Morgan Wallen Officially Sending “Thought You Should Know” To Country Radio As Next Single

By Casey Young
 2 days ago
I love this song.

And I think it’s highly likely that it’s Morgan Wallen’s next big hit, because he’s officially sending “Thought You Should Know” to country radio as his next single.

“You Proof” has spent four consecutive weeks at #1 on country radio, and now, it’s time to see how this new single does.

It’s one of my favorite songs he’s ever released, and it’s actually a tribute to his mom, Lesli, which he dropped on Mother’s Day earlier this year.

It features a pretty simple production and some fantastic lyrics in the form of a letter or message to his mom, after Morgan realizes how long it’s been since he’s been home.

He admits that he’s been making some bad decisions and chasing things he shouldn’t, and wants to reassure her that “all those prayers… finally made their way through”:

“I thought you should know

That all those prayers you thought you wasted on me

Must’ve finally made their way on through

I thought you should know

I got me a new girl down in Jefferson City, and

She lets me fish whenever I want to

Yeah, I’m still proud of where I came from

Still your only damn son

Can you believe I’m on the radio?

Just thought you should know”

A co-write with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon, I’d venture to say it’s also the most country song he’s ever sent to radio, too.

From a production standpoint, it couldn’t be more opposite than “You Proof,” and is the first song not centered on a breakup he’s picked as a single in a long time, but I don’t think that will slow it down one bit once it officially impacts airwaves across the country.

Actually, I think the freshness will only help the success of this song.

It’s also the second single in a row that wasn’t included on his 2021 record-shattering Dangerous double album, which produced #1’s like his multi-week hit “Wasted On You,” “7 Summers,” and “More Than My Hometown,” and “Sand in My Boots.”

With this song now headed to radio, and Morgan teasing new music on Instagram, I’d say the Dangerous era is coming to a close as we approach 2023 with more new music likely on the horizon for next year.

Here’s the new one he previewed called “Me + All Your Reasons”:

“Thought You Should Know”

