Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Thousands purchase tickets for billion-dollar Powerball jackpot

Louisville Urban League receives $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation from Scott was announced on Monday morning as one of 25 donations to National Urban League affiliates across the country. Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. Updated: 5...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS Academies of Louisville program preparing kids for life beyond college

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A program in more than a dozen JCPS schools is being credited for helping students transition from the classroom to the workforce. It's called the JCPS Academies of Louisville. The way it works, 14 high schools in the district have what are called 'pathways.' Those pathways consist of different trades and skills that students learn about for three years (sophomore, junior and senior years), while also taking the traditional English, Math, Science and Social Studies courses.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

FULL INTERVIEW: Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg asked about city homicides

Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Louisville Urban League welcomes new president. Updated: 5 hours ago. Louisville Urban...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS celebrates success of trade school program, record graduation rates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools' Academies of Louisville program celebrated success Tuesday after record graduation rates and the hiring of seven Pleasure Ridge Park High School graduates into welding jobs. The Academies of Louisville program at JCPS began five years ago with the intention of preparing high...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville company holding multi-day job fairs to fill hundreds of seasonal positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major Louisville employer is holding a series of job fairs in hopes of filling hundreds of positions ahead of Christmas. Radial Inc. is looking to hire 3,000 workers nationwide, and 700 entry-level fulfillment workers in the Louisville and Shepherdsville area. Workers will help source customer orders and send them to their final destinations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Community-led project aims to give Russell brownfield property new life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brownfield property in the Russell neighborhood could soon see new life as a mixed-use development that will also help build generational wealth within the Black community. The five-acre lot sits on the corner of Madison and 30th Street across from the Norton Healthcare Sports and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Norton Healthcare opens new autism center in Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare officially opened a new Autism Center in Hikes Point on Monday. The 45,000 square-foot facility features state-of-the-art equipment, along with an activity gym, simulation studio apartment, feeding room, treatment rooms and group therapy spaces. Norton Children's also introduced its newest facility dog, Echo. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

TARC reaches tentative verbal agreement with union workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC and the Amalgamated Transit Union met for more than 12 hours Wednesday, with a tentative verbal agreement coming from it. TARC officials said the two parties had a fruitful negotiation and that tentative agreements were met on multiple contract sections. The one thing that remains...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Belle of Louisville to hold 'First Mate's Market' on Nov. 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is transforming from a riverboat to a mall. The First Mate's Market, a free event, is planned for Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's designed to bring together local businesses at a Louisville icon and National Historic Landmark. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city equity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections. The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Monday’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY

