Mayor Adams announces new plan to address NYC attorney shortage
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new initiative designed to help junior attorneys in the city.
archpaper.com
Mayor Eric Adams announces $4 billion initiative to electrify New York City schools
A new plan put forth by New York City Mayor Eric Adams will promote healthy learning environments in New York City public schools. “Leading the Charge,” a $ 4 billion initiative announced by Mayor Adams last week addresses issues, such as poor air quality in historically disenfranchised communities, and will assemble a green workforce of skilled tradespeople to upgrade heating and lighting systems in schools across the city. As part of the plan the city will require all new public schools be solely powered by electricity and will retrofit 100 existing schools to electric heat pump systems by 2030.
NYC officially drops vaccine mandate for private-sector employees
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Tuesday, New York City will no longer require private-sector employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Mayor Eric Adams dropped the vaccine mandate in September, however, private companies have the option to keep it. Last week, the city Board of Health decided to drop the requirement, citing a high vaccination rate […]
NYC sets up call center to ensure local abortion access
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials announced a new call center Tuesday for people seeking abortions in the five boroughs. Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan announced the first-of-its-kind Abortion Access Hub that will confidentially connect callers to licensed abortion care providers operating within the five boroughs.
New pay transparency law takes effect tomorrow in NYC
New York City has approved a rule forcing firms to provide wage information to potential job searchers in an effort to encourage salary transparency. To assist level the playing field for job searchers so they may better negotiate their salaries and benefits, the salary transparency law was passed.
Organizations, faith leaders gather to highlight importance of helping migrants on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A gathering on Wednesday highlighted the important work of supporting migrants coming to Staten Island as part of the legal asylum-seeking process, as people held signs that read: “Immigrants are New York!”. Since May, New York City has seen thousands of migrants flock to...
rew-online.com
National Equity Fund Provides $76 Million Loan to Refinance Affordable Housing Complex in Staten Island
National Equity Fund (NEF), a leading national nonprofit affordable housing finance company, has provided a $75,700,000 loan to refinance a 316-unit multifamily property in Staten Island, New York. The financing comes in partnership with Iris Holdings Group, a national affordable housing developer and operator spearheading the development. The Seaview Estates...
NYC charter schools: Application deadline for 2023, lottery information and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City charter school application is now open for more than 250 sites across the five boroughs for the 2023-2024 academic year. Charter schools are free public schools open to all New York City students, serving approximately 145,000 students from all backgrounds, including English language learners and students with special needs, according to the New York City Charter School Center.
Don’t do congestion pricing until the economy recovers from COVID, groups urge NYC
Hit the brakes on New York City’s controversial congestion pricing plan to charge a toll to travel south of 60th street in Manhattan until the region has recovered economically from the coronavirus pandemic, said a letter sent to a board that will decide the plan’s future. That step...
brickunderground.com
What Millennial renters want: Online rent payments, credit reporting, points, and Le Creuset cookware is nice too
Millennials are finding it much tougher to move from renter to homeowner than previous generations, especially in expensive New York City. But as the largest living generation in the U.S., their challenges are also driving change and having a transformative impact on how you rent. It makes sense that this...
There’s a new tool to measure health equity. These Staten Island communities are at high risk.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Heavy pollution from diesel trucks traversing Staten Island, a higher level of poverty and a greater prevalence of chronic diseases are among the factors combining to place a significant environmental burden on the residents of the borough’s North Shore. A new federal tool centered...
Delish
The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed
“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
thefordhamram.com
Casinos Create Chaos: Watch Out, New York
Casinos have been a topic of heavy debate in the past few months after Governor Kathy Hochul began plans to allow for three casinos to be built in New York, with one being proposed in Times Square and another in Hudson Yards. While casinos provide jobs, revenue and tourism for the city, they are only worth it if they have the potential to succeed long-term and are built with careful consideration.
therealdeal.com
Eliot Spitzer plans high-end condo on Fifth Ave
Eliot Spitzer wants to build New York’s next ultra-luxury condo on the Upper East Side. The former governor’s development firm, Spitzer Enterprises, filed plans for a 26-unit condominium building at 985 Fifth Avenue, between East 79th and East 80th streets. The 19-story, SLCE-designed project will replace a 46-unit rental built by Spitzer’s late father, Bernard Spitzer, in 1969.
City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs
NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
fox5ny.com
NY offers up to $900 to help pay energy bills
NEW YORK - New York's Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) program opened for applications starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and will continue until funding for the program runs out during the winter. The program helps low-income people pay the cost of heating their homes. HEAP may be able to help...
Here’s how one Staten Island woman became a health and wellness expert
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After a television production career, which included working for Sony TV, NBC and on the sets of the Montel Williams and Wendy Williams shows, Amanda Gargiulo, 41, found herself at a crossroads. Ater struggling with panic attacks and anxiety, she knew something had to change, and...
Washington Examiner
Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday
(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
Best public middle schools in New York, according to Niche. See how Staten Island ranked.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Niche, a platform that connects students with colleges and schools, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings — including rankings for elementary, middle and high schools. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni and parents — with...
NBC New York
COVID Rules in NYC Change: What to Know as Vaccine Mandate Ends
New York City's strictest-in-the-nation COVID vaccine mandate covering the private sector is officially over as of Tuesday, following last week's health board vote to drop the nearly year-old program amid ongoing pandemic progress. The decision to end the order implemented by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in the waning days...
