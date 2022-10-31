ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Hoopa Valley Tribe sues US over California water contracts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Hoopa Valley Tribe alleged in a lawsuit Monday that the federal government is violating its sovereignty and failing to collect money from California farms that rely on federally supplied water to pay for damages to tribal fisheries. The tribe, which has a reservation in...
GOP gains in deep-blue New York’s governor race rattle Democrats

Democrats are growing anxious that Republicans could upset 20 years of precedent in New York and see a GOP candidate elected to the governor’s mansion. While New York’s gubernatorial seat was presumed to be safe for Democrats in the deep-blue state, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) double-digit lead over Republican contender Lee Zeldin had fallen to single digits in recent weeks as the Republican hammers her over hot-button issues like crime and inflation. The development prompted Hochul to describe herself last week as the “underdog” in the race.
NY Inspector General issues report on Schoharie Limo Crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In her report, New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang accepted the findings of the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the 2018 limo crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie. She agreed that DOT and DMV failed to utilize all legal remedies to bring the...
Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn’t create hostile workplace

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some...
Tenn. Gov. Lee looks past Democrat Martin in reelection bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin has spent more than two years trying to get Gov. Bill Lee’s attention in Tennessee — first, as the critical care doctor urging more action against the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, as the Democratic nominee for governor trying to knock the Republican out of office.
Report: Fossil fuel industry fighting climate action

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Climate activists have criticized state officials for falling short of the ambitious goals of the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act since it became law. According to a new report, fossil fuel companies have been working hard to keep it that way. The report,...
Rangers make two rescues in one afternoon

ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, two hikers sustained leg injuries on two different mountains. Both were rescued by the same pair of New York State Forest Rangers – with some help from a police aviation unit moving between the mountains. Forest Rangers Lewis and Praczkajlo responded...
