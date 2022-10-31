Read full article on original website
Related
‘Love Is Blind’ Participant Appears to Fake Tears with Eye Drops
The internet is losing its collective mind over this Love Is Blind participant's sheer audacity. On season three of the hit Netflix reality show, wildlife photographer Andrew Y. Liu has made waves after an interview scene exposed him for faking his tears with eye drops. Liu was pursuing a relationship...
Rebel Wilson’s Relationship History: From Dating Jacob Busch To Getting Engaged To Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson is an Australian actress, comedian, and producer. She is most known for her role as Amy in the movie Pitch Perfect. She is currently engaged to Ramona Agruma. Rebel was previously linked to businessman Jacob Busch and others. On Nov. 4, 2022, news of Rebel and Ramona’s engagement...
Katy Perry Addresses Viral Eye ‘Glitch’ Video
Katy Perry is addressing the viral eye "glitch" video that has made its way to every corner of social media. Perry announced 14 more dates for her 2023 Las Vegas concert series, entitled Play, and she also commented on those concerns around her health. "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers...
Fargo Family’s Thrill Of A Lifetime -Watching SNL Taping Live
Imagine your favorite television show - up close ( extra close ) and in person. Like most people I know, I watched a lot of television in my early years and had my share of favorites that I would make sure I wouldn't miss an episode ( this was back before VHS took over and you could actually tape a show ) - for me, the programs that were the most fascinating to watch was filmed in front of a live audience - Saturday Night Live was one of them, Pretty amazing when I think of just how long this show has been around ( since 1975 ). I'm so jealous of this, just recently a Fargo family WON an SNL essay lottery contest and the prize was tickets to the recent October 29th taping of Saturday Night Live.
‘The Santa Clauses’ Trailer Brings Back Tim Allen’s Santa
So what does Tim Allen’s Santa Claus look like more than 15 years after we last saw him?. He looks like Santa Claus, guys. Santa always looks like Santa. Allen’s version of the beloved holiday icon is back in The Santa Clauses, a new legacyquel TV series that’s debuting next month on Disney+. Along with Allen, the new series also features Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz all back in the roles they played in the original Santa Clause movies. (Disney produced three of them between 1994 and 2006.) The key new member of the cast in this show is Kal Penn as a businessman who sets the plot into motion.
Drake and 21 Savage Collab Album Her Loss Delayed After Producer 40 Gets COVID During Mixing
Drake and 21 Savage's highly anticipated collab album, Her Loss, has been delayed. Tonight (Oct. 26), Drake announced via his Instagram Stories that his surprise joint album with 21 Savage has been delayed until next Fri., Nov. 4, instead of its initial date of this Fri., Oct. 28. Drake's longtime producer Noah "40" Shebib has coronavirus, which put a stop on the production.
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022
Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
Taylor Swift Fan Says She Found Strand of Pop Star’s Hair in Signed ‘Midnights’ CD
When one Swiftie, a.k.a. Taylor Swift fan, ordered a signed Midnights CD from the pop star's web store, she probably didn't expect to get more than just a signature with her album. In a viral TikTok, @shannonrivers_ claims her CD came with a strand of telltale blonde hair stuck inside...
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Kids Dress Up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for Halloween
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's children have outdone themselves for Halloween. KimYe's kids dressed up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for the spooky holiday. On Friday (Oct. 28), Kim Kardashian hopped on her Instagram account and posted a gallery of photos featuring her and Ye's children as some of music's influential superstars. The oldest child, North West, channeled the late R&B singer Aaliyah, who died in August of 2001. The 9-year-old donned the same ensemble Aaliyah wore in the 1996 Tommy Jeans campaign, right down to the baggy jeans, white socks and flip-flops.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Return in First ‘Holiday Special’ Trailer
Luckily, we got a little surprise in our stockings before Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special! Kevin Bacon? You shouldn’t have! If you aren't entirely sold on the idea, you should know that James Gunn called it the greatest thing he’s ever done. Plus, we might get to see Groot as a Christmas tree.
Yung Gravy Says He Took Martha Stewart on a Date: ‘A Step Ahead of Pete Davidson’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Yung Gravy is playing up the saucy speculation that he only dates older women. The “Betty (Get Money)” singer recently dropped in with PopCrush Nights hosts Donny Meacham and Lauryn Snapp to confirm the rumor that he likes to date "MILFs." In particular, he's got some serious love...
Cardi B Says She’s Looking Forward to Having a Third Child
Cardi B is almost ready to have child No. 3. On Sunday (Oct. 30), Cardi B shared a trio of photos of her son, Wave. In the pics, the child is wearing a bubble coat and skull cap. "My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish and have...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date
Don’t Worry Darling generated more headlines than just about any movie this year. Admittedly, those headlines were not always positive. Some were about rumored relationships between members of the cast and crew; others involved allegations of spitting at lavish movie premieres. When people are debating whether your stars spit on each other, that’s maybe not a great sign about a film’s buzz.
Abortion comments on Netflix 'Love is Blind' show anger parents of children with disabilities
A controversial comment about abortion on a popular Netflix dating show is leading to backlash from families who have children with disabilities, including Down syndrome.
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0