Some students, staff cleared in Amador High chat thread investigation
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — An Amador County school district's investigation into a chat thread alleged to be racist in tone continues, but district officials have managed to clear some students and staff from being involved. In a message sent out to parents and students of the Amador County Unified...
spectrumnews1.com
Flavored tobacco may become a thing of the past in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Millions of Californians each year look for ways to quit smoking, and in 2018, James Hall was one of those people. “When I saw my youngest daughter pick up a cigarette butt and put it up to her lips, that’s when I made the final call to quit cigarettes,” Hall said.
Only on 13: Halloween hatchet-attack victim speaks on recovery, forgiveness 1 year later
PLACERVILLE -- A woman who survived being attacked with a hatchet on Halloween night in 2021 is still recovering one year later, left blind in one eye. She tells CBS13 in an exclusive interview she has been able to find forgiveness for the two assailants who changed her life forever. Placerville's annual Halloween celebration that takes over downtown is a place for family fun, costumes, music and trick-or-treating. It ended in a nightmare for Kristine Hall last year.It was late at night, Hall was heading home after eating dinner downtown following the Halloween celebration. It was then that she was brutally...
Soaring inflation drives longer lines to Stockton food bank into the holidays
STOCKTON, Calif. — Once a month, Orlando Holmes of Stockton pulls up in his SUV to get basic food necessities with his trusty dog Titus by his side. Homeless for a year, he said it will last him for two weeks, and with food stamps, it helps him survive.
Neighbors near Chorley Park in Sacramento say "it's being held hostage" by homeless
SACRAMENTO — Residents in a south Sacramento neighborhood say they are fed up with the homeless population at a community park. They say the homeless are holding the park hostage and families are now afraid to go there.Tom Peterson, a coach for a youth soccer team, holds his practice at William Chorley Park twice a week."I'm constantly having to watch out extra. I feel like I shouldn't have to worry about it," Peterson said.He coaches a boys' soccer team between the ages of nine and ten years old. He says he hasn't had any major issues with the homeless population...
KCRA.com
Thousands celebrate Diwali in Rancho Cordova Saturday
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — In Rancho Cordova Saturday, thousands of people celebrated Diwali at BAPS Sacramento. Organizers estimated more than 3,500 people came by the temple to celebrate. “We're celebrating Diwali,” said Niraj Dhanani, who is a community outreach coordinator at BAPS Sacramento. “We celebrating here today with the...
Owl on the mend after Roseville animal control officer finds it tangled in barbed wire fence
ROSEVILLE – An animal control officer rescued an owl that got tangled in a barbed wire fence in Roseville. Roseville police say someone called to report seeing the owl injured along Phillip Road. The animal control officer who responded to the scene found that the animal was caught by its wing on a barbed wire fence. The officer was then able to free it, but also noticed that the bird's wing was hurt. Animal control then contacted the Atlantic Street Vet hospital to coordinate its care. It is now being rehabilitated at the vet hospital.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Timeline for rain in the Valley, Sierra snow this week
On Halloween day we’ll see increasing clouds in the Sacramento area, but rain and snow are expected to make their way over Northern California on Tuesday and Wednesday. For Monday, we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds with a high temperature of around 72 degrees. This content...
saccityexpress.com
Photo of the Day: 11/01/2022
Nick Shockey is a staff photographer for the Express. This is his first semester photographing for the Express. His work examines the nature of fast-paced life and those left behind and otherwise forgotten by society. When he’s not working or on assignment for the Express, you can find Nick wandering downtown Sacramento with his camera, capturing fleeting moments.
Mountain Democrat
Book of Mormon spreads the Good Word in Sacramento
The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.”. It’s “The Book of Mormon,”...
Sacramento firefighters rescue woman from house fire on Halloween night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just minutes before midnight on Halloween, Sacramento firefighters say they rescued a woman from a house fire at the 4000 Block of 43rd St. Captain Keith Wade said a heavy amount of fire was discovered in the home's front living room. Sacramento Fire Department officials say...
'Really looking forward to the rain' | Rain returns to region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After experiencing a record-breaking heatwave in September, and then a very dry October, the fall rain briefly made its return on Tuesday along with cooler weather across the region. It was a welcome sight for many residents in Elk Grove and South Sacramento. "I'm really looking...
rosevilletoday.com
Nevada City Victorian Christmas 2022
Iconic Christmas destination in Northern California. Nevada City, Calif.- Victorian Christmas, the old-fashioned celebration held each year in this colorful California Gold Rush town, evokes holiday memories of a bygone era. During the event, Nevada City’s landmark historic district is closed to motorized traffic and transformed back in time. Christmas...
Purple light in Sacramento sky surprises many on Halloween night
SACRAMENTO — An unusual sight in the Sacramento sky had lots of people perplexed — and some even praying for answers. "Audrey, you say a prayer and then Johnny," Natomas resident Eva Hill said to her grandchildren Monday night. Grandma Hill lives in Natomas and got the video on her cell phone of little Johnny, 8, and Audrey, 5, praying about this mysterious purple light."Hey, God. Please help me. Please help us with this light. We don't know what it is," Audrey said in the video"God, thanks for today. Please help give us a sign and please help let us know what...
Almost half a ton of medications turned in at Sacramento Drug Take Back event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police had its most successful Drug Take Back event in five years the last weekend of October, collecting 825 pounds of medications, according to the department. In a tweet, police shared information about the event, part of a nationwide campaign organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration to collect unneeded medications […]
Citrus Heights community comes together to save Halloween spirit
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Citrus Heights family spent 19 hours putting up a massive Halloween display only to have it ruined by vandals, but the community rallied together to help repair the decorations just in time for the holiday. Nick Edens says he and his family decorate their...
KCRA.com
Flu season more aggressive now compared to the last decade
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The number of positive flu tests so far this season, according to the CDC, is the highest it's been in 13 years. After two flu seasons spent in various stages of lockdown and restrictions due to the pandemic, doctors worry the 2022 flu season will be aggressive.
Cal Expo announces 2023 California State Fair and Food Festival dates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Concerts, food, carnival rides and all the entertainment you look forward to at the California State Fair will be returning for another year in Sacramento. Today, Cal Expo announced the dates of the 2023 California State Fair and Food Festival. The fair will start July 14...
Over 250 pounds of cannabis seized in Fairfield pot bust
Police have recovered 216 marijuana plants and over 250 pounds of processed marijuana from an illegal grow site at a residence in Fairfield, according to a statement from Fairfield Police Department.
Mountain Democrat
MORE beauty along Placerville Drive
Mural, garden plaza unveiled at Motherlode Rehabilitation Enterprises. Magic happens when great minds collaborate and it was a magical moment when the community mural was unveiled at Mother Lode Rehabilitation Enterprises on Placerville Drive in Placerville. The Oct. 25 event was the culmination of hours of work from idea, to...
