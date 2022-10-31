ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Win $20K, $10K

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLy11_0itEZN2w00
Krauszer’s Food Store Photo Credit: Jon Craig

There were three third-tier prizewinning tickets sold in New Jersey for the Friday, Oct. 28, Mega Millions drawing, according to state Lottery officials.

The players matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize.

One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Camden County ($20,000): 7-Eleven #10937, 1811 Chapel Ave., Cherry Hill;
  • Bergen County ($10,000: Krauszer’s Food Store, 383 Market St., Saddle Brook; and,
  • Passaic County ($10,000): George’s Market, 766 Hamburg Tpke., Pompton Lakes.

The winning numbers for the Friday, October 28, drawing were: 04, 18, 31, 53, and 69. The Gold Mega Ball was 07, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Lucky Pennsylvania Player Wins Over $836K In Lottery

A winning lottery ticket was sold in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to lottery officials. The ticket was a $20 Fast Play game called Jackpot Party. The progressive top prize-winning ticket was worth $836,765, less withholding. It sold the Exxon located at 1700 Ferguson Road, Allison Park, which...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC New York

Four $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold in NJ. See Where, as Jackpot Soars to $1 Billion

Sorry for suggesting you buy across the river. It won't happen again. No one hit the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but four tickets sold in New Jersey are worth big money, lottery officials said. The third prize-winning tickets, each worth $50,000, had four matching numbers and the Powerball. We'd...
Daily Voice

Two NJ Powerball Players Win $150K, Nine Win $50K

Eleven New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Oct. 31, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Two of those tickets were purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prizes to $150,000.The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $1.2 billion for…
Rock 104.1

$100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased in Barnegat, New Jersey

A lottery player who purchased a ticket at the Acme on West Bay Avenue in Barnegat is holding a ticket that's worth $100,000!. The winning ticket was purchased for the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Sunday, October 30. The winning ticket had all five numbers drawn in the game, missing only the Xtra number. The winning numbers were 03, 13, 31, 36 and 43 and the XTRA number was: 02.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNER: Powerball Ticket Worth $150K Sold In Lehigh Valley

Who's the lucky winner? A Powerball lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in the Lehigh Valley.A winning ticket for the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing was sold at Jerry’s Deli on West Union Boulevard in Bethlehem, which earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.The ticket …
BETHLEHEM, CT
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
DC News Now

$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot has Maryland residents excited

BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion dollar lottery draw has people in Prince George’s County considering buying a ticket after a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Bowie. It’s the second-largest Powerball Jackpot in 30 years. Seven people across the country matched the first five numbers […]
BOWIE, MD
Daily Voice

Lucky PA Resident Wins $150,000 Playing Powerball

One lucky Pennsylvania resident won big over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The winner, a Columbia County resident who has not yet been identified, matched four out of the five white balls selected in the Saturday, Oct. 29 Powerball drawing to win $150,000 (before taxes), Pennsylvania officials announced.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
396K+
Followers
58K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy