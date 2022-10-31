What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.

