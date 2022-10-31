ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Love Is Blind’ Participant Appears to Fake Tears with Eye Drops

The internet is losing its collective mind over this Love Is Blind participant's sheer audacity. On season three of the hit Netflix reality show, wildlife photographer Andrew Y. Liu has made waves after an interview scene exposed him for faking his tears with eye drops. Liu was pursuing a relationship...
Katy Perry Addresses Viral Eye ‘Glitch’ Video

Katy Perry is addressing the viral eye "glitch" video that has made its way to every corner of social media. Perry announced 14 more dates for her 2023 Las Vegas concert series, entitled Play, and she also commented on those concerns around her health. "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fargo Family’s Thrill Of A Lifetime -Watching SNL Taping Live

Imagine your favorite television show - up close ( extra close ) and in person. Like most people I know, I watched a lot of television in my early years and had my share of favorites that I would make sure I wouldn't miss an episode ( this was back before VHS took over and you could actually tape a show ) - for me, the programs that were the most fascinating to watch was filmed in front of a live audience - Saturday Night Live was one of them, Pretty amazing when I think of just how long this show has been around ( since 1975 ). I'm so jealous of this, just recently a Fargo family WON an SNL essay lottery contest and the prize was tickets to the recent October 29th taping of Saturday Night Live.
FARGO, ND
‘The Santa Clauses’ Trailer Brings Back Tim Allen’s Santa

So what does Tim Allen’s Santa Claus look like more than 15 years after we last saw him?. He looks like Santa Claus, guys. Santa always looks like Santa. Allen’s version of the beloved holiday icon is back in The Santa Clauses, a new legacyquel TV series that’s debuting next month on Disney+. Along with Allen, the new series also features Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz all back in the roles they played in the original Santa Clause movies. (Disney produced three of them between 1994 and 2006.) The key new member of the cast in this show is Kal Penn as a businessman who sets the plot into motion.
Drake and 21 Savage Collab Album Her Loss Delayed After Producer 40 Gets COVID During Mixing

Drake and 21 Savage's highly anticipated collab album, Her Loss, has been delayed. Tonight (Oct. 26), Drake announced via his Instagram Stories that his surprise joint album with 21 Savage has been delayed until next Fri., Nov. 4, instead of its initial date of this Fri., Oct. 28. Drake's longtime producer Noah "40" Shebib has coronavirus, which put a stop on the production.
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022

Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Kids Dress Up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for Halloween

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's children have outdone themselves for Halloween. KimYe's kids dressed up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for the spooky holiday. On Friday (Oct. 28), Kim Kardashian hopped on her Instagram account and posted a gallery of photos featuring her and Ye's children as some of music's influential superstars. The oldest child, North West, channeled the late R&B singer Aaliyah, who died in August of 2001. The 9-year-old donned the same ensemble Aaliyah wore in the 1996 Tommy Jeans campaign, right down to the baggy jeans, white socks and flip-flops.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Return in First ‘Holiday Special’ Trailer

Luckily, we got a little surprise in our stockings before Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special! Kevin Bacon? You shouldn’t have! If you aren't entirely sold on the idea, you should know that James Gunn called it the greatest thing he’s ever done. Plus, we might get to see Groot as a Christmas tree.
Cardi B Says She’s Looking Forward to Having a Third Child

Cardi B is almost ready to have child No. 3. On Sunday (Oct. 30), Cardi B shared a trio of photos of her son, Wave. In the pics, the child is wearing a bubble coat and skull cap. "My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish and have...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date

Don’t Worry Darling generated more headlines than just about any movie this year. Admittedly, those headlines were not always positive. Some were about rumored relationships between members of the cast and crew; others involved allegations of spitting at lavish movie premieres. When people are debating whether your stars spit on each other, that’s maybe not a great sign about a film’s buzz.
Mandan, ND
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

