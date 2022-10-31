ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

WJLA

SEE IT: First look inside new Metro Silver Line stations

WASHINGTON (7News) — Both Metro and the airports authority gave 7News a tour Wednesday along a new section of the Silver Line that will open Nov. 15 and go between Ashburn and Reston, with a major stop at Dulles Airport. Besides giving 7 News our first look inside the...
ASHBURN, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners

The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
loudounnow.com

Brambleton Residents Sound Alarm on Airport Noise Map Changes

Next week, on Nov. 9, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a new map of jet noise around Dulles Airport that has homeowners worried about dropping home values and growing noise. The proposed new Airport Impact Overlay District is based on a 2019 study...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Tysons black bear has also been seen in Vienna, Reston, police confirm

The black bear spotted wandering past the Adaire Apartments in Tysons on Sunday (Oct. 30) is the same one seen in Vienna, Reston and other parts of Fairfax County earlier this fall, police say. The animal has been active in the county for about two months now, traveling in the...
RESTON, VA
WBOC

Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities

PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed

Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
BOWIE, MD

