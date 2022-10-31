Read full article on original website
Related
Number of mail-in ballots requested by Texas voters down 64% from 2020
The number of mail-in ballots requested by registered voters in Texas for the Nov. 8 midterm election dropped by 64% compared to the 2020 presidential election.
KHOU
Election 2022: Abbott holds lead as early voting continues across Texas
TEXAS, USA — As of Monday, there have been over 3 million votes cast in early voting across Texas, but that’s on track to be lower than the two previous election cycles around this same time period. Political experts said low turnout is relatively good news for incumbent...
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. A poll conducted in Houston seemed to be in line with other recent polls for people surveyed on who they will vote for in the election for Texas Governor. The University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs released the results of an online poll conducted in English and Spanish from October 19 to 26. The poll surveyed 1,2000 likely voters.
New Texas Election poll watchers: Enhanced protections concern some of possible voter intimidation
When casting your vote, you may notice poll watchers. But why are they there?
VERIFY: How SB 1 will impact November election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Senate Bill 1, which became law last year, restricts how and when voters cast a ballot. Many of you had questions about how that may impact this election. Will there be drive-thru voting?. Juda asked the VERIFY team, “Are we allowed to drive-through vote...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Early Voting Numbers Down in Four Major North Texas Counties
Every year, the Johnsons of Dallas make sure to vote early. “It is a lot easier for me,” said Eddie Johnson. Other voters across North Texas do the same. “It is more convenient,” said Ellen Smith of Dallas. Also, they want to make sure they vote before election...
'This Week in Texas': What should voters expect after all ballots are counted?
What occurs after the last ballot is cast on Election Day? Watch this week's installment as ABC13 talks with ABC News political director Rick Klein.
Beto says, "Abbott couldn't keep the lights on and Cruz was in Cancun"
"When Abbott couldn't keep the lights on and Cruz was in Cancun, the people of Texas brought one another through this deadly crisis. Now we must unite once more, vote for change, and fix the grid so it never fails us again." Beto O'Rourke.
New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About
What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
New poll shows border security, economy top issues for Texas voters
What some Texas voters care about most this election are some of the key campaign issues Republicans are emphasizing.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
texasstandard.org
In Texas, how you vote on Election Day depends on where you live
Early voting for the midterms is going on right now. During this time period, Texans can cast a ballot at any polling location in their county. But on Election Day, rules might be different depending on where you live. Some counties still use a precinct model requiring you to go...
Beto outraises Abbott again, but is it enough for him to win?
"We just outraised Abbott AGAIN thanks to you. Now we’re going to defeat him. That’s how we turn the page on his failures, overcome his extremism, and move Texas forward." Beto O'Rourke.
Texas Gov. Abbott extends SNAP benefits through November
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission extended the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits through the month of November. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $334.5 […]
MySanAntonio
Abbott's Texas business allies want a pivot from culture war
Greg Abbott looks set for a third term as Texas governor, but what exactly he has planned for the next four years is harder to predict. Even business groups that tend to side with the GOP can't tell for sure what's in store. The Issues section of his campaign website...
Can Beto become the next Governor of Texas?
With just over a week before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
La Nina leaves many Texas reservoirs thirsty for water
Drought conditions in Texas are affecting state reservoirs, leaving them only 7% better than the drought of 2011.
proclaimerscv.com
Greg Abbott (Texas Governor) Declares the Arrest of 21,000+ Criminals on the Border During ‘Operation Lone Star’
Greg Abbott is the Governor of Texas and also a politician. In 2015, he became the 48th Governor for Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and DPS (Department of Public Safety) is working to make sure the security and safety of the border in Texas. Also, for the safety of the citizens. And mainly to terminate the smuggling and illegal transportation of weapons, people and drug trafficking.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Oct. 31, 2022: Why polling isn’t always right, and what Texas has to do with it
Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022:. The accuracy of political polling was called into question after the 2016 election. What national discrepancies led to that, including discrepancies in Texas? Jeremy Wallace, political reporter for the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News, offers an explainer on polling.
Is Texas Getting Snap Benefits for November 2022? The Latest Update
Money is getting tighter, grocery prices are rising, and more people need a helping hand every day to put food on their table. Also, over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits have experienced delays, due to increased applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office.
Comments / 0