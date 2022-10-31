Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
County dedicates new building for DPW and sheriff’s office
CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. dedicated a new 40,000-square-foot Essex County public works and sheriff’s office building on Grove Avenue in Cedar Grove. The building will be used to house vehicles, store equipment and supplies, and provide workspace for the DPW Traffic Division and sign shop.
Former deputy clerk files suit against Montclair Township, Stafford
A former longtime Montclair municipal employee has filed a gender and age discrimination lawsuit against Township Manager Timothy Stafford, becoming the second woman in two weeks to accuse Stafford in court of creating a “hostile work environment” for her and other female staff. Juliet Lee, a former deputy...
essexnewsdaily.com
LaPurta family wins best group costume at Oct. 22 Strut Your Mutt
NEWARK, NJ — The LaPurta family, center, of Bloomfield, and their dog, Luyla, win first place in the group costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Branch Brook Dog Park in Newark on Saturday, Oct. 22. They were dressed as Pokemon characters. With them are, from left, Senate Majority Leader and Deputy Chief of Staff M. Teresa Ruiz, Newark North Ward Councilman and Essex County citizen services Director Anibal Ramos, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., and Newark Councilman Luis Quintana.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange man takes home a ‘most creative’ prize from Strut Your Mutt
CALDWELL, NJ — Fred Zorn, center, of West Orange, and his dog, Zander, win second place in the most creative costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Grover Cleveland Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. Zander was dressed in a knitted dragon costume. With them is Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville woman and dog duo win ‘most creative’ prize at Strut Your Mutt
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Jackie Apicella, center, of Belleville and her dog, Gidget, win first place in the most creative costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Brookdale Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. They were dressed as a robber and the stolen loot. With them are Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.
baristanet.com
Montclair Council Votes to Delay Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan Process
Montclair, NJ – Residents of Montclair have waited a long time for Lackawanna Plaza to be redeveloped — since 2015 when Pathmark closed. A resolution to begin the process was on the agenda at Montclair’s October 25th council meeting, but it never made it to the council due to everything else that went on that night. On Tuesday, the resolution came before the council again with a chance for public comment.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
N.J. superintendent was suspended in secret vote by school board, lawsuit alleges
Mount Olive Superintendent Robert Zywicki filed a lawsuit against the township’s board of education Friday alleging officials violated the state’s open public meeting law when they suspended him last month. Zywicki, who has headed the Morris County school district since 2018, was secretly suspended with pay on Oct....
essexnewsdaily.com
NJ launches improvement grant program for child care facilities
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Oct. 26, New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy announced that the New Jersey Economic Development Authority will begin accepting applications for grants from the $54.5 million New Jersey Child Care Facilities Improvement Program on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Phase 1 of the program will provide nearly $15 million in grants of up to $200,000 to licensed child care centers in New Jersey to cover the costs of facility improvements.
Too many marijuana shops! Jersey City, NJ looks to stem growth
The Jersey City City Council is on the path toward adopting a local law that would cap the number of marijuana dispensaries in the city at 55. The number 55 was derived from the number of applications for dispensaries that have been submitted. The number is not set in stone and open for additional discussion, Business Administrator John Metro said during the October meeting when the ordinance was introduced.
baristanet.com
Montclair Mayor’s ‘Local Scandals’ Make News Across The River
Montclair, NJ – Montclair and its mayor are making news across the river, but it’s not one of those articles about how great it is to live in Montclair. A former Montclair Local editor who now writes for Gothamist has penned “Montclair, NJ’s mayor is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?”
baristanet.com
Montclair, Town Manager Served With Another Complaint Citing Abuse, Gender and Age Discrimination
Montclair, NJ – Juliet Lee, the former Montclair Township deputy clerk, has filed a. complaint against the Township of Montclair and Town Manager Timothy Stafford, citing gender and age discrimination as well as a hostile work environment. Lee is represented by Roosevelt N. Nesmith, the same attorney for Padmaja Rao, Montclair’s Chief Financial Officer. The complaint mentions incidences where the town manager allegedly verbally abused Lee in front of employees from different township departments as well as the deputy town manager and township attorney.
N.J. firefighter dies in the line of duty, department says
A Bergen County firefighter has died in the line of duty, officials said. The Upper Saddle River Fire Department announced the death of Alex Moss in a Facebook post Sunday night. “It is with deep regret and great sadness the Upper Saddle River Fire Department announce the untimely passing and...
Award Winning Pizzaiolo Returns To NJ Roots With Opening Of Morristown Restaurant
An award-winning pizza chef is returning to his cheesy, saucy, crispy New Jersey roots with the opening of his new restaurant in Morristown. Coniglios is now open at 11 South St. in Morristown, taking over for Bareburger, which closed in March. Nino Coniglio, a Garden State native, moved to Brooklyn...
wrnjradio.com
2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot
NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
Jersey City bans parking on sections of Marvin Blvd. and Newark Ave.
Jersey City is banning parking on certain sections of Marin Boulevard and Newark Avenue to help protected bike lanes. Two new ordinances will ban parking on the west side of Marin Boulevard from 18th Street to the Hoboken border, as well as banning it on both sides of Newark Avenue from Chestnut Avenue to Brunswick Street, which is the section of the road that connects Journal Square to Downtown.
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Welcomes Two, New Police Officers, Transfers From Union City
Photo Credits: Jerry Lore, City of Hoboken The Hoboken Police Department has welcomed, two, new police officers. A swearing in ceremony was held on Monday for the officers. Sworn in were Matthew Bonanno and Remy Garcia-Marte. Both were previously employed as Class 2 officers in the Union City Police Department.
Meet the candidates running on the ‘Together We Can’ slate for the Bayonne school board
Under the slogan “Together We Can,” four candidates are seeking seats up for grabs on the Bayonne Board of Education. The slate consists of incumbent Trustee Hector Gonzalez, Mary Jane Desmond, William Young, and Miriam Bechay, at 1I, 2I, 3I, and 8I on the ballot, respectively. Three seats...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List
What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
Cyclist hospitalized in crash on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City
A cyclist riding the wrong way on a one-way street suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a crash with a car on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City. The cyclist, a 41-year-old man from Fayetteville, North Carolina, was treated by EMTs at the scene and taken to a local hospital after the noon crash that occurred at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Union Street. The crash report said the cyclist “was unable to state what happened due to head injuries.”
