Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott makes multi-million dollar donation to Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made another multi-million dollar investment into the Louisville community. In a press release, the Louisville Urban League announced Scott had gifted the nonprofit $5.7 million, one of the largest gifts in the affiliate's 102-year history. President and CEO, Sadiqa Reynolds, called...
Wave 3
Thousands purchase tickets for billion-dollar Powerball jackpot
Louisville Urban League receives $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation from Scott was announced on Monday morning as one of 25 donations to National Urban League affiliates across the country. Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. Updated: 5...
WLKY.com
Mayor announces Louisville's 'Week of Valor' events honoring US service members
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville is paying tribute to United States service members this week. Mayor Fischer's ninth annual Week of Valor starts today and runs through Nov. 12. There will be more than 20 educational, patriotic and community events, including the Veterans Day parade this Saturday,...
Wave 3
Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare will be revealing the results from more than 4,000 surveys from community members on its first new hospital in West Louisville. The surveys were collected from May 19 to Sept. 1, and the results from those surveys will be released on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.
WLKY.com
JCPS Academies of Louisville program preparing kids for life beyond college
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A program in more than a dozen JCPS schools is being credited for helping students transition from the classroom to the workforce. It's called the JCPS Academies of Louisville. The way it works, 14 high schools in the district have what are called 'pathways.' Those pathways consist of different trades and skills that students learn about for three years (sophomore, junior and senior years), while also taking the traditional English, Math, Science and Social Studies courses.
wdrb.com
Proposed ordinance encouraging work with second chance Louisville businesses to be heard Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman has a plan to give more opportunities to people who've committed crimes. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey says the second chance ordinance is designed to support businesses that hire people who are convicted of a crime. Under the ordinance, the city would make a...
WLKY.com
Racial justice group in Louisville wants to end cash bail in the Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A racial justice group in Louisville wants to end cash bail and is backing judicial candidates they believe can help. Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice or L-SURJ were joined at the hall of justice today by state Rep. Attica Scott and Shameka Parish-Wright. They say...
Wave 3
FULL INTERVIEW: Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg asked about city homicides
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Louisville Urban League welcomes new president. Updated: 5 hours ago. Louisville Urban...
wdrb.com
JCPS celebrates success of trade school program, record graduation rates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools' Academies of Louisville program celebrated success Tuesday after record graduation rates and the hiring of seven Pleasure Ridge Park High School graduates into welding jobs. The Academies of Louisville program at JCPS began five years ago with the intention of preparing high...
wdrb.com
Louisville company holding multi-day job fairs to fill hundreds of seasonal positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major Louisville employer is holding a series of job fairs in hopes of filling hundreds of positions ahead of Christmas. Radial Inc. is looking to hire 3,000 workers nationwide, and 700 entry-level fulfillment workers in the Louisville and Shepherdsville area. Workers will help source customer orders and send them to their final destinations.
WLKY.com
Community-led project aims to give Russell brownfield property new life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brownfield property in the Russell neighborhood could soon see new life as a mixed-use development that will also help build generational wealth within the Black community. The five-acre lot sits on the corner of Madison and 30th Street across from the Norton Healthcare Sports and...
WLKY.com
In Their Own Words: Dan Seum, Jr., candidate for Metro Council Dist. 13
Leading up to election day, WLKY is allowing candidates to tell us what they stand for in their own words. Dan Seum, Jr., candidate for Metro Council Dist. 13. (Dan answered this question, but a technical errors cut it off) What are the most important issues facing the City of...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare opens new autism center in Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare officially opened a new Autism Center in Hikes Point on Monday. The 45,000 square-foot facility features state-of-the-art equipment, along with an activity gym, simulation studio apartment, feeding room, treatment rooms and group therapy spaces. Norton Children's also introduced its newest facility dog, Echo. The...
Louisville businessman and investor purchases Butchertown's Hadley Pottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shelves, once full, are sparse and the final orders for a Louisville landmark are being wrapped. Hadley Pottery came to fruition in Butchertown in the 1940’s thanks to the distinctive blue and white artwork of founder Mary Alice Hadley. She was looking to create...
Wave 3
Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
WLKY.com
TARC reaches tentative verbal agreement with union workers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC and the Amalgamated Transit Union met for more than 12 hours Wednesday, with a tentative verbal agreement coming from it. TARC officials said the two parties had a fruitful negotiation and that tentative agreements were met on multiple contract sections. The one thing that remains...
wdrb.com
Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
Louisville activists release list of judicial candidates who support cash bail reform
Activists say holding people in jail while they await trial can cost them their jobs, housing and families.
wdrb.com
Belle of Louisville to hold 'First Mate's Market' on Nov. 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is transforming from a riverboat to a mall. The First Mate's Market, a free event, is planned for Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's designed to bring together local businesses at a Louisville icon and National Historic Landmark. The...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city equity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections. The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Monday’s...
Comments / 0