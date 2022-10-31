ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida, Georgia reject anti-Semitic statement flashed at football game

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The University of Florida and the University of Georgia issued joint statements condemning anti-Semitic statements that appeared at the stadium where their two football teams played on Saturday and at a nearby building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HxTq_0itEYM3a00
The universities of Florida and Georgia denounced anti-Semitic messages projected on TIAA Bank Field and a nearby building on Saturday. File Photo by Excel23/Wikimedia Commons

An electric sign at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, where the two nationally ranked football teams were playing, projected a message on a stadium wall referring to recent anti-Semitic comments made by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West .

"Kanye is right about the Jews," the message read.

West, who has formally changed his name to Ye, has been roiled in controversy for making anti-Semitic statements, prompting numerous companies to end their partnerships with him.

The same message appeared on a nearby building after it was flashed at the stadium. A similar message appeared on a banner that was hung over a Los Angeles freeway by an anti-Semitic hate group last week .

A joint statement from the University of Florida and @universityofga pic.twitter.com/z4H9IqN6Ht — FLORIDA (@UF) October 30, 2022

"The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance," the joint statement said. "We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF, and we stand together against hate."

The Southeastern Conference, which hosts both universities' football programs, joined them in condemning the message.

"The SEC denounces all forms of hatred and intolerance," the conference said. "We take price in the diversity of our campus communities and join the universities of Georgia and Florida as we stand together against hate."

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry denounced the messages on Sunday.

"Jacksonville is a city made better because of its diversity," Curry said . "Those who spread messages of hate, racism and anti-Semitism will not be able to change the heart of this city or her people. I condemn these cowards and their cowardly messages."

Jacksonville is a city made better because of its diversity. Those who spread messages of hate, racism and antisemitism will not be able to change the heart of this city or her people. I condemn these cowards and their cowardly messages.— Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) October 30, 2022

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who attended the game on Saturday, has not commented.

The NBA on Saturday said it has denounced hate speech after Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving appeared to promote the film Wake Up Black America , which has been described as anti-Semitic.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

