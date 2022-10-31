ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

archpaper.com

Mayor Eric Adams announces $4 billion initiative to electrify New York City schools

A new plan put forth by New York City Mayor Eric Adams will promote healthy learning environments in New York City public schools. “Leading the Charge,” a $ 4 billion initiative announced by Mayor Adams last week addresses issues, such as poor air quality in historically disenfranchised communities, and will assemble a green workforce of skilled tradespeople to upgrade heating and lighting systems in schools across the city. As part of the plan the city will require all new public schools be solely powered by electricity and will retrofit 100 existing schools to electric heat pump systems by 2030.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC officially drops vaccine mandate for private-sector employees

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Tuesday, New York City will no longer require private-sector employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Mayor Eric Adams dropped the vaccine mandate in September, however, private companies have the option to keep it. Last week, the city Board of Health decided to drop the requirement, citing a high vaccination rate […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC sets up call center to ensure local abortion access

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials announced a new call center Tuesday for people seeking abortions in the five boroughs. Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan announced the first-of-its-kind Abortion Access Hub that will confidentially connect callers to licensed abortion care providers operating within the five boroughs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

National Equity Fund Provides $76 Million Loan to Refinance Affordable Housing Complex in Staten Island

National Equity Fund (NEF), a leading national nonprofit affordable housing finance company, has provided a $75,700,000 loan to refinance a 316-unit multifamily property in Staten Island, New York. The financing comes in partnership with Iris Holdings Group, a national affordable housing developer and operator spearheading the development. The Seaview Estates...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC charter schools: Application deadline for 2023, lottery information and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City charter school application is now open for more than 250 sites across the five boroughs for the 2023-2024 academic year. Charter schools are free public schools open to all New York City students, serving approximately 145,000 students from all backgrounds, including English language learners and students with special needs, according to the New York City Charter School Center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Delish

The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed

“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefordhamram.com

Casinos Create Chaos: Watch Out, New York

Casinos have been a topic of heavy debate in the past few months after Governor Kathy Hochul began plans to allow for three casinos to be built in New York, with one being proposed in Times Square and another in Hudson Yards. While casinos provide jobs, revenue and tourism for the city, they are only worth it if they have the potential to succeed long-term and are built with careful consideration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Eliot Spitzer plans high-end condo on Fifth Ave

Eliot Spitzer wants to build New York’s next ultra-luxury condo on the Upper East Side. The former governor’s development firm, Spitzer Enterprises, filed plans for a 26-unit condominium building at 985 Fifth Avenue, between East 79th and East 80th streets. The 19-story, SLCE-designed project will replace a 46-unit rental built by Spitzer’s late father, Bernard Spitzer, in 1969.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs

NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NY offers up to $900 to help pay energy bills

NEW YORK - New York's Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) program opened for applications starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and will continue until funding for the program runs out during the winter. The program helps low-income people pay the cost of heating their homes. HEAP may be able to help...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday

(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

COVID Rules in NYC Change: What to Know as Vaccine Mandate Ends

New York City's strictest-in-the-nation COVID vaccine mandate covering the private sector is officially over as of Tuesday, following last week's health board vote to drop the nearly year-old program amid ongoing pandemic progress. The decision to end the order implemented by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in the waning days...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
