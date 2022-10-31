ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Shooting Victim Who Collapsed While Running For Safety Succumbs To Injuries

By Annie DeVoe
 2 days ago
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

Detectives are investigating a murder after a man was killed over the weekend in Baltimore, authorities say.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim was shot in the 500 block of Bentalou Street before he fled to the 2200 block of Wilkens Avenue where he collapsed around 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, according to Baltimore police.

Police arrived to the scene in the 2200 block of Wilkens Avenue to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

