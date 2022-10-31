Read full article on original website
WJLA
SEE IT: First look inside new Metro Silver Line stations
WASHINGTON (7News) — Both Metro and the airports authority gave 7News a tour Wednesday along a new section of the Silver Line that will open Nov. 15 and go between Ashburn and Reston, with a major stop at Dulles Airport. Besides giving 7 News our first look inside the...
Metro Explores Silver Line “Express” Train That Saves 6 Minutes
When Metro and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority built the 20-mile Silver Line extension from East Falls Church to Ashburn, they didn’t build a third or fourth track for true express train service mainly because of cost and space restrictions. In New York and other places, a third track...
WJLA
'Cut Highway Speeding & Noise': Montgomery Co neighbors along ICC demand action from Hogan
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — As the roar of speeding motorcycles and cars pierces their eardrums on a daily basis, neighbors who live along MD-200 ICC in Montgomery County are hoping their sign along the busy and dangerous highway demanding action catches Md. Gov. Larry Hogan's eye. The massive 20-by-15-foot...
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
WJLA
Metro's Silver Line extension to Dulles Airport to open November 15, WMATA says
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro's Silver Line extension will finally open on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The extension is 11.5 miles and runs from Reston, Va. to Dulles Airport and beyond, into Loudoun County. The opening comes four years later than planned...
WJLA
New guaranteed income program opens in Alexandria; 170 residents to get $12k over 2 years
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was passed to allow the nation to cope with a bleak health and economic crisis. 7News On Your Side looked into where the money is going. Nearly $60 million going to the City of Alexandria. To see how this municipality is spending this money click here.
WJLA
LIST | Your Voice, Your Vote: 7News is covering local elections across DC, Md. and Va.
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Statewide and congressional races are getting most of the attention in the upcoming November elections, but 7News is following dozens of other races that matter to local communities across DC, Maryland and Virginia. These other races will determine local tax rates, the direction of public...
Inside Nova
Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners
The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
WJLA
Bowser breaks ground on NW DC affordable housing, arts center expansion
WASHINGTON (7News) — District leaders and other community members broke ground Wednesday on an affordable housing project that will also expand a youth arts center in northwest D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Jubilee Housing, and the Sitar Arts Center celebrated the beginning of EucKal, a project in Ward 1 that...
loudounnow.com
Brambleton Residents Sound Alarm on Airport Noise Map Changes
Next week, on Nov. 9, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a new map of jet noise around Dulles Airport that has homeowners worried about dropping home values and growing noise. The proposed new Airport Impact Overlay District is based on a 2019 study...
tysonsreporter.com
Tysons black bear has also been seen in Vienna, Reston, police confirm
The black bear spotted wandering past the Adaire Apartments in Tysons on Sunday (Oct. 30) is the same one seen in Vienna, Reston and other parts of Fairfax County earlier this fall, police say. The animal has been active in the county for about two months now, traveling in the...
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
Prince William Co. residents line up to opine on data center proposal
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — More than 250 people signed up to speak in front of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors in person during a public hearing that started Tuesday night, but is expected to continue well into Wednesday morning. Even more signed up to speak virtually. The public hearing is for […]
WTOP
Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed
Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
WJLA
Montgomery College to open new Education Center in East Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery College announced Wednesday the opening of a new Education Center to serve as an anchor institution in East Montgomery County. The new center will offer credit and non-credit courses and will include classrooms, training labs, and student advising space. Scheduled to open in...
WJLA
'Working overtime': local impacts of Va. Dept. of Elections' registration computing error
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — 7News learned more Tuesday about the local impacts of what the Virginia Department of Elections describes as a "computing error involving the statewide voter registration system." On Monday, we told you about how technical issues at the state level have Fairfax County elections officials working...
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council recommends up to 7% increase in WSSC water rates for upcoming year
This story was updated at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 1, 2022, to include comments from County Council Member Tom Hucker. The County Council agreed Tuesday on recommending that the region’s water utility be allowed to raise its rates by up to 7% for fiscal year 2024 — which would increase the average homeowner’s quarterly bill by roughly $18 per quarter.
