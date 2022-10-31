ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air

Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'The View' Producers Twice In 1 Week For Making Her Cut To Commercial

Whoopi Goldberg may be known as the unofficial boss on The View, but even she doesn't have enough power to control the series' producers. On the Tuesday, October 11, episode of the daytime talk show, the cohosts were engaged in an opinionated discussion on the midterm elections when the EGOT winner seemed to get frustrated with someone off screen."I think polls are crazy because people make them say what they want them to say, when they want them to say it, and how they want them to say it," the actress, 66, explained before looking at a crew member and...
The View's Whoopi Goldberg Flies Off The Rails After Angry Protestors Invade Live Taping

Whoopi Goldberg doesn't have time for haters. The Monday, October 24, episode of The View came to an abrupt halt after chaos broke out on set, with hecklers from the audience disrupting the live taping.Viewers at home and those watching the ladies live at the New York City studio were already upset with the hosts over the fact that they welcomed Ted Cruz onto the morning chat show, as things quickly turned ugly shortly after the senator's appearance. SHUSHES & SHADE: INSIDE 'THE VIEW'S SNARKIEST SEASON 26 SNUBSAs the audience members who began chanting grew louder and louder over Cruz...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Joy Behar Reveals She Has 'No Plans To Retire' From 'The View' As Rumors Swirl Cohost Whoopi Goldberg Is Planning Her Exit

Joy Behar is setting the record straight on her future with The View. The outspoken television personality turned 80-years-old on Friday, October 7, but that doesn't mean she's planning on slowing down. Behar confirmed that she is absolutely planning to continue her work as cohost on the popular chat-fest."I just signed a contract so I'll be here for a while," she revealed in a recent interview. "I have no plans to retire."THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR CANDIDLY COMPARES NEW CONSERVATIVE COHOST ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN TO MEGHAN MCCAIN"It's really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways," she added,...
People

Donald Faison's Daughter Wilder Dresses Up as His 'Clueless' Counterpart Dionne for Halloween

Donald Faison's daughter Wilder took it back to the '90s with her Halloween costume choice, a nod to a special time in her dad's career Donald Faison's daughter channeled one of his greatest roles for Halloween. The Clueless actor shared photos on Instagram of two of his children celebrating Halloween on Monday. Daughter Wilder Frances, 7, posed with her dad for an iconic picture where she dresses as Dionne from the famous '90s film. "#Holloween2022," the actor captioned the post. Faison poses behind her in a hoodie and backward...
CALIFORNIA STATE
