Imagine your favorite television show - up close ( extra close ) and in person. Like most people I know, I watched a lot of television in my early years and had my share of favorites that I would make sure I wouldn't miss an episode ( this was back before VHS took over and you could actually tape a show ) - for me, the programs that were the most fascinating to watch was filmed in front of a live audience - Saturday Night Live was one of them, Pretty amazing when I think of just how long this show has been around ( since 1975 ). I'm so jealous of this, just recently a Fargo family WON an SNL essay lottery contest and the prize was tickets to the recent October 29th taping of Saturday Night Live.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO