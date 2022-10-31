Read full article on original website
Related
Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report
Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
'The View' draws disgust for dressing kid up as Trump toilet stuffed with documents for Halloween: 'Deranged'
The Halloween special of "The View" was full of political statements, from co-host Whoopi Goldberg donned as a "handmaid," to a child dressed up as former president Donald Trump in the form of a document-stuffed toilet. Goldberg earned a standing ovation from the audience for entering the studio in a...
'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air
Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
The View fans blast Whoopi Goldberg for being a ‘bad example’ of a host and call for her to ‘leave’ show
THE View fans have blasted Whoopi Goldberg for not being a good example of a TV host due to her latest on-air antics. Viewers have been calling for the moderator to “leave” the show if she’s not going to change her behavior. During Wednesday’s episode of The...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'The View' Producers Twice In 1 Week For Making Her Cut To Commercial
Whoopi Goldberg may be known as the unofficial boss on The View, but even she doesn't have enough power to control the series' producers. On the Tuesday, October 11, episode of the daytime talk show, the cohosts were engaged in an opinionated discussion on the midterm elections when the EGOT winner seemed to get frustrated with someone off screen."I think polls are crazy because people make them say what they want them to say, when they want them to say it, and how they want them to say it," the actress, 66, explained before looking at a crew member and...
The View's Whoopi Goldberg Flies Off The Rails After Angry Protestors Invade Live Taping
Whoopi Goldberg doesn't have time for haters. The Monday, October 24, episode of The View came to an abrupt halt after chaos broke out on set, with hecklers from the audience disrupting the live taping.Viewers at home and those watching the ladies live at the New York City studio were already upset with the hosts over the fact that they welcomed Ted Cruz onto the morning chat show, as things quickly turned ugly shortly after the senator's appearance. SHUSHES & SHADE: INSIDE 'THE VIEW'S SNARKIEST SEASON 26 SNUBSAs the audience members who began chanting grew louder and louder over Cruz...
Fallon Jokes Ted Cruz’s Real Hecklers on ‘The View’ Were Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar (Video)
Jimmy Fallon has some ideas about who heckled and cussed out Ted Cruz during his appearance on “The View” this week, and it’s not the activists that claimed responsibility for it. No, the late night host joked that, in reality, it was Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar themselves.
Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
Joy Behar Reveals She Has 'No Plans To Retire' From 'The View' As Rumors Swirl Cohost Whoopi Goldberg Is Planning Her Exit
Joy Behar is setting the record straight on her future with The View. The outspoken television personality turned 80-years-old on Friday, October 7, but that doesn't mean she's planning on slowing down. Behar confirmed that she is absolutely planning to continue her work as cohost on the popular chat-fest."I just signed a contract so I'll be here for a while," she revealed in a recent interview. "I have no plans to retire."THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR CANDIDLY COMPARES NEW CONSERVATIVE COHOST ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN TO MEGHAN MCCAIN"It's really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways," she added,...
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly crucified for 'mocking' Christianity in Halloween costumes: 'Abhorrent'
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were crucified for their religious Halloween costumes that many Christians found to be insulting.
Parents furious after Washington school board appoints activist who called cops 'pigs': 'Enough is enough'
Washington State mom Alesha Perkins slammed the Olympia School Board's decision to appoint anti-police activist Talauna Reed as its director despite her past.
Washington woman allegedly buried alive by husband over retirement money seen for first time since attack
Young An, the Washington mother of two who survived a violent attempted kidnapping last month, was seen shopping as her estranged husband pleaded not guilty.
Anna Faris opens up about jaw-dropping comment her son Jack made
Anna Faris revealed the surprising comment her 10-year-old son Jack made, getting candid about being relaxed with the kind of language she lets her young son use.
Teen plummets to her death trying to retrieve her cellphone
A Turkish teen fell four stories to her death Oct. 12 after dropping her cellphone and losing her footing when she tried to grab it, according to local reports.
Donald Faison's Daughter Wilder Dresses Up as His 'Clueless' Counterpart Dionne for Halloween
Donald Faison's daughter Wilder took it back to the '90s with her Halloween costume choice, a nod to a special time in her dad's career Donald Faison's daughter channeled one of his greatest roles for Halloween. The Clueless actor shared photos on Instagram of two of his children celebrating Halloween on Monday. Daughter Wilder Frances, 7, posed with her dad for an iconic picture where she dresses as Dionne from the famous '90s film. "#Holloween2022," the actor captioned the post. Faison poses behind her in a hoodie and backward...
Fox News
851K+
Followers
5K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0