collect money from California farms that rely on federally supplied water to pay for damages to tribal fisheries. The tribe, which has a reservation in...
GOP gains in deep-blue New York’s governor race rattle Democrats
Democrats are growing anxious that Republicans could upset 20 years of precedent in New York and see a GOP candidate elected to the governor’s mansion. While New York’s gubernatorial seat was presumed to be safe for Democrats in the deep-blue state, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) double-digit lead over Republican contender Lee Zeldin had fallen to single digits in recent weeks as the Republican hammers her over hot-button issues like crime and inflation. The development prompted Hochul to describe herself last week as the “underdog” in the race.
NY Inspector General issues report on Schoharie Limo Crash
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In her report, New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang accepted the findings of the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the 2018 limo crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie. She agreed that DOT and DMV failed to utilize all legal remedies to bring the...
Montana woman cited for shooting, skinning husky she thought was a wolf
(NEXSTAR) – A Montana woman has been cited for animal cruelty after authorities say she shot and killed a young husky, skinned it, and posted photos of herself with it online. In late September, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified about several husky and shepherd mix...
Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn’t create hostile workplace
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some...
Tenn. Gov. Lee looks past Democrat Martin in reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin has spent more than two years trying to get Gov. Bill Lee’s attention in Tennessee — first, as the critical care doctor urging more action against the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, as the Democratic nominee for governor trying to knock the Republican out of office.
Report: Fossil fuel industry fighting climate action
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Climate activists have criticized state officials for falling short of the ambitious goals of the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act since it became law. According to a new report, fossil fuel companies have been working hard to keep it that way. The report,...
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from upstate New York
NEW YORK (PIX11) — This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be coming from upstate New York, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. A Norway Spruce from Queensbury, a town located more than 200 miles north of Manhattan, will be cut on Nov. 10. The tree is set to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 12.
Rangers make two rescues in one afternoon
ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, two hikers sustained leg injuries on two different mountains. Both were rescued by the same pair of New York State Forest Rangers – with some help from a police aviation unit moving between the mountains. Forest Rangers Lewis and Praczkajlo responded...
