Eagles WR A.J. Brown says he was drug tested after career day: 'This is not random'
Eagles WR A.J. Brown said he was drug tested the morning after he set career highs in receiving yards (156) and touchdowns (three).
‘The Browns just own Joe Burrow’: What they said on social media after the Browns beat the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns needed a win to keep any hopes of a late-season playoff push alive and got it with a 32-13 rout of the Bengals on Monday night. The defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow five times and held him to 25 of 35 passing for 232 yards. He had two touchdown passes when the outcome was decided, and he threw an interception on the opening drive. They also forced a Burrow fumble.
Report: Mark Ingram Expected to Miss Several Weeks
The Saints lost Mark Ingram early on against the Raiders, and it sounds like he'll be out for several weeks due to injury.
49ers work out several WRs and DBs, release WR Willie Snead IV
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released wide receiver Willie Snead IV. The team will likely seek to re-sign him to the practice squad. On Saturday, San Francisco promoted Snead from the practice squad to the active roster. He was active on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, playing 21 snaps on offense and seven on special teams.
Douglas Has Big Decision If Wilson Is Not Ready For New York
New York Jets quarterback, Zach Wilson's performance Sunday against the New England Patriots was nothing new for Gang Green fans. They've seen Bill Belichick dismantle the green and white's dreams, one quarterback at a time. In fact, first-round draft pick quarterbacks are a Belichick specialty. He usually has them "seeing ghosts" or old Bill just has the Jets' QB's throw his Patriots the ball at very inopportune times.
Yardbarker
Tim Brown Believes ‘Something Ain’t Right’ After Blowout Loss To Saints
After an encouraging win over the Houston Texans last week, the Las Vegas Raiders looked like they might be turning the corner. But after an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints, a lot of questions are arising, and one Raiders legend, in particular, feels that something needs to happen.
Yardbarker
A.J. Brown Prays Jalen Hurts Will Have a Game to Remember in Houston
A.J. Brown returned to his hometown to play once and only once. He was a sophomore at the University of Mississippi and the Rebels went to Southern Mississippi in Starksville, where Brown grew up. He caught six passes for 167 yards and one TD in that game. “That was the...
NBC Sports
Who is the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL? Eagles, Jalen Hurts improve to 7-0 with win over Steelers
UPDATE: With a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated and improve to 7-0. For full coverage and game analysis, visit ProFootballTalk. To the surprise of many, there is only one remaining undefeated team in the 2022 NFL season with Week 9 underway – after...
FOX43.com
Philadelphia Eagles SO lucky they have A.J. Brown over Calvin Ridley, Allen Robinson, and others! | Locked On Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman stayed quiet on trade deadline day. Was he right not to make a trade for a running back or another depth piece?
Fully updated 2023 NFL Draft order after 2022 NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline shifted the landscape around for the NFL Draft with picks being moved around. Here’s an updated look. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. With most trades involving some sort of draft capital swapping hands, the draft order looks dramatically different for 2023.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Vikings might be a playoff threat, Jets have to walk Zach Wilson tightrope, and Amari Cooper's Carlton moment
Welcome back to the Four Verts column! Amari Cooper became the hero of the week, his old team looks like a legitimate contender and the Jets are sitting on a potentially explosive quarterback situation. How good are the Minnesota Vikings?. The Vikings find themselves, again, in a weird spot. They're...
NBC Sports
Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 8 scores
Entering Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Detroit Lions continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves. The Lions (1-6) entered this season with some momentum and were expected to make strides from last year's 3-13 season. They lost three of their first four games -- to potential contenders -- by less than four points. Since then, the wheels have kind of fallen off as they were routed by the Patriots and Cowboys before a close loss to the Dolphins. Jared Goff will look to get the team back on track this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
The Kansas City Star
Vote now: Coming off a bye, what is your confidence level in Chiefs making Super Bowl?
The trade deadline is past and the Chiefs are near the midpoint of their schedule. Are they in good position to make a Super Bowl run?
