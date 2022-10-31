HS soccer: Here’s the complete schedule for S.I.’s CHSAA, PSAL teams over the next week

Read full article on original website
Related
HS football: Another 22 gridders bask in the limelight following Week 9 “Top Performances”
Or should we say, continue to be all right. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
F-M girls soccer secures fourth straight sectional title
CHITTENANGO – Not so long ago, the talk surrounding Fayetteville-Manlius girls soccer was how it could do well in the regular season but never quite reach a championship level in the post-season. Now, though, the Hornets find themselves having spent half a decade without dropping a game in the...
Section III girls and boys soccer regional playoff schedule
Ten teams from Section III will take part in the New York State Public High School Athletic Associations girls and boys soccer playoffs. Sub-regional games are set for Wednesday and regional games on Saturday. Here is the schedule for Section III teams. >> State girls soccer brackets.
Skaneateles boys soccer claims another sectional title
PHOENIX – Sure, the names on the roster change. The style of play might change. Even the coaching staff changes. But winning big games and taking home championships has turned […]
HS Sports Notebook: Tottenville swimmer wins gold; PSAL soccer playoffs are underway
Tottenville swimmer Haley Robinson won the gold medal in the 50m freestyle and also claimed silver in the 100 butterfly at the PSAL A championships. According to coach Steve Doyle, Robinson set a new city record in the 50 freestyle and qualified for states in both events. Pelagia Chazov, Alexis...
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Mechanicville shuts out Salmon River 3-0 in subregional matchup
TROY, NY — Shut outs have been pretty common for the Mechanicville boys soccer team. That didn’t change in Wednesday’s subregional matchup at La Salle. “This defense is unbelievable,” said Mechanicville Head Coach Mike Ciulla. “These guys are all athletes back there and they press, they want the ball, and they don’t want to give anything up. The four of them back there, it’s unbelievable.”
HS football rankings (Week 9): Moore stays on top; one team moves back into Top 5
It’s crunch time in the high school football season on Staten Island as the CHSFL postseason starts this weekend, followed by the PSAL playoffs on Nov. 18. The teams that hit their strides now will advance far in the playoffs and make noise in SILive.com/Advance’s Top 5 rankings. Those that don’t play well will be ousted in their respective league championships and could disappear for good in the Island rankings until next season.
Skaneateles wins 3rd-straight Section III Class B boys soccer championship (42 photos, video)
Phoenix, N.Y. --The Skaneateles boys soccer team won a third-straight sectional championship on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over Marcellus at Phoenix High School.
WIVB
Section VI girls soccer champs: Clarence, Will. East, Lew-Port, Fredonia, Frewsburg, Ellicottville
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence in Class AA, Williamsville East in Class A, Lewiston-Porter in Class B-1, Fredonia in Class B-2, Frewsburg in Class C, and Ellicottville in Class D won Section VI titles in girls soccer. The sectional champions advance to Far West Regionals this coming weekend at...
Youth sports roundup: Vann’s 3 TDs lead Angelina’ Kitchen Ducks to SIBFL Flyweight win
Damier Vann scored three touchdowns and Joey Raniero caught a TD from Stephen Largo as Angelina’s Kitchen Ducks defeated Radford Utility Gators, 28-12, in a Staten Island Boys Football League Flyweight division game. Liam Diagneau hauled in a score for the Gators, who also received a kick return TD...
Boys volleyball: 2022 Section 1 tournament scoreboard and results
This will be the home for playoff results for Section 1 Division I and II matches for the boys volleyball tournament, from quarterfinals to the championship finale. Results and game times will be posted once available. 2022 Section 1 tournament. Division I. Tuesday, Nov. 1. No. 2 North Rockland 3,...
Liverpool girls volleyball sweeps Cicero-North Syrace again
CENTRAL NEW YORK = When the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse girls volleyball teams entered the Section III Class AA playoffs late last week, they did so under differing circumstances. The no. 3 seed Warriors were at home, taking on no. 6 seed Auburn, while the Northstars, as the no. 5...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0