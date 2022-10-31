ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Reeves calls Mississippi special session for jobs project

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUaMA_0itEZxNk00

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is calling lawmakers into special session Wednesday to consider incentives for an economic development project that he said would create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000.

“Biggest economic development project in MS history coming to Golden Triangle,” the Republican governor wrote Monday on social media.

Reeves said in a news release that the company would make a $2.5 billion investment, but he did not name the company. He said the project includes “a flat-rolled aluminum production facility, biocarbon production facilities and certain other industrial facilities.”

The governor did not immediately say what kind of incentives he will ask the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve. The special session will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Golden Triangle is in the northeastern part of the state, near the Alabama border. It encompasses Columbus, Starkville and West Point.

Democratic Rep. Kabir Karriem of Columbus told The Associated Press that the project will be for Lowndes County.

This will be the first special session of the year for Mississippi legislators, who met in regular session from early January until early April.

“The Mississippi Legislature has helped us build a business climate that encourages economic growth,” Reeves wrote.

Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the U.S. According to the Census Bureau, the average per-capita income in the state was $25,444 from 2016 to 2020, compared to the U.S. average of $35,384.

The governor’s news release said that the jobs for this project will be more than double the existing average salary in Mississippi.

“One of my top priorities will always be to raise the per capita wages of Mississippians,” said Reeves, who is expected to seek a second term next year. “This historic economic development deal does exactly that and will have a remarkable impact on communities across Mississippi.”

Comments / 19

Dyan Barrett
3d ago

it says Mississippi is one of the poorest states do you know why cuz we got Republicans and running it Republicans are not looking out for the little guy or the medium guy all they want to worry about is what's in their pocket and the rich people I don't know why people from Mississippi my home can't get it through their heads that Republicans don't want to do nothing but take take

Reply
4
coolbreeze1981
3d ago

Tater Tot thinks this will help keep 🙄 him Governor but we are still not fooled.

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Associated Press

Kemp again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-December

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through Dec. 11, as its total cost in foregone state tax revenue nears an estimated $1 billion. Kemp on Friday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a sixth time. Kemp, a Republican, is seeking another term against Democrat Stacey Abrams in Tuesday’s election. According to motorist group AAA, Georgia currently has the lowest average price for a gallon of regular gas among the 50 states, at $3.13 on Friday. That’s down about 3 cents in a month. The national average is $3.79. In March, with broad bipartisan support, Kemp signed a law suspending the state’s gas tax through May 31. Since then, he has now signed six separate extensions. Under state law, Kemp can keep suspending taxes as long as state lawmakers ratify the action the next time they meet.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi governor seeks $240M in aid for economic project

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday that he will ask legislators to approve about $240 million in state incentives for an economic development project in the northern part of the state. The Republican governor declined to name the company, saying he had signed a nondisclosure agreement. “Once we get through the legislative process and once we get final agreements signed, we will announce that the deal is done,” he said during a news conference. Reeves said the company is large and “has a long history of success.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

13% in SC have already cast ballots with new early voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nearly 13% of registered voters in South Carolina have already cast ballots for the 2022 general election after the state opened up no excuse early voting to all for the first time. More than 438,000 votes were in as of the end of Thursday, which was the 10th day of early voting, according to statistics from the South Carolina Election Commission. Turnout has been steadily increasing about each day. More than 50,000 votes were cast Thursday, the most of any day so far. If turnout in 2022 is similar to turnout in the last midterm elections in 2018, that means about 25% of votes in South Carolina would be in before Election Day on Tuesday.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge says West Virginia governor's coal firm owes $1.5M

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge ruled this week that one of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s businesses owes more than $1.5 million to a Swiss company for undelivered coal. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon on Tuesday granted a request from VISA Commodities to enforce an April order from a London-based arbitrator that found Bluestone Coal Sales Corp. liable for $1.5 million plus arbitration costs and interest, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The problem started when Bluestone failed to supply 70,000 metric tons of coal under a November 2020 agreement, according to VISA Commodities’ court filings. In an April 2021 settlement, Bluestone agreed to pay VISA Commodities $1.5 million by July 30, 2021. But Bluestone failed to pay and also failed to participate in the subsequent arbitration, according to VISA Commodities’ filing with the Virginia Western District court. Neither the Governor’s Office nor an attorney for Justice’s coal companies responded to the newspaper’s requests for comment.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Ralston to step down as Georgia House speaker at end of year

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is stepping down as speaker at the end of the this year, he announced Friday, citing health concerns. The Republican has been speaker since 2010. He was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2002. A lawyer from Blue Ridge in the north Georgia mountains, Ralston said he hopes to continue as a member of the House if his health concerns can be resolved. Ralston is unopposed for reelection. Ralston’s decision not to run for another term as speaker could set up a struggle for leadership in the lower chamber. Republicans currently hold a 103-76 majority in Georgia’s House, with one seat vacant after an Augusta Democrat died.
GEORGIA STATE
mageenews.com

Sample of Ballot for November 8th Election

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over 200 people have voted absentee. Make sure to exercise your right to vote...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS
wpsdlocal6.com

Drought reveals casino riverboat that sank in the Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Biden pitchman Landrieu hawks infrastructure and hope

ELM CITY, N.C. (AP) — The man entrusted with promoting President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan barreled into this North Carolina town of 1,200 with the same rumbling intensity as the passing freight trains that shake anyone sitting in a chair. It should be an easy sell. But Mitch Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor and the administration’s infrastructure coordinator, knows the diplomacy it requires. On a visit to Elm City last week, he toured the town’s quaint library decked out for Halloween. At an antique store with long johns hanging from the rafters, he tried to buy old license plates to commemorate the day, only to be told that someone else had spoken for them. It was at the restored train depot that he got down to the business of the day, fielding a question about how a small-town government without a staff could possibly get its sliver of the infrastructure pie.
ELM CITY, NC
The Associated Press

Midterm voters to take on Colorado’s soaring housing costs

DENVER (AP) — Bloated housing prices in the past few years have crept into every corner of Colorado. In Rocky Mountain resort towns, wealthy newcomers gobble up the dwindling housing supply. In Denver, tenants owe an estimated $32 million in back rent. And in mobile home parks, the state’s last bastions of affordability, out-of-state investors are buying the land and hiking up lease prices.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Judge extends hold on NY's gun ban in houses of worship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge extended an order blocking a part of New York’s new gun law that makes it a crime for people to carry firearms in places of worship. U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. sided with two Buffalo-area clerics and gun rights organizations who had sued and sought a hold on enforcement of the law until the judge decides the case on it merits. The preliminary injunction issued late Thursday extends a temporary hold Sinatra ordered last month. “(T)he nation’s history does not countenance such an incursion into the right to keep and bear arms across all places of worship across the state,” Sinatra wrote.
NEW YORK STATE
WAPT

At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak

MOBILE, Ala. — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said. “A judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal,” Dolan said in an email to the news media. Diener’s recusal came on the same day he approved a request from Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby to transfer Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 killings, to the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons.
DELPHI, IN
WJTV 12

Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

EPA to test air, water in south Puerto Rico towns in a first

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that it will for the first time test air and groundwater in Puerto Rico’s southern region, where community leaders have long complained about pollution stemming from companies, including a coal-burning power plant. The announcement comes...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy