Watch: Car wash chain becoming 'Tunnel of Terror' for Halloween night

By Ben Hooper
 2 days ago

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A car wash chain announced nearly 60 locations across the United States are transforming Halloween night into "Tunnel of Terror" haunted car washes.

CBS Chicago/YouTube

Tommy's Express Car Wash, said 59 locations in 22 states are providing screams alongside wax treatments as the businesses transform into the Tunnel of Terror on Halloween night.

Some locations began holding Tunnel of Terror events in the evenings leading up to the holiday. Many of the locations are using the events to raise money for charities and community programs.

The chain said the Halloween tradition began at a single location and was so successful that it has become an annual event at locations across the country.

The company's website features a full list of participating locations.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

